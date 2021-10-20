DataSite, a premier operator of multi-tenant colocation facilities in Orlando, Florida and Atlanta, Georgia, has been acquired by American Tower Corporation

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DH Capital is pleased to announce that it acted as sole financial advisor to DataSite on the recently announced sale to American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT). The transaction will add two world-class assets to American Tower’s existing portfolio of seven data centers. In addition, the acquisition of DataSite will further extend American Tower’s significant presence and expertise in the Atlanta market as well as compliment American Tower’s existing presence in the Florida colocation market.



DH Capital has been working with the DataSite team as an advisor for the past five years. As Jeff Burges, President of DataSite noted, “It has been a pleasure working with the DH team who have acted as long-term, strategic advisors on not only this transaction, but also on other financial and strategic initiatives. They have been a key partner to both me and my entire team as we have built the business.”

Townsend Devereux, a Partner at DH Capital noted, “DataSite is a leading Internet infrastructure provider servicing blue-chip customers from its Atlanta and Orlando locations. We are excited that DataSite’s continued operational excellence has resulted in a fabulous outcome for both the Jeff and his team as well as American Tower.” Adam Lewis, Managing Partner at DH Capital added, “It has been our pleasure working with Jeff and his team these past few years and we wish them all the best in future endeavors.”

About DH Capital

DH Capital is a private investment banking partnership serving companies in the Internet infrastructure, software & next generation IT services, and communications sectors. Headquartered in New York City with offices in Boulder, Colorado, the firm’s principals have extensive experience and proven abilities in capital formation, finance, research, business development, and operations. DH Capital provides a full range of advisory services including mergers and acquisitions, private capital placements, financial restructuring, and operational consulting. Since its formation in 2001, DH Capital has completed over 180 transactions and private capital placements totaling more than $30 billion in value.

