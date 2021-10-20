Oberon Fuels Joins Low Carbon Fuels Coalition

SACRAMENTO, Calif. and SAN DIEGO, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oberon Fuels has joined the Low Carbon Fuels Coalition, a technology-neutral trade association with a proven track record of supporting and expanding clean fuel standards. The membership reflects Oberon Fuels’ belief in the importance of having clean fuel standards in place across the country to level the playing field for clean, renewable, domestically produced fuels like the company’s Dimethyl Ether (DME).



“As a California company, we have seen first-hand the positive economic, environmental and social benefits of a clean fuel standard,” said Rebecca Boudreaux, Ph.D., President and CEO of Oberon Fuels. “The state’s landmark Low Carbon Fuel Standard has been instrumental in our growth, and now as we choose where to expand nationally, we are looking for similar opportunities in other states. The Low Carbon Fuels Coalition will be key to ensuring clean fuel standards across the US.”

Renewable DME significantly reduces emissions and carbon intensity when used in place of traditional fuels in three applications: as an energy-dense, cost-effective means to transport and store renewable hydrogen; as a blending agent with liquified petroleum gas (LPG, or propane); and as a diesel replacement in compression ignition engines. When produced using the Oberon process, the California Air Resources Board has calculated that dairy biogas-based rDME has an estimated carbon intensity (CI) value of -278. Renewable DME used as a transportation fuel can quickly decarbonize the transportation sector while greatly reducing the emissions of particulate matter, greenhouse gases and other pollutants.

“Oberon Fuels has been a leader when it comes to clean fuels,” said Graham Noyes, Executive Director of the LCFC. “From their early work to create standards for DME, to garnering support from major OEMs like Mack Trucks, Volvo Trucks and Ford, to their current focus on decarbonizing the LPG/propane industry and unlocking the potential of hydrogen, Dr. Boudreaux and the team have shown the power of innovation and the benefits of clean fuel. We’re thrilled to have them as part of the coalition.”

Having clean fuel standards in states where there is significant feedstock such as dairy waste, industrial waste streams, and other materials can accelerate the development of a clean fuel industry within that state. The ability to produce fuel locally, from local waste and distribute for local consumption exponentially boosts the overall benefits in terms of reduced emissions and pollution, value creation and economic development and the creation of family-wage rural jobs. Low carbon fuel standards help make it all possible.

“With each state that adopts a clean fuel standard, we are seeing investment from both traditional fossil and renewable energy companies and organizations,” continued Dr. Boudreaux. “The time is now to ensure as many states as possible can realize the human value of clean energy – healthier people, prosperous communities and a sustainable planet for future generations.”

Founded in 2010 to provide innovative energy solutions to reduce emissions, waste, and carbon impact, Oberon Fuels is the only company currently producing renewable DME commercially. Beyond cleaner emissions, rDME from the Oberon Fuels process creates economic opportunity and jobs for rural economies by tying waste feedstock to multiple renewable fuel markets.

About Oberon Fuels

California-based Oberon Fuels is on a global mission to decarbonize transportation by producing a powerful, enabling molecule, dimethyl ether (DME). DME, which can range from being ultra-low carbon to carbon-negative, can significantly reduce the carbon footprint of the transportation sector and beyond 1) as an energy-dense, cost-effective means to move renewable hydrogen, 2) as a blending agent for LPG, and 3) as a diesel replacement. For the past 10 years, Oberon has challenged the status quo by introducing innovative solutions to the transportation sector to reduce its carbon footprint, vehicle emissions and improve local air quality while creating economic opportunity for the communities where they operate. In 2013, Oberon Fuels’ refinery in Brawley, Calif., produced the first fuel-grade DME in North America, which has been used in Volvo Trucks, Mack Trucks and Ford vehicles for demonstrations around the world. Founded in 2010, Oberon Fuels is privately held with both private and strategic investors, including Suburban Propane.

More information about Oberon Fuels is available at www.oberonfuels.com.

About the Low Carbon Fuels Coalition

The Low Carbon Fuels Coalition (LCFC) is a technology neutral trade association with a proven track record of supporting and expanding clean fuel standards. Market-based low carbon fuel policies create jobs, improve air quality, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by speeding technology innovation, promoting sustainable agriculture, and harnessing waste streams. More information is available at lcfcoalition.com.