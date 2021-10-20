KEVANI Merges Old Hollywood With Modern Tech, Introduces “Sunset Limelight” Ad Display on World-Famous Sunset Boulevard

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KEVANI, Inc. (“KEVANI”) – L.A.’s market leader in digital out-of-home media sales and development – has today announced the debut of the “Sunset Limelight” ad display on Sunset Boulevard following the signing of a 20-year media sales and development agreement.



“The Sunset Limelight pays homage to the neighborhood’s past while providing a huge impact for advertisers and brands with an unmatched location that offers a clear line of sight,” said Kevin Bartanian, CEO and Founder of KEVANI. “Our selection to handle Sunset Limelight reinforces KEVANI’s presence as one of the largest premium outdoor advertising companies in Los Angeles, and represents our continued dedication to providing powerful, creative, and sustainable solutions that benefit our advertisers as well as the community.”

The Sunset Limelight display was designed to complement the historic character of this stretch of Hollywood. A retro-style, open-panel roof sign — paired with its highly desirable location at 6630 Sunset Boulevard — produces an ad space that captures the attention of visitors and locals coming into Hollywood from the west, and into West Hollywood from the east.

The display was approved by the City of Los Angeles as part of the Hollywood Signage Supplemental Use District. This District was created to maintain the distinctive aesthetic of the area. All signage must fit with the historical character of the architecture while also reflecting the modern Hollywood image.

KEVANI’s growing collection of premium advertising locations across L.A. also includes The Towers® , i10 Beacon® , 405 Pillar® , and 2nd & PCH . For more information, please visit www.kevani.com .

About KEVANI

KEVANI is an out-of-home (OOH) media sales organization that promotes national and local brands through innovative outdoor advertising destinations. Our inventory provides a unique opportunity for our brand and agency partners to captivate their audience. We started KEVANI because we want to bring value to our medium, from the development of new destinations to the way the medium is sold. Simply put, our mission is to transform our industry and we do so by adhering to our Mission Statement.

