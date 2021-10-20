WISeKey to introduce The Code to the Metaverse - Programming Our Future For Good at the forthcoming Vatican Collegio Teutonico meeting

Programming Our Future For Good

Saturday, October 23, 2021 | Collegio Teutonico, Vatican City

2:00– :00 pm CET / 8:00 – 11:00pm CST / 8:00 – 11:00am EST

Authors of ‘The transHuman Code’ and ‘Artificial Humanity‘ to host the introduction of

‘The Code to the Metaverse - Programming Our Future For Good’ at The Vatican, Rome

Geneva, Zug, Switzerland – October 20, 2021 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN), a leading cybersecurity, IoT and AI company, today announced that David Fergusson, Executive MD of Generational Equity and Carlos Moreira, CEO and Founder of WISeKey, authors of ‘The transHuman Code’ and ‘Artificial Humanity’ will host the introduction of ‘The Code to the Metaverse - Programming Our Future For Good’ at a meeting scheduled to be held on October 23, 2021 at Collegio Teutonico, Vatican City.

In the best-selling 2019 book, The transHuman Code, business leaders David Fergusson and Carlos Moreira offered the world a carefully curated outlook on the essential conversations that will determine whether we use technology to upgrade or undermine our humanity. Addressing critical topics like water, finance, government, jobs, and health, the book ignited a global dialogue about how to ensure that humanity and technology exist in harmony during this digital revolution.

In collaboration with the Pontifical Lateran University at the Vatican and Humanity 2.0, the authors were invited to bring the conversation to the Vatican’s Collegio Teutonico shortly after the book’s launch. The event assembled technology, corporate, finance, government, academic, ecclesiastic and media leaders in an interactive forum to catalyze awareness and establish the best path forward.

On October 23, Fergusson and Moreira, together with Father Philip Larrey, Chairman of Humanity 2.0; Chair of Logic Epistemology and Dean of Philosophy at the Pontifical Lateran University in the Vatican; and author of Artificial Humanity, will return to Collegio Teutonico to introduce The Code to the Metaverse - Programming Our Future For Good, a forthcoming twelve-part multi-media series that convenes the brightest minds and most important resources to one end: ensuring the highest human values are embedded into today’s most important technological advancements.

This exclusive, invitation only event, a feature of the Elite Global Leader’s Conference, brings financial, philanthropic, spiritual and business leaders together to discuss The Code and the steps we must collectively take to create the future we most desire.

Agenda





2:00 – 2:15 p.m.







2:15 – 2:20 p.m.











2:20 - 2:30 p.m.



Arrival







Welcome

Neil A. Greene, CEO, Jaboy Productions







Introduction

David Fergusson, Co-Creator, ‘The Code to the Metaverse’; Executive MD, Generational Equity

Father Philip Larrey, Chair and Dean, Pontifical Lateran University in the Vatican; Chairman, Humanity 2.0; Author, ‘Artificial Humanity’ 2:30 – 3:15 p.m. ‘The Code to the Metaverse - Programming Our Future For Good’

Carlos Moreira, Co-Creator, ‘The Code to the Metaverse’; CEO, WISeYey International

Dr Wang Wei, Chairman, Chinese Museum of Finance; Metaverse Advisor



3:15 – 4:15 p.m. Practicing The Code – Leaders in Action

Princess Jahnavi Kumari Mewar, Executive Director, JPM Capital

Gil Amelio, Chairman, Safe Dynamics (Former CEO, Apple)

David Fergusson, Co-Creator, ‘The Code to the Metaverse’; Executive MD, Generational Equity

Father Philip Larrey, Chair and Dean, Pontifical Lateran University in the Vatican; Chairman, Humanity 2.0; Author, ‘Artificial Humanity’ 4:20 – 4:30 p.m.











4:30 – 5:00 p.m. Closing

Monsignor Hans-Peter Fischer, Rector, Collegio Teutonico (invited)







Reception





Praise for The transHuman Code

''The principles of The transHuman Code remind us that we have an obligation to ensure that our society is programmed for the betterment of all. This is the handbook for the future we all deserve!''

- Risto Siilasmaa, Chairman, Nokia

Human society is being transformed by new technologies. David and Carlos have assembled a tremendous resource for understanding what this transHuman world will look like. A must read!''

- Professor Alex ''Sandy'' Pentland, co-creator, MIT Media Lab, Director MIT Connection Science

''In a time when climate change is making catastrophic weather events more frequent and scarcity of water more dramatic we need to think how technology can be re-focused to the human needs. Everyone should read this book and contribute to finding the transHuman way.''

- Dr. Enrico Fucile, Chief of Data Representation, World Meteorlogical Organization

''It is essential that as we navigate our way towards an uncertain future, that the best of humanity is strengthened and protected, and not irrevocably compromised. Strong, thoughtful leadership and creative ideas are needed. This incredibly important book provides just that.''

- Julia Christensen Hughes, Dean of the College of Business and Economics, University of Guelph

''Leaders must realize it's their people, and not technology, that is the biggest competitive advantage for their organizations to succeed in this new world. I highly recommend this great book by David and Carlos. The transHuman Code should be on everyone's required reading list!''

- Leena Nair, Chief Human Resources Officer, Unilever

''The new digital age promises us the opportunity to live richer, fuller and rewarding lives while marginalizing some sectors of the population and creating anxiety about the relevance of humanity. This book handles these questions deftly!''

- Mohit Joshi, President, Infosys

''Only David and Carlos have the foresight and network to bring together a stellar group of experts on the socio-political impact of techno-economical transformations. This is a great platform to engage us in conversation that is so critical to our future!''

- Danil Kerimi, Head, Technology Industries for the World Economic Forum

''With the transHuman Code we can establish the most important basic principle of technological innovation - Ethics of use. We have been waiting too long for this book!''

- Kavita Gupta, Founding Managing Partner, ConsenSys Ventures

''Every user of technology-which is pretty much everybody-should read this book. It's filled with profound questions we should all be asking ourselves about what our relationship with technology. Before you pick up your phone again, read The transHuman Code.''

- Jon Rettinger, President, TechnoBuffalo

''The TransHuman Code is the MUST-READ book of the year! As technology continues to disrupt every aspect our lives, David and Carlos discuss the imminent need for a bold conversation on what makes us human and what values we need to preserve and strengthen - before it's too late.''

- Megan Alexander, Host, ''Inside Edition'', CBS

About WISeKey

WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large-scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an installed base of over 1.6 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens, etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the leading edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.



Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss-based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain, and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

