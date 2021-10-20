Edward Wholihan Joins Rarebreed Veterinary Partners as Chief Financial Officer

PORTLAND, Maine, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rarebreed Veterinary Partners, a thriving community of technology-enabled veterinary hospitals whose objective is to deliver exceptional patient care, outstanding client service and an amazing employee experience, announced that Edward Wholihan has joined its leadership team as chief financial officer.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Ed to the Rarebreed senior leadership team," said Dan Espinal, co-founder and CEO. "Ed has 25 years of unparalleled experience driving growth in private and publicly traded healthcare businesses, and — equally important — a curious and strategic mind, a continuous improvement mindset, and the energy to elevate Rarebreed. I'm confident that he will help us continue to reimagine the veterinary industry."

Prior to joining Rarebreed, Ed was CFO of Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., in Newton, Massachusetts. He has also held four other CFO roles within the human healthcare and life science sectors and, prior to that, spent seven years as a management strategy consultant for McKinsey & Company. He earned his MBA from Stanford University's Graduate School of Business and a BA in economics from Yale University.

"I am looking forward to immersing myself in all the various intricacies of the veterinary industry," Ed said. "Rarebreed is something special; they're innovative and cutting edge but also respectful and team focused — together it creates a synergy you don't see every day. I'm excited to join the team at this pivotal time in the company's evolution."

Sean Miller, co-founder and COO, added, "Ed has an impressive record of putting words into action. He's a brilliant team builder and mentor who excels at driving process enhancement and operating efficiencies. I look forward to working with him to find new ways to invest in our teams and our partner practices to make their work experiences even better."

Rarebreed Veterinary Partners is a thriving community of veterinary hospitals that goes the extra mile to create exceptional work experiences, one partnership at a time. We pride ourselves on building trusted, lasting relationships with our partner hospitals, with a mission to provide exceptional patient care, outstanding client service and an amazing work experience. We continue to build a broad network of practices that value healthcare teams by offering them the innovation and tools necessary to grow, improve and reimagine the veterinary experience. For more information, visit www.rarebreedvet.com.

