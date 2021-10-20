MARSHALL, Mich., Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021

Common Citizen to offer low-cost or free cannabis to low-income patients, those with severe or terminal illnesses

“Common Care” to help ensure patients across Michigan have access to safe, high-quality cannabis products

MARSHALL, Mich. – Common Citizen, which produces safe, high-quality cannabis products for patients and adult-use customers, today announced Common Care, a program that will provide low-cost or free cannabis products to low-income patients and those with severe or terminal illnesses. Details of the program will be announced in late November with plans to launch the program in early 2022.

“With the rising costs of prescription drugs, it has never been more important for our patients who rely on our safe, high-quality cannabis products to have access to their medicine,” Common Citizen CEO Michael Elias said. “Common Care will help us achieve Cannabis for Humanity, and that includes serving the unique, individual needs of all our patients across Michigan.”

The program was inspired by Elias’ deep background in health care. He previously served as Chief Transformation Officer for North York General Hospital in Toronto, Canada, and spent more than two decades helping improve health care operations, including delivery of services to patients at the bedside level. Most recently, he was CEO and founder of Elias Group Corp., an international consulting practice specializing in health care transformations worldwide.

“I have dedicated my career to helping improve delivery of life-saving health care services to patients, and that has extended to serving our medical patients here at Common Citizen,” Elias said. “At Common Citizen, we prioritize serving patients who are suffering and in need of relief, and Common Care is the next logical step in making Cannabis for Humanity a reality in the communities we proudly serve.”

About Common Citizen

Common Citizen is a privately owned and operated company, focusing on cannabis production, cultivation, processing, retail and wholesale distribution for both the medical and adult market in Michigan and across the United States. Launched in Detroit in 2018, the Common Citizen brand takes a deliberate, people-first approach to its business strategy — from production to retail. Learn more at commoncitizen.com.

