Innovate BC Supports Pilot Initiative to Upskill B.C. Workers

Vancouver, British Columbia, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovate BC is pleased to announce a contribution of $300,000 to Palette Skills, whose program is designed to help Canadians land a job in B2B or tech sales quickly. Their SalesCamp program will be available in B.C. for the first time, with the first cohort of the pilot beginning this week in the province.

Palette Skills is a national nonprofit funded in part by the Government of Canada. Their mission is to help organizations access untapped labour markets and create pathways to career growth through demand-driven, industry-led accelerated skilling programs.

Innovate BC’s funding will help 60 British Columbians upskill and find high-paying roles in B.C.’s booming tech sector. The online program runs for a month – one week in classes and three weeks of job coaching and networking. To date, over 96% of SalesCamp participants across Canada have received a job offer after completing the program.

Applications are now being accepted for the January 2022 BC SalesCamp – apply now here.

Raghwa Gopal, President + CEO, Innovate BC

“I’m happy to share that Innovate BC is working with Palette Skills on this pilot program. There is a huge demand for tech talent in British Columbia and initiatives like these are integral to addressing those talent shortages and building a stronger, more resilient economy.”

Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation

“We know the pandemic created challenges for the tech sector in British Columbia. By helping more people improve their training, more people can find good paying jobs in this booming sector. This in turn makes our tech sector stronger, helps our economy and strengthens our communities. Through this program, our government is building a more inclusive, highly skilled, and competitive workforce, which is vital to B.C.’s economic recovery.”

About Innovate BC

Innovate BC is rebooting BC’s economy by helping innovators build great companies. We deliver ​cost-effective, ​high-impact programs ​to address the biggest pain points of BC businesses.