An All-New Custom Galaxy Experience: Introducing the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition and Galaxy Watch4 Bespoke Studio

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Samsung Electronics Canada today announced the Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition: the latest way for Canadians to express their unique personality through their mobile device. Delivering up to 49 new customizable colour combinations, the Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition brings the Bespoke experience to mobile for the first time, complemented by the Canadian launch of the Galaxy Watch4 Bespoke Studio for a complete bespoke Galaxy experience.

“Today’s customers are multi-faceted, and we believe their technology should reflect their unique lifestyles,” said Stephanie Choi, SVP & Head of Marketing of the Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics. “Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition opens new experiences for customers to reflect who they are, through the technology they use the most.”

Since the launch of Galaxy Z Flip3 5G in August, users have been drawn to the device’s unique customization abilities, its flexible form factor, a creative array of accessories, and the ability to optimize their mobile experience with One UI. With Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition, Canadians can now design and custom order their Galaxy Z Flip3 device, choosing between a Black or Silver phone frame and Blue, Yellow, Pink, White or Black front and back colours to create a device that best reflects their personal style. Samsung tested thousands of colours to identify hues that complement each other, for a total of 49 combinations through the Bespoke Studio exclusively available on Samsung.ca.

Galaxy Watch4 Bespoke Studio

A smartwatch is a powerful way to showcase your personal esthetic as a subtle means of self-expression that’s visible right on your wrist. Now exclusively available on Samsung.ca, Canadians can customize their own Galaxy Watch4 series device through the Galaxy Watch4 Bespoke Studio by mixing and matching from a variety of Galaxy Watch4 colours, sizes and strap styles. By selecting and combining body and strap components as they wish, Canadians can build their unique Galaxy Watch4 with over 1,000 potential combinations1 available.



In addition, Galaxy Watch4 Series users will also get more opportunities for personalization through an upcoming software update2, delivering new customizable watch face styles and a new “knock, knock” wrist motion that activates favourite or most-used apps and features.



About the Galaxy Z Flip Series

For those who want style that comes with function, the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G — together with the Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke edition — are stylish, sleek, compact, and feature an iconic design, enhanced camera features, and a larger Cover Screen3 built for quick use on the go. Unfold and snap a stunning selfie with studio-quality camera features with Flex mode, then add to your social feed. Scrolling is smoother now thanks to a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate.4

Canadian Availability

The Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition and Galaxy Watch4 Bespoke Studio are available in Canada starting October 20, 2021.



Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition : Available in 256GB in Black or Silver phone frame options and front and back colours of Blue, Yellow, Pink, White, or Black, for $1,399.99 (our regular price).



: Available in 256GB in Black or Silver phone frame options and front and back colours of Blue, Yellow, Pink, White, or Black, for $1,399.99 (our regular price). Galaxy Watch4 Bespoke Studio: Available for Galaxy Watch4 Bluetooth models and Galaxy Watch4 Classic Bluetooth models with over 50 watch straps to choose from. Pricing starts at $329.99 (our regular price) for the Galaxy Watch4 40mm Bluetooth model and $459.99 (our regular price) for the Galaxy Watch4 Classic 42mm Bluetooth model.

Customers can design and purchase their Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition at Bespoke Studio, or Galaxy Watch4 Bespoke Studio for Galaxy Watch4 users, exclusively on Samsung.ca. Bespoke Studio offers a fun and engaging experience with previews of combinations and ways to download an image of the selections for easily shareable social content. Once the order is placed, devices are tailor-made and arrive in special edition packaging.

For more information please see:

Trade-In Offers

Canadians can trade in their old smartphone until December 31, 2021 and receive a credit of $150 towards the purchase of Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition.5 This trade-in program is supported exclusively on Samsung.ca.

Canadians can also trade in their old smartwatch or fitness band until January 1, 2022 and receive a credit of $50 towards the purchase of a Galaxy Watch4 or Galaxy Watch4 Classic, including devices customized through the Galaxy Watch4 Bespoke Studio.6

Peace of Mind with Samsung Care+

With a Samsung Care+ Plan, Canadians can experience a total care service for their new Galaxy Smartphone, Laptop, Tablet or Wearable device. Users will be protected for up to two years against physical or liquid damage and mechanical malfunction or defects, with a team of dedicated Galaxy experts available to help them get back on track.7

Canadians who purchase the Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition on Samsung.ca between October 20 and December 31, 2021 will receive a Bonus Samsung Care+ 1 Year plan which can be selected at checkout.8

To learn more, please see https://www.samsung.com/ca/offer/samsung-care-plus/ .

Premium Care Service

Your Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition device comes with dedicated customer care services designed speciﬁcally to deliver the best customer service experience to our valued customers. Specially trained experts are available 24/7 via live chat or by phone 9am-9pm EST at 1-888-970-FOLD to provide you with personalized and exclusive support for your device. Visit www.samsung.com/ca/support for more information

Door to Door Repair Service Across Canada

Enjoy convenient pick-up, speedy repair, and contactless delivery to your home. If you need service support for your Samsung devices, you can arrange convenient Door-to-Door service pick-up through 1-800-SAMSUNG, Live Chat or text us at WECARE (932 273). Customers can also request a self-service repair and book simply through the Your Service portal found online at www.samsung.com/ca/galaxy-repair to arrange a convenient Door-to-Door device pick-up to their home. Pick-up and return of the Galaxy device is free of charge. Service is available for both In- and Out-of-Warranty customers. Coverage may vary. For more information on Door to Door Repair Service, please visit https://www.samsung.com/ca/galaxy-repair

For more information about the latest Samsung Galaxy devices including specifications: www.samsung.com/ca/

About Samsung Electronics Canada Inc.

Samsung Electronics Canada inspires Canadians to reach their full potential through a transformative ecosystem of products and services that deliver innovation and distinct design to every aspect of their connected lives. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, virtual reality and wearable devices, tablets and digital appliances. In 2021, Samsung was ranked as one of Canada's "Most Reputable Companies" in Léger's Corporate Reputation Study. Dedicated to helping make a difference in the lives of Canadians, Samsung's award-winning corporate giving initiatives support public education and health-related issues in communities across the country. To discover more, please visit www.Samsung.ca.

Follow Samsung Canada at facebook.com/SamsungCanada, or Instagram @samsungcanada or Twitter @SamsungCanada.

1 The number of combinations available may vary depending on the country or region in which the Galaxy Watch Design Studio is available.

2 Availability may vary by market or operator. The update will initially be available on Bluetooth versions of the Galaxy Watch4 series and will roll out to LTE versions shortly thereafter. Requires the latest version of the Galaxy Wearable app and Galaxy Watch4 plugin.

3 Compared to Galaxy Z Flip 5G.

4 Available only on Main Screen.

5 Certain conditions apply. Receive a trade-in promotional credit of $150, in addition to the trade-in value of the Eligible Trade-in Product, when you:

(i) purchase eligible Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition device between October 20th, 2021 and December 31st, 2021 (the “Offer Period”) online at http://www.samsung.com/ca/; and

(ii) complete the trade-in of your eligible old smartphone (the “Eligible Trade-In Product”) by December 31st, 2021; and

(iii) ship the Eligible Trade-in Product within 14 calendar days of receiving the waybill

Selection and availability may vary. While quantities last. No rain checks. No cash value. $150 credit based on completing the trade-in of an Eligible Trade-In Product and purchasing Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition. Offer is subject to change or cancellation without notice, cannot be combined with any other offer and is available to Canadian residents only. Offer provided by Samsung Electronics Canada Inc. See https://www.samsung.com/ca/offer/ for Full Terms and Conditions.

6 Certain conditions apply. Receive a trade-in promotional credit of $50, in addition to the trade-in value of the Eligible Trade-in Product, when you:



(i) purchase eligible Galaxy Watch4 Classic / Galaxy Watch4 device between October 6th, 2021 and January 1st, 2022 (the “Offer Period”), from a participating authorized Canadian retailer or carrier, a Samsung Experience Store in Canada or online at http://www.samsung.com/ca/; and

(ii) complete the trade-in of your eligible old smartwatch / fitness band (the “Eligible Trade-In Product”) by January 1st, 2022; and

(iii) ship the Eligible Trade-in Product within 14 calendar days of receiving the waybill

Selection and availability may vary. While quantities last. No rain checks. No cash value. $50 credit based on completing the trade-in of an Eligible Trade-In Product and purchasing Galaxy Watch4 Classic / Galaxy Watch4. Offer is subject to change or cancellation without notice, cannot be combined with any other offer and is available to Canadian residents only. Offer provided by Samsung Electronics Canada Inc. See https://www.samsung.com/ca/offer/ for Full Terms and Conditions.



7 Terms and Conditions apply. For full Terms and Conditions, please see https://support-ca.samsung.com/secaew/consumer/ca/terms

8 Terms and conditions apply. Offer available exclusively at Samsung.com/ca. Offer available October 20, 2021 – December 31, 2021. Now when you purchase any Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition (SM-F711W1BEXAC, SM-F711W1CEXAC, SM-F711W1DEXAC, SM-F711W1EEXAC, SM-F711W1FEXAC, SM-F711W1GEXAC, SM-F711W1HEXAC, SM-F711W1IEXAC, SM-F711W1JEXAC, SM-F711W1KEXAC, SM-F711W1LEXAC, SM-F711W1MEXAC, SM-F711W1NEXAC, SM-F711W1OEXAC, SM-F711W1PEXAC, SM-F711W1QEXAC, SM-F711W1REXAC, SM-F711W1SEXAC, SM-F711W1TEXAC, SM-F711W1UEXAC, SM-F711W1VEXAC, SM-F711W1WEXAC, SM-F711W1XEXAC, SM-F711W1YEXAC, SM-F711W4AEXAC, SM-F711W4BEXAC, SM-F711W4CEXAC, SM-F711W4DEXAC, SM-F711W4EEXAC, SM-F711W4FEXAC, SM-F711W4GEXAC, SM-F711W4HEXAC, SM-F711W4IEXAC, SM-F711W4JEXAC, SM-F711W4KEXAC, SM-F711W4LEXAC, SM-F711W4MEXAC, SM-F711W4NEXAC, SM-F711W4OEXAC, SM-F711W4PEXAC, SM-F711W4QEXAC, SM-F711W4REXAC, SM-F711W4SEXAC, SM-F711W4TEXAC, SM-F711W4UEXAC, SM-F711W4VEXAC, SM-F711W4WEXAC, SM-F711W4XEXAC, SM-F711W4YEXAC - regular price $1,399.99) (each an “Eligible Galaxy device”), you’ll receive a bonus Samsung Care+ 1 Year Bonus Plan for your selected Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition device ($200 value) (“Samsung Care+ 1 Year Bonus Plan”) with your purchase. While quantities last. No rain checks. Offer has no cash value and is not transferrable. Limit of one (1) Samsung Care+ 1 Year Bonus Plan per Eligible Galaxy device purchased. To redeem this offer, visit Samsung.com/ca and add your Eligible Galaxy device to your cart, and then add the Samsung Care+ 1 Year Bonus Plan at time of checkout. Open to Canadian Residents only. Samsung reserves the right to change or cancel the promotion without notice.

Full terms and conditions for the Samsung Care+ 1 Year Bonus Plan are available at http://pages.samsung.com/ca/promotions/English/samsungcareplus_bespokeoneyearoffer_EN.pdf and French is available at http://pages.samsung.com/ca/promotions/French/samsungcareplus_bespokeoneyearoffer_FR.pdf

