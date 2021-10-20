Charlotte Hornets Tip-Off the Season With Eventzee Fan Event

Tustin, CA, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freeze Tag (OTC: FRZT), a leading creator of location-based mobile social games, announced today that the Charlotte Hornets NBA team has launched a fan engagement event using the Eventzee scavenger hunt app. Utilizing Eventzee technology, the “Hornets Hunt at the Hive” event puts fans’ Hornets knowledge to the test and encourages them to share their favorite things about the team.

This virtual scavenger hunt is available to all fans who attend any home game throughout the season. Those who choose to participate can launch the Hornets App and tap on the hunt as it appears in the slideshow area at the top. The virtual event will feature photo and quiz challenges.

As the Hornets celebrate the 75th anniversary of the NBA, participants can expect to see many questions and photos from throughout the team’s history. Quiz challenges will also include a bonus timer, which will award more points to those who answer quickly.

“Eventzee made our event so easy last year that it was a no-brainer to use this platform again,” said Hornets Chief Marketing Officer Seth Bennett. “The fans loved it, and we can’t wait to see how they engage with us again this year.”

This is the Hornets’ second year using Eventzee after last December’s “Buzz City Gold Rush Scavenger Hunt!”event. For last year’s event, the Eventzee app developers worked with the Charlotte Hornets to make the hunt accessible via the Hornets App. With this app development, participants were able to easily access each game’s questions for the optimal experience.

“Engaging fans through this fun experience is a total game changer,” said Craig Holland, CEO of Freeze Tag, “Many fans will already have the Hornets App, which makes it even easier for people to participate!”

If you’re interested in hosting an Eventzee scavenger hunt visit our website and contact our team to set up the best package for you. You can also email us at sales@eventzeeapp.com or call us at 714-210-3850 x15. Eventzee is ideal for trade shows, conferences and orientations. Businesses can use the app to drive traffic to specific locations, promote vendors or products and increase social interactions, while observing appropriate social distances. Some clients use Eventzee to hold contests and give away prizes to their most engaged customers. There are many ways Eventzee can help you achieve your business goals. For more information visit https://www.eventzeeapp.com/.

About Hornets Sports & Entertainment

Hornets Sports & Entertainment owns the Charlotte Hornets, Greensboro Swarm and Hornets Venom GT, and operates Charlotte’s Spectrum Center. The Charlotte Hornets are a member of the NBA’s Southeast Division. Owned by NBA Legend Michael Jordan, the Hornets organization strives to deliver a relentless attack on the court, an unmatched experience in the stands and a positive impact throughout the community. The name of the city’s original NBA team from 1988-2002, the Hornets moniker returned to Charlotte in May 2014, uniting the rich history of NBA basketball in the Carolinas. The Greensboro Swarm are the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets and play at the Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. Hornets Venom GT is the organization’s esports team affiliate that joined the NBA 2K League in 2020. Spectrum Center is the premier destination for sports and entertainment in the Carolinas, hosting over 150 sporting events, concerts and family shows annually. For more information, please visit hornets.com, gsoswarm.com, HornetsVenomGT.com or spectrumcentercharlotte.com.

About Freeze Tag, Inc.

Freeze Tag, Inc. is a leading creator of mobile location-based games for consumers and businesses. Our portfolio includes hits such as Munzee, a social platform with nearly 10 million locations worldwide and hundreds of thousands of players that blends gamification and geolocation into an experience that rewards players for going places in the physical world, Garfield Go, a Pokemon Go style augmented reality game based on the iconic cat Garfield, WallaBee, an addictive collecting game with over 2,200 beautifully drawn digital cards, as well as many social mobile games that provide endless hours of family-friendly fun. We also offer our technology and services to businesses that want to leverage mobile gaming in their marketing and branding programs. For example, our Eventzee solution allows businesses to create private scavenger hunts in physical places such as malls, tradeshows, company events or campuses to create immersive brand experiences. For more information about Freeze Tag, go to: https://www.freezetag.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial uncertainties and risks. These forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations, estimates and projections and reflect our beliefs and assumptions based upon information available to us at the date of this release. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including but not limited to, our ability to market our games, and our ability to implement new changes and release them. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason.