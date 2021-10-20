Investments & Wealth Institute's New Alliance Expands Member Benefits to Include Fiduciary Expertise.

Denver, CO, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investments & Wealth Institute, the leading financial organization individuals and firms turn to for advanced professional development, today announced an alliance with Broadridge Financial Solutions to broaden its membership offering with premier fiduciary education and technology tools.

Institute members have a unique opportunity to leverage Broadridge’s Fi360 Accredited Investment Fiduciary® (AIF®) Training program to prepare for the esteemed AIF® Designation and the Fi360 Fiduciary Focus ToolkitTM .

The Fi360 Accredited Investment Fiduciary® (AIF®) Designation is a professional certification that demonstrates a fundamental understanding of the principles of fiduciary duty, the standards of conduct for acting as a fiduciary, and a process for carrying out fiduciary responsibility.

The Fi360 Fiduciary Focus Toolkit™ is a web-based software solution that provides the analytical, management, and reporting features investment professionals need to administer and document a prudent investment process.

Institute members leveraging the training program and software as part of this alliance will also benefit from access to a proven step-by-step process and investment procedure developed by Broadridge known as the Prudent Practices®. The detailed processes and criteria included in the Prudent Practices® guides investment professionals to properly meet their legal obligations with their wealth, retirement, foundation, and endowment clients.

"The Institute is committed to bringing our members access to the best, Ivy League-quality education, training and development tools, and state-of-the-art resources from our extended network of professionals, industry thought-leaders, partners and more," remarked Tim Whiting, Chief Revenue Officer, Investments & Wealth Institute. Adding, "our alliance with Broadridge is a natural fit, with our focus on excellence and ethics and their focus on prudent fiduciary practices.

These disciplines go hand-in-hand, providing advisors the tools they need to provide meaningful advice to their clients."

“Like us, the Investments & Wealth Institute values relevant and impactful fiduciary education and technology that’s important in today’s evolving financial management landscape,” said John Faustino, Head of Broadridge’s fiduciary certification and training solutions. “Our alliance carries this joint mission forward by providing firms and their advisors even more opportunity to not only compete but excel in the face of increased regulation and higher client expectations.”

"The AIF® education is an excellent complement for holders of the Institute's own acclaimed certifications—Certified Investment Management Analyst® (CIMA®), Certified Private Wealth Advisor® (CPWA®), and Retirement Management Advisor® (RMA®), and fits into the highly practical standard of our professional development education," said Mike Kurz, Director of Educational Programs, Investments & Wealth Institute. "The AIF® curriculum aims to help advisors reduce business risks through documentation of fiduciary practices. It helps to increase business efficiencies, effectiveness, and earning potential by adopting a consistent, reputable process, and assist Designees in earning credibility as a fiduciary specialist," he continued.

For more information, contact Cindy Chaifetz, Chief Marketing Officer, Investments & Wealth Institute, at cchaifetz@i-w.org or 303-850-3079.

About Investments & Wealth Institute

Founded in 1985, the Investments & Wealth Institute is the premier professional association, education provider, and standards body for financial advisors. Through its award-winning events, publications, courses, and acclaimed certifications—Certified Investment Management Analyst® (CIMA®), Certified Private Wealth Advisor® (CPWA®), and Retirement Management Advisor® (RMA®)—the Institute delivers Ivy league-quality, highly-practical education to more than 30,000 practitioners annually in over 40 countries. Members of the Institute include the industry's most successful investment consultants, advanced financial planners, and private wealth managers who embrace excellence and ethics in applying a broad set of knowledge and skills in their daily work with clients. www.investmentsandwealth.org

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader with $5 billion in revenues, provides the critical infrastructure that powers investing, corporate governance, and communications to enable better financial lives. We deliver technology-driven solutions that drive business transformation for banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and public companies. Broadridge’s infrastructure serves as a global communications hub enabling corporate governance by linking thousands of public companies and mutual funds to tens of millions of individual and institutional investors around the world. Our technology and operations platforms underpin the daily trading of more than U.S. $9 trillion of equities, fixed income and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 13,000 associates in 21 countries. For more information about us please visit broadridge.com.

