Gulfstream Legal Group’s New Relativity Analytics Offering Will Accelerate Review for eDiscovery Clients

HOUSTON, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gulfstream Legal Group, a respected litigation support company with specialties in eDiscovery and Records Retrieval, announces the availability of Relativity Analytics, which will allow eDiscovery clients to add new and more accurate automations to categorize documents, reduce document review time and increase productivity with every case.



“The Relativity Analytics tools are game-changers because our clients will look at fewer documents and spend less time with each responsive document for every review project,” says Ryan Rhodes, National Director of Client Services at Gulfstream Legal. “The features of Relativity Analytics are easy to use, highly accurate in their results and speed review, all of which will allow our clients to provide better work product to their end clients and stakeholders.”

New data analysis features in Relativity Analytics help users easily analyze people, terms and concepts and eliminate irrelevant information from the start of the case. Easy-to-use dashboards and reporting simplify access to information throughout the life cycle of a case.

Relativity Analytics offers two options for active learning: Prioritized Review and Coverage Review. Prioritized Review allows Gulfstream clients to quickly identify and review the most relevant documents and is best used for a standard request for production or privilege review. Coverage Review quickly separates documents into responsive and nonresponsive categories and is best applied for quick productions when users need to train the active learning model as quickly as possible.

“Relativity Analytics allows Gulfstream clients to work smarter and faster on every production,” continues Rhodes. “Tools help identify hot documents, privilege documents prior to production and unknown relevant terms by analyzing content based on concept. These tools have the power to impact the bottom line when it comes to eDiscovery review.”

Gulfstream Legal Group has deep roots in the litigation support industry. Founded in Houston, Texas, in 1991, it was a strategic initiative to serve the document reproduction business of its law firm clients. This technology-based consulting company has grown to provide legal professionals across the United States with the services and software they need to find, manage and produce information involved in legal matters. The company focuses on providing cost-effective and efficient tools and processes and has specific expertise in Records Retrieval and eDiscovery. Learn more at www.gulfstreamlegal.com.

