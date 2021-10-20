Alpaca Audiology Acquires Main Line Audiology Consultants

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpaca Audiology (Alpaca), the largest independent audiology clinic group in the United States, has acquired Main Line Audiology Consultants. Terms of the sale were not disclosed.

Mainline Audiology is a practice serving the Philadelphia area, with clinics in Narberth, Jenkintown, Ridley Park, Audubon, and Philadelphia. The company also visits over 17 retirement communities and 35 nursing homes. Mainline’s professional audiologists and staff offer a comprehensive range of hearing services including hearing testing, hearing aid fitting, and tinnitus therapy.

“We are pleased to add Mainline Audiology to our growing list of hearing clinics,” said Alpaca President, Brian Vesely. “Dr. Kathy Landau Goodman and her practice have a phenomenal reputation in their local market and within the larger audiology community.”

Alpaca Audiology is comprised of 13 regional brands operating in more than 220 clinics across the country.

