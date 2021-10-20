Proactive news headlines including Tesla, Kenorland Minerals, Alpine 4, Real Luck Group, BioPorto and BioVaxys

New York , Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

Tesla results will put China and supply chain in focus click here

Pathfinder Ventures says its common shares are now trading on the TSX Venture Exchange click here

Greenbank portfolio company CodiKoat achieves outstanding trial results for its anti-viral coating product click here

ESE Entertainment says its Digital Motorsports and Ford World Rally team develop VR rally simulator click here

Thunderbird Entertainment sees FY2021 revenue climb 37% to C$111.5M on production services projects growth click here

Alpine 4 debuts on the NASDAQ and acquires Identified Technologies click here

Heritage Cannabis sees significant sales growth of 28.8% between May and August 2021 click here

Numinus Wellness advances Phase 1 trial on its proprietary psilocybin product PSYBINA click here

Kenorland Minerals releases results from recently completed survey at Chebistuan property click here

Vox Royalty hails successful start of production at Segilola gold mine in new asset update click here

Green Battery Minerals set to start drilling at Berkwood graphite project at the end of this month click here

Real Luck Group forges partnership with Nuvei to enhance pay-in and payout capabilities click here

PharmaDrug says its stock is now trading on OTCQB Venture Market in the US click here

Marble Financial launches new credit-improvement subscription program ‘Boost’ click here

LeanLife Health places large purchase order for Tyson Iron Energy beverages to meet growing demand click here

Audacious unveils turnkey facilities solutions aimed at cannabis industry click here

Canada Silver Cobalt Works upsizes marketed public offering to $6.5M click here

Arrow Exploration announces fundraising and publication of AIM admission document click here

BioPorto appoints new CEO and CFO, makes board changes click here

CleanSpark set to add new bitcoin mining machines as the cryptocurrency hits an all-time high click here

Bam Bam Resources encouraged by analysis of historic core from DeSoto oxide zone at Majuba Hill click here

HempFusion subsidiary Sagely Naturals launches into Top 10 US retailer click here

BioVaxys files application with US Patent and Trademark Office for pan-sarbecovirus vaccine click here

Falcon Gold signs MOU to acquire Viernes project adjacent to Yamana’s El-Peñon gold-silver deposit in Chile click here

American Manganese updates on progress of its demonstration plant; major equipment expected to arrive throughout rest of 2021 click here

Ketamine One is conducting its inaugural research studies with Biostrap across multiple locations click here





