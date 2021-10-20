Proactive news headlines including AVZ Minerals, Imugene, MMJ Group Holdings and Blue Star Helium

Sydney, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

AVZ Minerals Ltd (ASX:AVZ) has progressed its transaction with Suzhou Cath Energy-Technologies (CATH), with CATH paying the break fee of US$20 million to an escrow account. Click here

Imugene Limited (ASX:IMU, OTC:IUGNF) collaborator City of Hope ® has dosed its first patient in its Phase I clinical trial of oncolytic virotherapy candidate, CHECKvacc. Click here

has dosed its first patient in its Phase I clinical trial of oncolytic virotherapy candidate, CHECKvacc. Click here MMJ Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:MMJ, OTC:MMJJF)’s portfolio companies continue to execute on their business plans and are in a better financial position than they were a year ago. Click here

Blue Star Helium Ltd (ASX:BNL, OTC:AZZEF) has progressed a water well drilling program designed to provide water to local ranch holders and generate new data near its Las Animas landholdings in Colorado. Click here

Aurumin Ltd (ASX:AUN) will undertake exploration beyond the historical mining footprint with the aim of identifying repeats of Mt Palmer-style mineralisation at the 100%-owned Mt Palmer Project in the well-endowed Southern Cross Greenstone Belt in Western Australia. Click here

Polymetals Resources Ltd (ASX:POL) hit a new record high on returning bonanza-grade gold intersections in a second phase drilling program at the Alahiné Gold Project in Guinea, West Africa. Click here

Predictive Discovery Ltd (ASX:PDI) has made changes to its board and management as the company enters the next phase of growth, with parallel aims of developing the Bankan Project while continuing to explore its large exploration licence holdings around Guinea. Click here

Horizon Minerals Ltd (ASX:HRZ) has welcomed the results from its recent drilling programs testing high priority projects and new discovery targets across its 1,100 square kilometre portfolio within the Kalgoorlie-Coolgardie region of Western Australia. Click here

Lithium Australia NL (ASX:LIT, OTC:LMMFF) has been busy this morning announcing that investee Envirostream Australia Pty Ltd has signed a collection and supply contract in regard to used batteries with none other than Bunnings. Click here

Lithium Australia NL (ASX:LIT, OTC:LMMFF) has been busy this morning announcing that investee Envirostream Australia Pty Ltd has signed a collection and supply contract in regard to used batteries with none other than Bunnings. Click here

ioneer Ltd (ASX:INR, OTC:GSCCF) joint venture partner Sibanye Stillwater Limited has received approval from the Financial Surveillance Department of the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) in relation to its US$490 million investment for a 50% interest in INR’s Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project. Click here

Vango Mining Ltd (ASX:VAN) has received further strong gold results as it continues to strengthen open-pit potential at its flagship Marymia Gold Project in the Mid-West region of Western Australia. Click here

BlackEarth Minerals NL (ASX:BEM) has strengthened its partnership with India-based company Metachem Manufacturing Company Pvt Ltd by executing a joint venture (JV) agreement to develop an expandable graphite plant in India. Click here

Zelira Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:ZLD, OTCQB:ZLDAF) has raised a total of US$5 million from a US-based family office fund to accelerate its growth initiatives. Click here

Kinetiko Energy Ltd (ASX:KKO) is ready to start a major new exploration program with a three-well program at Korhaan Project in southern Africa, including the first new gas wells being drilled in more than eight years. Click here

Firefinch Ltd (ASX:FFX) continues to progress the Goulamina Lithium Project in Mali with an extensive drilling campaign and infrastructure upgrades planned while the next conditional steps of a joint venture (JV) with Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium Co Ltd (Ganfeng) for the project take place. Click here

Caspin Resources Ltd (ASX:CPN) is encouraged by early indications from reverse circulation (RC) drilling completed at Yarabrook Hill within the Yarawindah Brook PGE-Nickel-Copper Project in Western Australia. Click here

Sipa Resources Ltd (ASX:SRI) continues to progress exploration programs across its portfolio of Western Australian precious and base metals projects. Click here

Argonaut Resources NL (ASX:ARE) has highlighted a potential eastern extension to the Nyungu copper-cobalt deposit in Zambia with Nyungu East defined by an intense copper in soil anomaly revealed in recent soil sampling. Click here

Castillo Copper Ltd (LSE:CCZ, ASX:CCZ) has reviewed a comprehensive surface sampling campaign carried out at Litchfield Lithium Project in Australia's Northern Territory, becoming the only third party to date to do so. Click here

Sunstone Metals Ltd (ASX:STM) made considerable progress during the September quarter and is well-funded with A$13.2 million in cash to drive exploration at its Ecuadorian gold-copper projects. Click here

Nexus Minerals Ltd (ASX:NXM) has been initiated by Euroz Hartleys with a buy recommendation and a price target of 80 cents per share (current share price: 46 cents). Click here

About Proactive

Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle

With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors

In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com