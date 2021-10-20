OWLET INVESTIGATION: Block & Leviton Is Investigating Owlet, Inc. For Potential Securities Law Violations; Investors Who Have Lost Money Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

BOSTON, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton is investigating Owlet, Inc. (NYSE: OWLT) for potential securities law violations. Investors who have lost money in their Owlet, Inc. investment should contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit https://www.blockleviton.com/cases/owlt.



On October 4, 2021, Owlet Inc. announced that it had received a warning letter from the FDA asserting that Owlet’s marketing of its Smart Sock product in the US renders the product a medical device requiring premarket clearance or approval from the FDA. Owlet has not obtained such clearance or approval.

Owlet Inc went public via a deSPAC transaction with blank check company Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation in July 2021.

On this news, shares of Owlet stock have fallen over 20%.

Anyone who purchased Owlet, Inc. stock and has lost money as a result of this news may be eligible.

Block & Leviton is investigating whether the Company committed securities law violations.

Investors who have lost money on their investment should contact the law firm.

Many law firms have issued releases about this matter.

