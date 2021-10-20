AAR names Lori Knudson Vice President, Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer

Wood Dale, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAR (NYSE: AIR), a leading provider of aviation services to commercial and government operators, MROs and OEMs, announced that Lori Knudson has joined the company as Vice President, Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer. Knudson will report to Jessica Garascia, AAR Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary, and will be responsible for oversight of AAR’s compliance function.

“We are excited to add Lori to our legal team, where she will enhance our compliance program and continue to ensure we are adhering to the highest ethical principles,” said Jessica Garascia.

“Lori’s appointment as an officer of AAR underscores the importance we place on compliance. We are confident Lori will continue to help drive a culture of compliance and integrity at AAR,” adds John Holmes, AAR President & CEO.

Knudson was most recently with Aegion Corporation, serving as Senior Vice President, Compliance, Risk and Internal Audit, where she was responsible for overseeing enterprise risk management and global compliance. Knudson began her career as an attorney with the law firm of Thomson Coburn. She holds a bachelor’s degree from University of Rochester and a juris doctorate from St. Louis University School of Law.

To learn more about AAR´s ethics and compliance program, please visit https://www.aarcorp.com/investor-relations/code-of-conduct/. If you want to access Lori Knudson´s bio, please visit https://www.aarcorp.com/about/lori-knudson/.

# # #

About AAR

AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through two operating segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. AAR’s Aviation Services include Parts Supply; OEM Solutions; Integrated Solutions; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) Services. AAR’s Expeditionary Services include Mobility Systems operations. Additional information can be found at www.aarcorp.com.

