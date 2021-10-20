StoneMor Inc. Announces Partnership With Sympathy Brands to Provide Unified Support for Families Navigating End-of-Life Matters

BENSALEM, Pa. and MIAMI, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneMor Inc. (NYSE: STON), a leading owner and operator of cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States, announced a strategic partnership with Sympathy Brands Company (S2 Brands, Inc.), the unifying resource and support platform that guides families through all end-of-life matters. StoneMor integrates with Sympathy Brands to provide each family with a holistic experience that connects their funeral homes, families and comforters when planning, mourning and memorializing loved ones.



The topic of mortality and planning for end of life remains taboo, nuanced and emotionally difficult. Conversations surrounding the subject require guidance and a strong support network to help navigate sensitive decisions and numerous logistical items.

StoneMor brings people together by blending personal services with appropriate technology, streamlining the planning and decision-making process, while supporting families. Through its strategic alliance with Sympathy Brands, StoneMor now provides the most comprehensive, pre-planning, at-need, and continued aftercare for families and their extended support networks at each step.

Sympathy Brands’ proprietary platform allows StoneMor to work from a centralized connection point enabling a personalized and unique interaction between their funeral homes, cemeteries and families while removing logistical challenges. Bridging technology and family care, the distinctive suite of services includes Viewneral®, an interactive solution to extend and broaden support for families with customizable gatherings to virtually eulogize, memorialize and celebrate the deceased, and Aftercare, continued communication dedicated to helping families beyond the funeral service. Sympathy Brands seamlessly integrates with StoneMor’s existing technology to streamline processes and improve data management. Founded on the simple belief that helping families through one of life’s most challenging moments requires a strong support network, Sympathy Brands’ consumer-focused suite of technology creates a unified experience for every family and their extended network at their time of need.

“Partnering with Sympathy Brands provides new technology and services to our platforms that allow us to continue to care for our families in the most seamless way possible. This is another step towards our vision of providing an industry leading approach of being a Family First Company,” said Joe Redling, Stonemor’s CEO.

“What makes this alliance so unique and powerful is that StoneMor’s team is genuinely dedicated to easing the burden and helping people,” says Michael Schimmel, CEO of Sympathy Brands. “We have a shared vision for how technology benefits everyone. Our collaboration and shared core value that the family comes first, continues to build trust and confidence.”

StoneMor and Sympathy Brands strategic alliance is structured to ensure families receive the most personalized, compassionate, and comprehensive experience, modernizing end-of-life matters.

About StoneMor Inc.

StoneMor Inc., headquartered in Trevose, Pennsylvania, is an owner and operator of cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States, with 300 cemeteries and 69 funeral homes in 24 states and Puerto Rico.

StoneMor’s cemetery products and services, which are sold on both a pre-need (before death) and at-need (at death) basis, include: burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, burial vaults, caskets, memorials, and all services which provide for the installation of this merchandise. For additional information about StoneMor Inc., please visit StoneMor’s website, and the investors section, at http://www.stonemor.com .

About Sympathy Brands Company

The Sympathy Brands’ family of brands, including Sympathy Brands, eCondolence.com, shiva.com, Cemetery.com and others, supports families and industry experts through all stages of end-of-life matters™ with its trusted marketplace, leading technology and highly curated network of strategic partners. To learn more, please visit SympathyBrands.com for more information.

