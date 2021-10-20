NVE Corporation Reports Second Quarter Results and Announces Quarterly Dividend

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVE Corporation (Nasdaq: NVEC) announced today financial results for the quarter and six months ended September 30, 2021.



Total revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 increased 56% to $6.82 million from $4.38 million in the prior-year quarter. The increase was due to a 59% increase in product sales partially offset by a 13% decrease in contract research and development revenue. Net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 increased 64% to $3.65 million, or $0.75 per diluted share, compared to $2.22 million, or $0.46 per share, for the prior-year quarter.



For the first six months of fiscal 2022, total revenue increased 56% to $14.0 million from $8.97 million for the first six months of the prior year. The increase was due to a 59% increase in product sales partially offset by a 13% decrease in contract research and development revenue. Net income increased 56% to $7.23 million, or $1.49 per diluted share, from $4.63 million, or $0.96 per share, for the first half of fiscal 2021.



The company also announced a quarterly cash dividend to shareholders of $1.00 per share of common stock, payable November 30, 2021 to shareholders of record as of November 1, 2021.



“We are pleased to report our second consecutive quarter of large year-over-year increases in product sales, total revenue, and earnings,” said NVE President and Chief Executive Officer Daniel A. Baker, Ph.D.



NVE is a leader in the practical commercialization of spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store and transmit information. The company manufactures high-performance spintronic products including sensors and couplers that are used to acquire and transmit data.



Statements used in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results or performance are forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties including, among others, such factors as risks and uncertainties related to future sales and revenues and risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the risk factors listed from time to time in our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 and other reports filed with the SEC.

NVE CORPORATION

STATEMENTS OF INCOME

QUARTERS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND 2020 (Unaudited)

Quarter Ended Sept. 30 2021 2020 Revenue Product sales $ 6,630,012 $ 4,159,173 Contract research and development 193,450 221,612 Total revenue 6,823,462 4,380,785 Cost of sales 1,544,134 941,287 Gross profit 5,279,328 3,439,498 Expenses Research and development 707,997 815,965 Selling, general, and administrative 483,116 358,182 Total expenses 1,191,113 1,174,147 Income from operations 4,088,215 2,265,351 Interest income 294,858 401,392 Income before taxes 4,383,073 2,666,743 Provision for income taxes 736,566 444,403 Net income $ 3,646,507 $ 2,222,340 Net income per share – basic $ 0.75 $ 0.46 Net income per share – diluted $ 0.75 $ 0.46 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 1.00 $ 1.00 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 4,833,232 4,834,709 Diluted 4,836,603 4,834,809

NVE CORPORATION

STATEMENTS OF INCOME

SIX MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND 2020 (Unaudited)

Six Months Ended Sept. 30 2021 2020 Revenue Product sales $ 13,583,778 $ 8,517,808 Contract research and development 392,847 452,239 Total revenue 13,976,625 8,970,047 Cost of sales 3,313,715 1,777,709 Gross profit 10,662,910 7,192,338 Expenses Research and development 1,516,139 1,696,948 Selling, general, and administrative 949,734 713,193 Total expenses 2,465,873 2,410,141 Income from operations 8,197,037 4,782,197 Interest income 584,578 800,604 Income before taxes 8,781,615 5,582,801 Provision for income taxes 1,555,542 948,596 Net income $ 7,226,073 $ 4,634,205 Net income per share – basic $ 1.50 $ 0.96 Net income per share – diluted $ 1.49 $ 0.96 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 2.00 $ 2.00 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 4,833,232 4,834,872 Diluted 4,836,621 4,834,986