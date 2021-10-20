Preferred Bank Reports Quarterly Earnings

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Preferred Bank (NASDAQ: PFBC), one of the larger independent California banks, today reported results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Preferred Bank (“the Bank”) reported net income of $26.1 million or $1.76 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2021. This is an increase of $4.7 million or 21.7% over the prior quarter and up significantly from the $17.1 million or $1.15 per share posted in the same quarter of last year. The primary reason for the increase compared to the prior year was a $9.0 million provision for credit losses recorded in the third quarter of last year as compared to a reversal of $1.5 million in allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) this quarter, a difference of $10.5 million. In comparison to the second quarter of 2021, net interest income increased $4.4 million, the beneficial change in the provision for credit losses was $1.5 million and noninterest income increased by $1.1 million.

Third quarter 2021 highlights:

  • Net income of $26.1 million, or $1.76 per diluted share (company all-time high)
  • Linked quarter deposit growth of 8.3%
  • Linked quarter loan growth (Ex-PPP) of 1.8%
  • Return on average assets (“ROA”) of 1.80%
  • Return on beginning equity (“ROBE”) of 18.56%
  • Pre-provision, pre-tax (“PPPT”) ROBE of 25.0%

Li Yu, Chairman and CEO, commented, “I am pleased to report third quarter 2021 net income of $26.1 million or $1.76 per share. Excluding a release of allowance for credit losses in the amount of $1.5 million, our net interest income and net income set new quarterly records for our Bank.

“This quarter we experienced significant asset growth. Total assets are approaching $6 billion, principally due to the $398 million or 8.3% linked-quarter deposit growth.

“Loan growth for the quarter was $77 million excluding PPP, or 1.8% on a linked quarter basis. We continue to experience moderate margin compression. Together with the strong deposit growth, our net interest margin for the quarter came in at 3.36%.

“Our loan quality was stable. There are no deferred loans granted under the CARES Act as of September 30, 2021. Total PPP balances have been reduced to $64 million as of that date.

“Non-interest income increased $1.1 million from the prior quarter principally due to increased letter of credit (“LC”) fees. Operating expenses continue to be under control for the quarter, as our efficiency ratio clocked in at 30.4%.

“We are highly encouraged by this quarter’s results considering the current low interest rate environment and the slow progress, nationally of controlling the delta variant. We are optimistic that both of these will improve gradually”

Results of Operations

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin. Net interest income before provision for credit losses was $47.8 million for the third quarter of 2021. This was an increase from the $43.4 million recorded in the second quarter of 2021 and was also ahead of the $44.1 million recorded in the third quarter of 2020. The second quarter of 2021 was negatively impacted by a $2.29 million interest reversal on our troubled debt restructured loan as well as a charge of $614,000 to interest expense related to the unamortized issuance costs of the subordinated notes that were called in the second quarter of 2021. These two items drove the Bank’s taxable equivalent net interest margin down to 3.25%, excluding these items, the Bank’s margin would have been 3.47%. The taxable equivalent margin was 3.36% for the third quarter of 2021, as compared to 3.47% (adjusted, see table below) in the second quarter of 2021 and versus 3.54% for the same period last year.

Noninterest Income. For the third quarter of 2021, noninterest income was $2,784,000 compared with $1,605,000 for the same quarter last year and compared to $1,646,000 for the second quarter of 2021. The increase compared to last year was due to LC fee income which increased by $886,000 and service charges on deposits which increased by $153,000 over last year. When compared to the second quarter of 2021, LC fees increased by $765,000 and in the prior quarter the Bank recorded a loss on sale of loans of $261,000 which did not recur this quarter.

Noninterest Expense. Total noninterest expense was $15.4 million for the third quarter of 2021. This is up compared to the $13.7 million recorded in the same quarter last year and also up from the $15.0 million posted in the second quarter of 2021. Salaries and benefits expense totaled $10.9 million for the third quarter of 2021, an increase of $1.8 million from the third quarter of 2020 and an increase of $635,000 over the $10.3 million posted in the second quarter of 2021. The increase over the prior year was due mainly to staff expansion and an increase in the Bank’s incentive compensation expense and the increase over the second quarter of 2021 was mainly due to higher incentive compensation expense. Occupancy expense totaled $1.4 million for the quarter which was flat compared to the prior quarter’s $1.4 million and down slightly from the $1.5 million recorded in the third quarter of last year. Professional services expense was $1.1 million for the third quarter of 2021, a slight increase of $79,000 over the prior quarter and an increase of $101,000 over the same period last year. Other expenses were $1.4 million for the third quarter of 2021, down from the $1.7 million recorded last quarter and also up from the $1.6 million recorded in the same quarter last year. Lower FDIC premiums were the primary reason for the decrease compared to both periods. For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, the Bank’s efficiency ratio was 30.4%, down slightly from last quarter’s 33.2% mark and just slightly over the remarkable 29.9% ratio achieved in the same period last year.

Income Taxes. The Bank recorded a provision for income taxes of $10.5 million for the third quarter of 2021. This represents an effective tax rate (“ETR”) of 28.7% and just slightly over the ETR of 28.5% in the prior quarter but up from the ETR of 25.7% in the same period last year. The Bank’s ETR will fluctuate slightly from quarter to quarter within a fairly small range due to the timing of taxable events throughout the year.

Balance Sheet Summary

Total gross loans at September 30, 2021 were $4.32 billion, an increase of $286 million or 7.1% over the total of $4.04 billion as of December 31, 2020. Total deposits increased to $5.2 billion, an increase of $751 million or 16.9% over the $4.44 billion as of December 31, 2020. Total assets ended the quarter at $5.98 billion, an increase of $836 million or 16.3% over the total of $5.14 billion as of December 31, 2020.

Asset Quality

As of September 30, 2021, nonaccrual loans totaled $20.9 million, up slightly from the $20.2 million reported as of June 30, 2021. Total net charge-offs for the third quarter of 2021 were $1.0 million compared to $1.2 million in the prior quarter and compared to net charge-offs of $3.5 million in the third quarter of 2020.

At September 30, 2021, the Bank had no loans remaining on COVID-19 deferral status. Also important to note that as of September 30, 2021, the Bank had recouped 78% of all interest deferred during the deferral period.

Allowance for Credit Losses

The provision for (release of) credit losses for the third quarter of 2021 was ($1.5 million) compared to $0 recorded last quarter and compared to $9.0 million posted in the third quarter of 2020. A consistently improving economic outlook led to a lower allowance requirement. The Bank’s allowance coverage ratio now stands at 1.44% of total loans (excluding PPP loans).

Capitalization

As of September 30, 2021, the Bank’s leverage ratio was 9.64%, the common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 11.19% and the total capital ratio stood at 15.47%. As of December 31, 2020, the Bank’s leverage ratio was 10.08%, the common equity tier 1 ratio was 11.21% and the total risk-based capital ratio was 14.64%. In accordance with the Bank’s stock repurchase plan, during the third quarter, the Bank repurchased a total of 282,949 common shares at a total cost of $17.47 million.

GAAP – Non-GAAP Reconciliation -Second Quarter 2021 NIM 
  
Net interest margin - GAAP 3.25%
Add: $2.3MM loan interest income 0.17%
Add: $614K unamortized $100M sub-debt issuance cost 0.05%
Net interest margin - non-GAAP 3.47%
  
GAAP – Non-GAAP Reconciliation -Third Quarter 2021 PPPT ROBE
  
Net Income$26,145 
Add: Reversal of credit losses (1,500)
Add: Income tax expense 10,522 
Pre-provision and pre-tax income$35,167 
  
Total equity - 6/30/21$558,969 
Pre-provision and pre-tax ROBE 24.96%
  

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank is one of the larger independent commercial banks headquartered in California. The Bank is chartered by the State of California, and its deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC, to the maximum extent permitted by law. The Bank conducts its banking business from its main office in Los Angeles, California, and through eleven full-service branch banking offices in California (Alhambra, Century City, City of Industry, Torrance, Arcadia, Irvine, Diamond Bar, Pico Rivera, Tarzana and San Francisco (2)) and one branch in Flushing, New York. In addition, the Bank operates a Loan Production Office in the Houston, Texas suburb of Sugar Land. Preferred Bank offers a broad range of deposit and loan products and services to both commercial and consumer customers. The Bank provides personalized deposit services as well as real estate finance, commercial loans and trade finance to small and mid-sized businesses, entrepreneurs, real estate developers, professionals and high net worth individuals. Although originally founded as a Chinese-American Bank, Preferred Bank now derives most of its customers from the diversified mainstream market but does continue to benefit from the significant migration to California of ethnic Chinese from China and other areas of East Asia.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Bank’s future financial and operating results, the Bank's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Bank’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: changes in economic conditions; changes in the California real estate market; the loss of senior management and other employees; natural disasters or recurring energy
shortage; changes in interest rates; competition from other financial services companies; ineffective underwriting practices; inadequate allowance for loan and lease losses to cover actual losses; risks inherent in construction lending; adverse economic conditions in Asia; downturn in international trade; inability to attract deposits; inability to raise additional capital when needed or on favorable terms; inability to manage growth; inadequate communications, information, operating and financial control systems, technology from fourth party service providers; the U.S. government’s monetary policies; government regulation; environmental liability with respect to properties to which the bank takes title; and the threat of terrorism. Additional factors that could cause the Bank's results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the Bank’s 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation which can be found on Preferred Bank’s website. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of the press release, and the Bank assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. For additional information about Preferred Bank, please visit the Bank’s website at www.preferredbank.com.

Financial Tables to Follow

 
PREFERRED BANK
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for net income per share and shares)
          
          
     For the Quarter Ended
     September 30, June 30, September 30,
      2021   2021   2020 
Interest income:      
 Loans, including fees $50,866  $47,906  $50,417 
 Investment securities  2,725   2,548   2,335 
 Fed funds sold  20   19   30 
  Total interest income  53,611   50,473   52,782 
          
Interest expense:      
 Interest-bearing demand  1,486   1,530   1,432 
 Savings  3   18   20 
 Time certificates  3,045   3,419   5,681 
 Subordinated debt  1,324   2,145   1,530 
  Total interest expense  5,857   7,112   8,663 
  Net interest income  47,754   43,361   44,119 
(Reversal of) provision for credit losses  (1,500)  -   9,000 
  Net interest income after (reversal of) provision for      
   credit losses  49,254   43,361   35,119 
          
Noninterest income:      
 Fees & service charges on deposit accounts  581   525   428 
 Letters of credit fee income  1,576   811   690 
 BOLI income  98   98   96 
 Net gain on called and sale of investment securities  41   -   15 
 Net loss on sale of loans  -   (261)  - 
 Other income  488   473   376 
  Total noninterest income  2,784   1,646   1,605 
          
Noninterest expense:      
 Salary and employee benefits  10,920   10,285   9,126 
 Net occupancy expense  1,430   1,429   1,455 
 Business development and promotion expense  98   117   95 
 Professional services  1,075   996   974 
 Office supplies and equipment expense  467   476   443 
 Other   1,380   1,661   1,570 
  Total noninterest expense  15,370   14,964   13,663 
  Income before provision for income taxes  36,668   30,043   23,061 
Income tax expense  10,522   8,563   5,936 
  Net income $26,146  $21,480  $17,125 
          
Dividend and earnings allocated to participating securities  (3)  (3)  (53)
Net income available to common shareholders $26,143  $21,477  $17,072 
          
Income per share available to common shareholders      
  Basic $1.76  $1.44  $1.15 
  Diluted $1.76  $1.44  $1.15 
          
Weighted-average common shares outstanding      
  Basic  14,884,570   14,954,688   14,893,774 
  Diluted  14,884,570   14,954,688   14,893,774 
          
Cash dividends per common share $0.38  $0.38  $0.30 
          


PREFERRED BANK
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for net income per share and shares)
          
          
     For the Nine Months Ended  
     September 30, September 30, Change
      2021   2020  %
Interest income:      
 Loans, including fees $148,631  $151,794  -2.1%
 Investment securities  7,550   8,634  -12.6%
 Fed funds sold  63   185  -66.2%
  Total interest income  156,244   160,613  -2.7%
          
Interest expense:      
 Interest-bearing demand  4,453   6,262  -28.9%
 Savings  40   51  -22.3%
 Time certificates  10,291   21,617  -52.4%
 Subordinated debt  5,000   4,592  8.9%
  Total interest expense  19,783   32,522  -39.2%
  Net interest income  136,461   128,091  6.5%
(Reversal of) provision for credit losses  (100)  21,800  -100.5%
  Net interest income after (reversal of) provision for      
   credit losses  136,561   106,291  28.5%
          
Noninterest income:      
 Fees & service charges on deposit accounts  1,532   1,172  30.7%
 Letters of credit fee income  3,195   2,280  40.1%
 BOLI income  292   285  2.5%
 Net (loss) gain on called and sale of investment securities  41   (98) -141.9%
 Net (loss) gain on sale of loans  (640)  15  -4363.5%
 Other income  1,357   1,053  28.9%
  Total noninterest income  5,777   4,707  22.7%
          
Noninterest expense:      
 Salary and employee benefits  32,328   30,123  7.3%
 Net occupancy expense  4,260   4,147  2.7%
 Business development and promotion expense  288   360  -20.0%
 Professional services  3,052   2,994  1.9%
 Office supplies and equipment expense  1,381   1,391  -0.7%
 Other   4,677   4,166  12.3%
  Total noninterest expense  45,986   43,181  6.5%
  Income before provision for income taxes  96,352   67,817  42.1%
Income tax expense  27,532   19,229  43.2%
  Net income $68,820  $48,588  41.6%
          
Dividend and earnings allocated to participating securities $(8) $(153) -94.6%
Net income available to common shareholders $68,812  $48,435  42.1%
          
Income per share available to common shareholders      
  Basic $4.61  $3.25  41.6%
  Diluted $4.61  $3.25  41.6%
          
Weighted-average common shares outstanding      
  Basic  14,929,519   14,881,381  0.3%
  Diluted  14,929,519   14,881,381  0.3%
          
Dividends per share $1.14  $0.90  26.7%
          


PREFERRED BANK
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
(unaudited)
(in thousands)
      
      
   September 30, December 31,
    2021   2020 
   (Unaudited) (Audited)
Assets   
Cash and due from banks$1,060,634  $739,465 
Fed funds sold 22,000   20,000 
 Cash and cash equivalents 1,082,634   759,465 
      
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 15,294   6,568 
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 461,356   239,682 
Loans 4,321,529   4,035,394 
 Less allowance for credit losses (61,135)  (63,426)
 Less amortized deferred loan fees, net (5,498)  (4,574)
 Loans, net 4,254,896   3,967,394 
      
Customers' liability on acceptances 7,697   3,596 
Bank furniture and fixtures, net 10,955   11,825 
Bank-owned life insurance 10,022   9,828 
Accrued interest receivable 16,551   23,692 
Investment in affordable housing partnerships 53,399   62,521 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 15,000   15,000 
Deferred tax assets 25,128   24,466 
Income tax receivable 1,192   - 
Operating lease right-of-use assets 20,598   16,106 
Other assets 5,118   3,498 
 Total assets$5,979,840  $5,143,641 
      
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity   
Deposits:   
 Non-interest bearing demand deposits$1,349,114  $938,911 
 Interest-bearing deposits: 1,861,334   1,700,818 
  Savings 33,417   34,702 
  Time certificates of $250,000 or more 959,826   912,546 
  Other time certificates 990,228   855,503 
  Total deposits 5,193,919   4,442,480 
      
Acceptances outstanding 7,697   3,596 
Subordinated debt issuance, net 147,699   99,334 
Commitments to fund investment in affordable housing partnerships 17,900   30,715 
Operating lease liabilities 21,933   18,682 
Accrued interest payable 2,081   1,245 
Other liabilities 26,590   22,142 
 Total liabilities 5,417,819   4,618,194 
      
Shareholders' equity 562,021   525,447 
 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$5,979,840  $5,143,641 
      
Book value per common share$38.29  $31.47 
Number of common shares outstanding 14,679,215   14,931,861 
        


PREFERRED BANK
Selected Consolidated Financial Information
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for ratios)
        
        
        
   For the Quarter Ended
        
   September 30,June 30,March 31,December 31,September 30,
    2021  2021  2021  2020  2020 
Unaudited historical quarterly operations data:     
 Interest income$53,611 $50,473 $52,160 $53,649 $52,782 
 Interest expense 5,857  7,112  6,814  7,586  8,663 
  Interest income before provision for credit losses 47,754  43,361  45,346  46,063  44,119 
 (Reversal of) provision for credit losses (1,500) -  1,400  4,200  9,000 
 Noninterest income 2,784  1,646  1,347  1,356  1,605 
 Noninterest expense 15,370  14,964  15,652  14,177  13,663 
 Income tax expense 10,522  8,563  8,447  8,162  5,936 
  Net income$26,146 $21,480 $21,194 $20,880 $17,125 
        
 Earnings per share     
  Basic$1.76 $1.44 $1.42 $1.40 $1.15 
  Diluted$1.76 $1.44 $1.42 $1.40 $1.15 
        
Ratios for the period:     
 Return on average assets 1.80% 1.58% 1.65% 1.63% 1.34%
 Return on beginning equity 18.56% 15.98% 16.36% 16.49% 13.94%
 Net interest margin (Fully-taxable equivalent) 3.36% 3.25% 3.61% 3.66% 3.54%
 Noninterest expense to average assets 1.06% 1.10% 1.22% 1.10% 1.07%
 Efficiency ratio 30.41% 33.25% 33.52% 29.90% 29.88%
 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized) 0.10% 0.12% -0.01% 0.20% 0.35%
        
Ratios as of period end:     
 Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 9.64% 10.07% 10.26% 10.08% 9.75%
 Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.19% 11.28% 11.34% 11.21% 11.02%
 Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.19% 11.28% 11.34% 11.21% 11.02%
 Total risk-based capital ratio 15.47% 15.61% 14.73% 14.64% 14.51%
 Allowances for credit losses to loans at end of period 1.41% 1.49% 1.56% 1.57% 1.55%
 Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 292.84% 290.58% 294.74% 308.96% 243.56%
        
Average balances:     
 Total securities$401,641 $269,000 $242,200 $251,284 $237,801 
 Total loans 4,156,289  4,130,190  4,044,800  3,971,537  3,956,145 
 Total earning assets 5,659,678  5,364,598  5,102,291  5,018,031  4,975,005 
 Total assets 5,760,056  5,467,678  5,200,079  5,110,065  5,073,548 
 Total time certificate of deposits 1,959,514  1,893,247  1,820,461  1,764,528  1,841,901 
 Total interest bearing deposits 3,783,704  3,704,771  3,531,358  3,508,276  3,501,275 
 Total deposits 4,971,607  4,724,104  4,486,399  4,426,326  4,408,882 
 Total interest bearing liabilities 3,931,375  3,815,964  3,630,705  3,607,592  3,600,560 
 Total equity 569,624  553,561  538,282  518,567  503,421 
        


PREFERRED BANK
Selected Consolidated Financial Information
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for ratios)
      
      
      
   For the Nine Months Ended
   September 30, September 30,
    2021   2020 
      
 Interest income$156,244  $160,613 
 Interest expense 19,783   32,522 
  Interest income before provision for credit losses 136,461   128,091 
 (Reversal of) provision for credit losses (100)  21,800 
 Noninterest income 5,777   4,707 
 Noninterest expense 45,986   43,181 
 Income tax expense 27,532   19,229 
  Net income$68,820  $48,588 
      
 Earnings per share   
  Basic$4.61  $3.25 
  Diluted$4.61  $3.25 
      
Ratios for the period:   
 Return on average assets 1.68%  1.33%
 Return on beginning equity 17.51%  13.81%
 Net interest margin (Fully-taxable equivalent) 3.40%  3.60%
 Noninterest expense to average assets 1.12%  1.19%
 Efficiency ratio 32.33%  32.52%
 Net charge-offs to average loans 0.07%  0.12%
      
Average balances:   
 Total securities$304,865  $245,181 
 Total loans 4,110,835   3,864,667 
 Total earning assets 5,377,565   4,764,789 
 Total assets 5,477,989   4,865,382 
 Total time certificate of deposits 1,891,583   1,788,612 
 Total interest bearing deposits 3,674,201   3,382,405 
 Total deposits 4,729,147   4,213,950 
 Total interest bearing liabilities 3,793,782   3,481,659 
 Total equity 553,937   488,641 
      


PREFERRED BANK
Selected Consolidated Financial Information
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for ratios)
             
    As of
             
    September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,
     2021   2021   2021   2020   2020 
Unaudited quarterly statement of financial position data:         
Assets:         
 Cash and cash equivalents$1,082,634  $896,474  $943,126  $759,465  $807,791 
 Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 15,294   15,749   6,039   6,568   6,727 
 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 461,356   278,460   228,635   239,682   219,778 
 Loans:         
  Real estate – Mortgage:         
   Real estate—Residential$540,725  $558,147  $541,313  $523,789  $528,371 
   Real estate—Commercial 2,093,692   2,019,995   1,925,554   1,911,485   1,808,200 
      Total Real Estate – Mortgage 2,634,417   2,578,142   2,466,867   2,435,274   2,336,571 
  Real estate – Construction:         
   R/E Construction — Residential 122,382   120,363   123,302   148,825   170,773 
   R/E Construction — Commercial 213,833   224,323   229,933   215,032   223,706 
      Total real estate construction loans 336,215   344,686   353,235   363,857   394,480 
  Commercial and industrial 1,286,995   1,259,668   1,248,550   1,165,990   1,144,051 
  PPP 63,897   95,765   95,434   70,234   74,551 
  Consumer and others 6   143   155   39   68 
   Gross loans 4,321,529   4,278,403   4,164,241   4,035,394   3,949,721 
 Allowance for credit losses on loans (61,135)  (63,635)  (64,883)  (63,426)  (61,262)
 Net deferred loan fees (5,498)  (5,329)  (4,872)  (4,574)  (4,411)
  Net loans, excluding loans held for sale$4,254,896  $4,209,439  $4,094,486  $3,967,394  $3,884,048 
 Loans held for sale$-  $-  $-  $-  $- 
  Net loans$4,254,896  $4,209,439  $4,094,486  $3,967,394  $3,884,048 
             
 Investment in affordable housing partnerships 53,399   55,452   59,824   62,521   47,917 
 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 15,000   15,000   15,000   15,000   15,000 
 Other assets 97,261   105,334   100,894   93,011   104,313 
  Total assets$5,979,840  $5,575,908  $5,448,004  $5,143,641  $5,085,574 
             
Liabilities:         
 Deposits:         
  Demand$1,349,114  $1,063,472  $1,026,260  $938,911  $926,166 
  Interest-bearing demand 1,861,334   1,774,668   1,751,951   1,700,818   1,620,495 
  Savings 33,417   32,560   37,551   34,702   32,830 
  Time certificates of $250,000 or more 959,826   930,976   927,043   912,546   977,821 
  Other time certificates 990,228   994,630   979,694   855,503   857,113 
      Total deposits$5,193,919  $4,796,306  $4,722,499  $4,442,480  $4,414,425 
             
 Acceptances outstanding$7,697  $7,797  $9,670  $3,596  $7,463 
 Subordinated debt issuance, net 147,699   147,787   99,365   99,334   99,304 
 Commitments to fund investment in affordable housing partnerships   17,900   19,197   27,918   30,715   16,689 
 Other liabilities 50,604   45,852   49,283   42,069   43,826 
  Total liabilities$5,417,819  $5,016,939  $4,908,735  $4,618,194  $4,581,707 
             
Equity:          
 Net common stock, no par value$203,844  $219,958  $218,593  $217,444  $213,519 
 Retained earnings 352,843   332,276   316,481   300,969   284,568 
 Accumulated other comprehensive income 5,334   6,735   4,195   7,034   5,780 
  Total shareholders' equity$562,021  $558,969  $539,269  $525,447  $503,867 
  Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$5,979,840  $5,575,908  $5,448,004  $5,143,641  $5,085,574 
             


PREFERRED BANK
Quarter-to-Date Average Balances, Yield and Rates
(unaudited)
              
            
   Three months ended September 30, Three months ended June 30, Three months ended September 30,
    2021   2021   2020 
    InterestAverage  InterestAverage  InterestAverage
   AverageIncome orYield/ AverageIncome orYield/ AverageIncome orYield/
   BalanceExpenseRate BalanceExpenseRate BalanceExpenseRate
ASSETS(Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning assets:           
 Loans (1,2)$4,156,289  50,8664.86% $4,132,451 $47,9064.65% $3,956,145 $50,4175.07%
 Investment securities (3) 401,641  2,1632.14%  269,000  2,0583.07%  237,801  1,9673.29%
 Federal funds sold 21,837  200.36%  20,437  190.36%  23,828  300.50%
 Other earning assets 1,079,911  6790.25%  942,710  5970.25%  757,231  4740.25%
  Total interest-earning assets 5,659,678  53,7283.77%  5,364,598  50,5803.78%  4,975,005  52,8884.23%
 Deferred loan fees, net (5,176)    (4,924)    (4,713)  
 Allowance for credit losses on loans (63,608)    (64,842)    (55,822)  
Noninterest earning assets:           
 Cash and due from banks 14,457     10,620     7,355   
 Bank furniture and fixtures 11,123     11,468     11,856   
 Right of use assets 21,136     19,735     16,550   
 Other assets 122,446     131,023     123,317   
  Total assets$5,760,056    $5,467,678    $5,073,548   
              
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY           
Interest-bearing liabilities:           
 Deposits:           
  Interest-bearing demand and savings 1,824,190 $1,4890.32%  1,811,524 $1,5480.34% $1,659,374 $1,4520.35%
  TCD $250K or more 964,656  1,5420.63%  926,161  1,6880.73%  987,631  2,9931.21%
  Other time certificates 994,858  1,5030.60%  967,086  1,7310.72%  854,270  2,6881.25%
  Total interest-bearing deposits 3,783,704  4,5340.48%  3,704,771  4,9670.54%  3,501,275  7,1330.81%
Subordinated debt, net 147,671  1,3243.56%  111,193  2,1457.74%  99,285  1,5306.13%
  Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,931,375  5,8580.59%  3,815,964  7,1120.75%  3,600,560  8,6630.96%
Non-interest bearing liabilities:           
 Demand deposits 1,187,903     1,019,333     907,607   
 Lease Liability 22,747     21,765     19,400   
 Other liabilities 48,407     57,055     42,560   
  Total liabilities 5,190,432     4,914,117     4,570,127   
Shareholders’ equity 569,624     553,561     503,421   
  Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$5,760,056    $5,467,678    $5,073,548   
Net interest income $47,870   $43,468   $44,225 
Net interest spread  3.18%   3.03%   3.27%
Net interest margin  3.36%   3.25%   3.54%
              
Cost of Deposits:           
 Noninterest bearing demand deposits$1,187,903    $1,019,333    $907,607   
 Interest bearing deposits 3,783,704  4,5340.48%  3,704,771  4,9670.54%  3,501,275  7,1330.81%
  Total Deposits$4,971,607 $4,5340.36% $4,724,104 $4,9670.42% $4,408,882 $7,1330.64%
              
(1) Includes non-accrual loans and loans held for sale
(2) Net loan fee income of $823,000, $669,000 and $683,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, September 30, 2020, respectively, are included in the yield computations
(3) Yields on securities have been adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis


PREFERRED BANK
Year-to-Date Average Balances, Yield and Rates
(unaudited)
          
          
   Nine Months ended September 30,
    2021 2020 
    InterestAverage  InterestAverage
   AverageIncome orYield/ AverageIncome orYield/
   BalanceExpenseRate BalanceExpenseRate
ASSETS(Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning assets:       
 Loans (1,2)$4,111,596 $148,6314.83% $3,865,350 $151,7945.25%
 Investment securities (3) 304,865  6,1042.68%  245,181  6,1933.37%
 Federal funds sold 21,251  630.39%  26,093  1850.95%
 Other earning assets 939,853  1,7690.25%  628,165  2,7360.58%
  Total interest-earning assets 5,377,565  156,5673.89%  4,764,789  160,9084.51%
 Deferred loan fees, net (4,818)    (3,662)  
 Allowance for credit losses on loans (63,967)    (48,981)  
Noninterest earning assets:       
 Cash and due from banks 11,683     7,321   
 Bank furniture and fixtures 11,452     12,039   
 Right of use assets 19,255     16,774   
 Other assets 126,819     117,102   
  Total assets$5,477,989    $4,865,382   
          
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY       
Interest-bearing liabilities:       
 Deposits:       
  Interest-bearing demand/ savings 1,782,618 $4,4920.34%  1,593,793 $6,3130.53%
  TCD $250K or more 936,825  5,1480.73%  967,413  11,4691.58%
  Other time certificates 954,758  5,1430.72%  821,199  10,1481.65%
  Total interest-bearing deposits 3,674,201  14,7830.54%  3,382,405  27,9301.10%
Subordinated debt, net 119,581  5,0005.59%  99,254  4,5926.18%
  Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,793,782  19,7830.70%  3,481,659  32,5221.25%
Non-interest bearing liabilities:       
 Demand deposits 1,054,946     831,545   
 Lease Liability 21,280     19,850   
 Other liabilities 54,044     43,687   
  Total liabilities 4,924,052     4,376,741   
Shareholders’ equity 553,937     488,641   
  Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$5,477,989    $4,865,382   
Net interest income $136,784   $128,386 
Net interest spread  3.20%   3.26%
Net interest margin  3.40%   3.60%
          
Cost of Deposits:       
 Noninterest bearing demand deposits$1,054,946    $831,545   
 Interest bearing deposits 3,674,201  14,7830.54%  3,382,405  27,9301.10%
  Total Deposits$4,729,147 $14,7830.42% $4,213,950 $27,9300.89%
          
(1) Includes non-accrual loans and loans held for sale
(2) Net loan fee income of $2.0 million and $1.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, are included in the yield computations
(3) Yields on securities have been adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis
   


Preferred Bank
Loan and Credit Quality Information
       
Allowance For Credit Losses History
    Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended
    September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020
     (Dollars in 000's)
Allowance For Credit Losses    
Balance at Beginning of Period $63,426  $34,830 
 Charge-Offs    
  Commercial & Industrial  1,431   1,661 
  Mini-perm Real Estate  817   1,900 
     Total Charge-Offs  2,248   3,561 
       
 Recoveries    
  Commercial & Industrial  57   - 
  Construction - Commercial  -   193 
     Total Recoveries  57   193 
       
 Net Charge-Offs  2,191   3,368 
 (Reversal of) Provision for Credit Losses:    
  CECL Cumulative Effect Adjustment  -   8,000 
  Current (Reversal) Provision  (100)  21,800 
Balance at End of Period $61,135  $61,262 
Average Loans Held for Investment $4,110,835  $3,864,667 
Loans Held for Investment at End of Period $4,321,529  $3,949,721 
Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries) to Average Loans  0.07%  0.12%
Allowances for Credit Losses to Loans at End of Period  1.41%  1.55%
       

 

