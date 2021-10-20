UFP Industries Reports Record Third Quarter Results

| Source: UFP Industries, Inc. UFP Industries, Inc.

Grand Rapids, Michigan, UNITED STATES

– Net sales increase 41 percent, earnings increase 57 percent;
Quarterly dividend increases by 33% to 20 cents per share –

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UFP Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: UFPI) today announced net sales of $2.1 billion for the third quarter of 2021, a 41 percent increase over the third quarter of 2020, and net earnings attributable to controlling interest of $121 million, a 57 percent increase over the same period of 2020. The company also reported EPS of $1.93 per diluted share compared to $1.25 in the third quarter last year.

“Our outstanding third-quarter results once again validate our balanced business model and reflect the hard work and commitment of our employees,” said CEO Matthew J. Missad. “Our diversity of markets, coupled with an improved pricing model that quickly adjusts to lumber market fluctuations, have helped UFP deliver record profitability and provide a favorable return on investment to our shareholders, even when some markets face headwinds. When the pandemic and rising lumber prices presented challenges to our industrial and construction segments, our teams responded quickly to meet the unprecedented demand in the retail segment. As we anticipated, retail demand and lumber prices have normalized, and our industrial and construction segments are now experiencing favorable growth trends and profitability.”

Third Quarter 2021 Highlights (comparisons on a year-over-year basis):

  • Net sales of $2.1 billion increased 41 percent due to a 28 percent increase in selling prices and 16 percent unit increase from acquisitions, offset by a 3 percent decrease in organic unit sales.
  • Earnings from operations increased 58 percent to $168 million, including a $9 million gain on the sale of real estate.
  • The increase in SG&A of nearly $35 million, or 26 percent, is largely attributable to recent acquisitions ($14 million), an increase in incentive compensation resulting from improved profitability ($10 million), and increases in wages and benefits ($8 million). SG&A as a percentage of gross profit improved by 400 basis points to 52 percent in 2021, as the company continues to focus on leveraging its cost structure as it grows and continues to invest in capabilities to enhance its value-added mix of products.
  • New product sales of $196.7 million increased 24 percent. Recent acquisitions contributed $15.6 million to the total.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $187.5 million increased 49 percent and adjusted EBITDA margin expanded by 50 basis points to 9 percent.

UFP Industries continues to maintain a strong balance sheet with liquidity of approximately $668 million at the end of the third quarter despite an increase in our seasonal investment in net working capital of $193 million. This increase resulted from unprecedentedly high lumber prices and market demand. Net debt was $182 million compared to $32 million in net surplus cash at the end of the third quarter of 2020, primarily due to these factors and the acquisitions of PalletOne and Spartanburg Forest Products. The company had a cash surplus of $139 million at the end of the third quarter, and it continues to reduce working capital and generate strong free cash flow, allowing it to pursue growth opportunities and returns to shareholders through its dividend and share repurchase activities. UFP Industries has the authority to buy back approximately 1.1 million additional shares.

On October 20, 2021, the Board of Directors of UFP Industries approved a quarterly dividend payment of $0.20 per share, a 33 percent increase over the dividend of 15 cents paid on September 15, 2021, and a 60 percent increase over the dividend of 12.5 cents paid on December 15, 2020. The dividend is payable on December 15, 2021, to shareholders of record on December 1, 2021.

By business segment, the company reported the following third quarter 2021 results.

UFP Retail Solutions

  • $696 million in net sales, down 1 percent compared to the third quarter of 2020. Unit sales fell 1 percent, mostly due to a 38 percent decline in the ProWood business unit. The decrease in ProWood’s year-over-year comparable numbers — an 11 percent drop in prices and a 27 percent drop in unit sales — is the result of the unusually high demand for pressure-treated wood in 2020 that followed the pandemic-related closures.
  • Organic unit growth was achieved by UFP-Edge (up 12 percent). Other business units experienced organic unit declines compared to the third quarter of 2020, which experienced unusually high demand attributable to the pandemic-related closures; they include Handprint (down 17 percent), Deckorators (down 14 percent) and Outdoor Essentials (down 8 percent). Additional capacity for the Deckorators and UFP-Edge product lines is expected to provide growth in 2022.
  • Gross profit for the retail segment fell 90 percent to $11 million from $106 million in the same quarter of 2020, as dramatically falling lumber prices reduced margins for variable-priced products such as pressure-treated wood.

UFP Industrial

  • $573 million in net sales, up 103 percent from the third quarter of 2020. Selling prices increased 69 percent, and unit sales increased 34 percent. The unit sales increase is attributable to the acquisitions of PalletOne and T&R Lumber. New product sales grew 93 percent from the third quarter of 2020.
  • Gross profit for the segment rose 162 percent to $126 million, exceeding unit sales growth of 34 percent, due to the company’s focus on adding value-added products and its ability to better leverage fixed costs and include the impact of higher lumber, labor, and transportation costs in its selling prices. Acquisitions contributed $22 million, or 45 percent, to the increase in gross profit.
  • Value-added sales contributed to the increase in gross profits and improved from 64 percent of net sales in the third quarter of 2020 to 69 percent of net sales in the third quarter of 2021.

UFP Construction

  • $723 million in net sales, up 62 percent over the third quarter of 2020, due to a 43 percent increase in selling prices, a 16 percent increase in organic unit sales and a 3 percent increase in unit sales from acquisitions. Unit sales to site-built and factory-built housing customers rose 31 percent and 17 percent, respectively. Unit sales to commercial customers rose 26 percent, and the business unit returned to profitability after a loss in 2020. New product sales increased 131 percent from the third quarter of 2020.
  • Gross profit of $154 million improved 148 percent over the third quarter of 2020, primarily as a result of improved unit sales, falling lumber prices, and the company’s ability to better leverage fixed costs.

CONFERENCE CALL

UFP Industries will conduct a conference call to discuss information included in this news release and related matters at 4:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, October 20, 2021. The call will be hosted by CEO Matthew J. Missad and CFO Michael Cole, and will be available for analysts and institutional investors domestically at 866-518-4547 and internationally at 213-660-0879. Use conference pass code 6541729. The conference call will be available simultaneously and in its entirety to all interested investors and news media through a webcast at http://www.ufpi.com. A replay of the call will be available through October 22, 2021, at 855-859-2056, 404-537-3406 or 800-585-8367.

UFP Industries, Inc.

UFP Industries is a holding company whose operating subsidiaries – UFP Industrial, UFP Construction and UFP Retail Solutions – manufacture, distribute and sell a wide variety of value-added products used in residential and commercial construction, packaging and other industrial applications worldwide. Founded in 1955, the company is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Mich., with affiliates in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. For more about UFP Industries, go to www.ufpi.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act, as amended, that are based on management’s beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the markets we serve, the economy and the Company itself. Words like “anticipates,” “believes,” “confident,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “likely,” “plans,” “projects,” “should,” variations of such words, and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. These statements do not guarantee future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect facts, circumstances, events, or assumptions that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made. Actual results could differ materially from those included in such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainty. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements are the following: fluctuations in the price of lumber; adverse or unusual weather conditions; adverse economic conditions in the markets we serve; government regulations, particularly involving environmental and safety regulations; and our ability to make successful business acquisitions. Certain of these risk factors as well as other risk factors and additional information are included in the Company's reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This release includes certain financial information not prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Because not all companies calculate non-GAAP financial information identically (or at all), the presentations herein may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. Management considers Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, an alternative performance measure which may provide useful information to investors.

Net earnings

Net earnings refers to net earnings attributable to controlling interest unless specifically noted.


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED)
FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED
SEPTEMBER 2021/2020

  Quarter PeriodYear to Date
(In thousands, except per share data)    2021202020212020
NET SALES $2,093,784  100.0 %$1,486,227  100.0 %$6,619,329  100.0 %$3,760,290  100.0 %
                      
COST OF GOODS SOLD   1,766,229  84.4   1,245,153  83.8   5,583,926  84.4   3,147,049  83.7  
                      
GROSS PROFIT  327,555  15.6   241,074  16.2   1,035,403  15.6   613,241  16.3  
                      
SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES  169,467  8.1   134,649  9.1   504,104  7.6   357,770  9.5  
OTHER GAINS, NET  (10,037) (0.5)  (176)    (11,248) (0.2)  (2,120) (0.1) 
                      
EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS  168,125  8.0   106,601  7.2   542,547  8.2   257,591  6.9  
                      
OTHER INTEREST AND EXPENSE, NET  4,750  0.2   921  0.1   9,280  0.1   4,668  0.1  
                      
EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAXES  163,375  7.8   105,680  7.1   533,267  8.1   252,923  6.7  
                      
INCOME TAXES  37,628  1.8   26,819  1.8   127,909  1.9   63,798  1.7  
                      
NET EARNINGS  125,747  6.0   78,861  5.3   405,358  6.1   189,125  5.0  
                      
LESS NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST  (4,706) (0.2)  (1,657) (0.1)  (7,624) (0.1)  (5,299) (0.1) 
                      
NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CONTROLLING INTEREST $121,041  5.8  $77,204  5.2  $397,734  6.0  $183,826  4.9  
                      
EARNINGS PER SHARE - BASIC  $1.94    $1.25    $6.40    $2.98    
                      
EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED $1.93    $1.25    $6.38    $2.98    
                      
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME  123,723     80,548     403,858     185,095    
                      
LESS COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST  (4,496)    (1,922)    (7,608)    (3,354)   
                      
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CONTROLLING INTEREST $119,227    $78,626    $396,250    $181,741    
                      


SUPPLEMENTAL DATA                
(In thousands) Quarter Period Year to Date
Segment Classification    2021 2020 % change 2021    2020 % change
Retail $696,201  $700,522  (0.6)% $2,714,440  $1,661,873  63.3%
Industrial  573,234   282,124  103.2%  1,633,289   763,046  114.0%
Construction  722,872   447,103  61.7%  2,021,106   1,187,429  70.2%
All Other  101,477   56,478  79.7%  250,494   147,942  69.3%
Total Net Sales $2,093,784  $1,486,227  40.9% $6,619,329  $3,760,290  76.0%
                 
SG&A as a Percentage of Gross Profit  51.7%  55.9%    48.7%  58.3%  



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS BY SEGMENT (UNAUDITED)
FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED
SEPTEMBER 2021/2020

  Quarter Period
     2021
(In thousands) Retail Industrial Construction All Other Corporate Total
NET SALES $696,201  $573,234  $722,872  $98,689  $2,788  $2,093,784 
COST OF GOODS SOLD  685,369   446,822   568,809   63,082   2,147   1,766,229 
GROSS PROFIT  10,832   126,412   154,063   35,607   641   327,555 
SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES  36,899   55,723   70,663   15,996   (9,814)  169,467 
OTHER  86   281   (805)  (672)  (8,927)  (10,037)
EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS $(26,153) $70,408  $84,205  $20,283  $19,382  $168,125 
                    


  Quarter Period
     2020
(In thousands) Retail Industrial Construction All Other Corporate Total
NET SALES $700,522  $282,124  $447,103  $56,700  $(222) $1,486,227 
COST OF GOODS SOLD  594,896   233,971   385,028   38,543   (7,285)  1,245,153 
GROSS PROFIT  105,626   48,153   62,075   18,157   7,063   241,074 
SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES  43,515   26,080   45,411   10,499   9,144   134,649 
OTHER  (70)  36   151   209   (502)  (176)
EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS $62,181  $22,037  $16,513  $7,449  $(1,579) $106,601 
                      


  Year to Date
  2021
(In thousands) Retail Industrial Construction All Other Corporate Total
NET SALES $2,714,440  $1,633,289  $2,021,106  $243,736  $6,758  $6,619,329 
COST OF GOODS SOLD  2,480,804   1,292,102   1,644,069   160,853   6,098   5,583,926 
GROSS PROFIT  233,636   341,187   377,037   82,883   660   1,035,403 
SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES  144,375   150,739   193,144   40,021   (24,175)  504,104 
OTHER  (182)  104   (437)  (1,703)  (9,030)  (11,248)
EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS $89,443  $190,344  $184,330  $44,565  $33,865  $542,547 
                    


  Year to Date
  2020
(In thousands) Retail Industrial Construction All Other Corporate Total
NET SALES $1,661,873  $763,046  $1,187,429  $148,503  $(561) $3,760,290 
COST OF GOODS SOLD  1,429,229   635,424   1,002,932   101,240   (21,776)  3,147,049 
GROSS PROFIT  232,644   127,622   184,497   47,263   21,215   613,241 
SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES  110,596   73,662   134,098   28,228   11,186   357,770 
OTHER  (34)  123   (145)  (1,538)  (526)  (2,120)
EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS $122,082  $53,837  $50,544  $20,573  $10,555  $257,591 
                    



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
SEPTEMBER 2021/2020

(In thousands)                
ASSETS     2021     2020     LIABILITIES AND EQUITY     2021     2020 
                 
CURRENT ASSETS        CURRENT LIABILITIES       
Cash and cash equivalents $138,637 $346,154  Cash Overdraft $10,812 $ 
Restricted cash  17,592  724  Accounts payable  292,933  231,111 
Investments  33,723  20,530  Accrued liabilities  362,832  259,733 
Accounts receivable  783,959  583,079  Current portion of debt  93  2,760 
Inventories  900,665  528,734          
Other current assets  48,174  32,888          
                 
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS  1,922,750  1,512,109  TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES  666,670  493,604 
                 
OTHER ASSETS  144,904  121,025          
INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET  389,682  311,491  LONG-TERM DEBT AND FINANCE LEASE OBLIGATIONS  310,119  311,267 
         OTHER LIABILITIES  155,984  131,945 
PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT,  NET  552,911  405,995  EQUITY  1,877,474  1,413,804 
                 
                 
TOTAL ASSETS $3,010,247 $2,350,620  TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $3,010,247 $2,350,620 



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED
SEPTEMBER 2021/2020

(In thousands)  2021       2020  
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:        
Net earnings $405,358   $189,125  
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash from operating activities:        
         
Depreciation  61,741    47,226  
Amortization of intangibles  9,369    5,863  
Expense associated with share-based and grant compensation arrangements  8,444    3,152  
Deferred income taxes  (594)   110  
Unrealized gain on investment and other  (1,756)   (81) 
Equity in earnings of investee  2,411      
Net gain on sale and disposition of assets  (10,482)   (662) 
Changes in:        
Accounts receivable  (141,088)   (211,238) 
Inventories  (204,144)   (39,167) 
Accounts payable and cash overdraft  53,437    85,354  
Accrued liabilities and other  99,067    105,401  
NET CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES  281,763    185,083  
         
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:        
Purchases of property, plant, and equipment  (110,092)   (67,024) 
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment  26,597    2,588  
Acquisitions and purchase of noncontrolling interest, net of cash received  (433,275)   (34,820) 
Purchases of investments  (17,866)   (24,266) 
Proceeds from sale of investments  9,857    22,281  
Other  (3,478)   314  
NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES  (528,257)   (100,927) 
         
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:        
Borrowings under revolving credit facilities  886,966    6,862  
Repayments under revolving credit facilities  (888,335)   (6,498) 
Contingent consideration payment and other  (2,664)   (3,087) 
Issuance of long-term debt      150,000  
Proceeds from issuance of common stock  1,519    1,042  
Dividends paid to shareholders  (27,831)   (23,020) 
Distributions to noncontrolling interest  (2,914)   (932) 
Repurchase of common stock      (29,212) 
Other  (334)   23  
NET CASH (USED IN) FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES  (33,593)   95,178  
         
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash  (292)   (1,122) 
NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS  (280,379)   178,212  
         
ALL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD  436,608    168,666  
         
ALL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD $156,229   $346,878  
         
Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash:        
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period $436,507   $168,336  
Restricted cash, beginning of period  101    330  
All cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period $436,608   $168,666  
         
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $138,637   $346,154  
Restricted cash, end of period  17,592    724  
All cash and cash equivalents, end of period $156,229   $346,878  
         



ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED)
FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED
SEPTEMBER 2021/2020

  Quarter PeriodYear to Date
(In thousands) 2021
 2020
2021
 2020
Net earnings $125,747  $78,861 $405,358  $189,125 
Interest expense  3,433   2,486  10,483   6,291 
Interest and investment income  (658)  (1,011) (1,859)  (1,541)
Income taxes  37,628   26,819  127,909   63,798 
Expenses associated with share-based compensation arrangements  2,702   849  8,444   3,152 
Net gain on disposition and impairment of assets  (8,905)  (391) (10,482)  (662)
Equity in earnings of investee  946     2,411    
Unrealized loss (gain) on investments  1,028   (554) (1,756)  (82)
Depreciation expense  23,399   15,896  61,741   47,226 
Amortization of intangibles  2,176   2,734  9,369   5,863 
Adjusted EBITDA $ 187,496  $ 125,689 $ 611,618  $ 313,170 


---------------AT THE COMPANY---------------

Dick Gauthier
VP, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
(616) 365-1555