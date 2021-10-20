Sterling Bancorp announces results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2021. Diluted earnings per share available to common stockholders in the third quarter of 2021 of $0.49 (as reported) and $0.52 (as adjusted).

Key Performance Highlights

  • GAAP net income available to common stockholders was $93.7 million.
  • Adjusted net income was $99.6 million compared to $100.4 million in the linked quarter.
  • Reported net interest margin excluding accretion income1 was 3.25% compared to 3.30% in the linked quarter.
  • Cost of funding liabilities decreased by one bp to 19 bps; earning asset yields decreased by nine bps to 3.52%.
  • Adjusted PPNR, excluding accretion income,1, 2 was $120.7 million; a decrease of $3.9 million, or 3.1%, compared to the linked quarter.
  • Total deposits were $23.9 billion, an increase of $789.3 million, or 3.4%, compared to the linked quarter.
  • Total core deposits were $23.4 billion, an increase of 3.5% compared to the linked quarter.
  • Total commercial loans were $19.7 billion, an increase of $558.7 million, or 2.9%, compared to the linked quarter.
  • Adjusted non-interest expense1 was $111.3 million; adjusted operating efficiency ratio3 was 45.4%.
  • NPLs increased by $32.1 million to $205.5 million; ACL / portfolio loans of 1.46% and ACL / NPLs of 150.8%.
  • TCE / TA1 was 10.25% and tangible book value per common share1 was $15.03, an increase of 10.8% from a year ago.
  • Received stockholder and Office of the Comptroller of the Currency approval for merger with Webster Financial Corporation.
  • Declared third quarter dividend per common share of $0.07.

Results for the Three Months ended September 30, 2021 vs. September 30, 2020

($ in thousands except per share amounts)GAAP / As Reported Non-GAAP / As Adjusted1
 September 30,
2020		 September 30,
2021		 Change
% / bps		 September 30,
2020		 September 30,
2021		 Change
% / bps
Total assets$30,617,722  $30,028,425  (1.9)% $30,617,722  $30,028,425  (1.9)%
Total portfolio loans, gross22,281,940  21,276,549  (4.5)  22,281,940  21,276,549  (4.5) 
Total deposits24,255,333  23,936,023  (1.3)  24,255,333  23,936,023  (1.3) 
PPNR1, 2126,687  121,416  (4.2)  123,286  120,734  (2.1) 
Net income available to common82,438  93,715  13.7   87,682  99,589  13.6  
Diluted EPS available to common0.43  0.49  14.0   0.45  0.52  15.6  
Net interest margin3.19% 3.30% 11   3.24% 3.35% 11  
Tangible book value per common share1$13.57  $15.03  10.8   $13.57  $15.03  10.8  

Results for the Three Months ended September 30, 2021 vs. June 30, 2021

($ in thousands except per share amounts)GAAP / As Reported Non-GAAP / As Adjusted1
 June 30,
2021		 September 30,
2021		 Change
% / bps		 June 30,
2021		 September 30,
2021		 Change
% / bps
PPNR1, 2$128,112  $121,416  (5.2)  $124,647  $120,734  (3.1) 
Net income available to common96,380  93,715  (2.8)  100,444  99,589  (0.9) 
Diluted EPS available to common0.50  0.49  (2.0)  0.52  0.52    
Net interest margin3.38% 3.30% (8)  3.42% 3.35% (7) 
Operating efficiency ratio348.5  50.7  220   44.1  45.4  130  
Allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) - loans$314,873  $309,915  (1.6)  $314,873  $309,915  (1.6) 
ACL to portfolio loans1.52% 1.46% (6)  1.52% 1.46% (6) 
ACL to NPLs181.7  150.8  (31)  181.7  150.8  (31) 
Tangible book value per common share1$14.62  $15.03  2.8   $14.62  $15.03  2.8  
                        

1. Non-GAAP / as adjusted measures are defined in the non-GAAP tables beginning on page 19.
2. PPNR represents pretax pre-provision net revenue. PPNR and PPNR excluding accretion income are non-GAAP measures and are measured as net interest income plus non-interest income less operating expenses before tax.
3. Operating efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure. See page 24 for an explanation of the operating efficiency ratio.

PEARL RIVER, N.Y., Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sterling Bancorp (NYSE: STL) (the “Company”), the parent company of Sterling National Bank (the “Bank”), today announced results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021. Net income available to common stockholders for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was $93.7 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, compared to net income available to common stockholders of $96.4 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, for the linked quarter ended June 30, 2021, and net income available to common stockholders of $82.4 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2020.

Net income available to common stockholders for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was $287.3 million, or $1.49 per diluted share, compared to net income available to common stockholders of $143.4 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, for the same period in 2020.

Chief Executive Officer’s Comments
Jack Kopnisky, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: “We are pleased to report strong results for the third quarter of 2021. We are finding opportunities in a competitive lending environment, and delivered robust growth in commercial loans and core deposits in the third quarter. Our credit outlook also continues to show steady improvement.

“Adjusted net income available to common stockholders was $99.6 million, or $0.52 per diluted share. Adjusted earnings per diluted share were in line with the linked quarter and represented an increase of 15.6% over the prior year. Over the past five years, our adjusted net income available per diluted common share has grown at a compound annual growth rate (“CAGR”) of 12.4% and tangible book value per common share has grown at a CAGR of 14.5%. Our key profitability metrics remained strong, with adjusted return on average tangible assets of 1.44% and adjusted return on average tangible common equity of 13.8%.

“Our net interest income was $213.8 million in the third quarter, a decline of $4.7 million over the linked quarter, which largely reflects lower prepayment fees from multi-family loans and lower accretion income. Our net interest margin excluding accretion income was 3.25%, a decline of five basis points from the linked quarter, a result of lower prepayment income and continued downward pressure on earning asset yields. Commercial loan growth accelerated through the third quarter, which should provide a strong tailwind to forward interest income. At September 30, 2021, our total commercial loans were $19.7 billion, an increase of $558.7 million, or 2.9% over the linked quarter, with the greatest contributions from traditional C&I loans and public sector finance portfolios. Our total core deposits were $23.4 billion, which represented an increase of $789.4 million over the linked quarter.

“In our fee-based businesses, client activity and transaction volumes continued to build from pandemic lows. In the third quarter, adjusted non-interest income was $30.9 million, an increase of $677 thousand versus the linked quarter. Relative to the linked quarter, we saw growth in fee income in our syndications, payroll finance and factoring, and derivatives businesses.

“In the third quarter, our adjusted non-interest expenses increased $1.6 million to $111.3 million, and our adjusted operating efficiency ratio was 45.4%. The expense increase reflects continued investment in our digital products and back office automation, as well as in our organic asset generation capabilities. We also saw an increase in regulatory assessments in line with balance sheet growth in the quarter.

“As of September 30, 2021, our allowance for credit losses - portfolio loans was $309.9 million, or 1.46% of total loans and 150.8% of non-performing loans, a decrease in absolute terms from the $314.9 million allowance we reported at the end of the second quarter. We recorded no provision for credit losses in the quarter, consistent with low levels of net charge-offs, continued improvement in the macro economic environment as well as in our asset quality metrics, all of which contributed to a lower modeled quantitative reserve requirement. We maintain prudent loan loss reserves as we continue to navigate the credit cycle and in the context of ongoing uncertainty related to the trajectory and timing of the economic recovery.

“We continue to build on our already strong capital position. At September 30, 2021, our tangible book value per common share was $15.03, an increase of 10.8% over a year ago. Our tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio was 10.25% and our Tier 1 leverage ratio was 11.35%. We declared our regular dividend of $0.07 on our common stock, payable on November 15, 2021 to holders of record as of November 1, 2021.

“Since the announcement of our definitive merger agreement with Webster Financial Corporation on April 19, 2021, we have been actively engaged with our partners at Webster to design a comprehensive integration plan that prioritizes our commitment to value creation, providing best-in-class service to our customers and continued adherence to the highest standards of risk governance. We received approval from our stockholders and our primary bank regulator. We continue to be confident in the merits of our proposed combination, and are prepared to execute the merger upon receipt of remaining regulatory approvals and subject to other customary closing conditions.”

Reconciliation of GAAP Results to Adjusted Results (non-GAAP)
The Company’s GAAP net income available to common stockholders of $93.7 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, for the third

quarter of 2021, included the following items:

  • merger-related expense of $4.6 million, which included transaction advisory fees, diligence, and integration efforts to date;
  • a pre-tax gain of $1.7 million on the sale of investment securities;
  • a pre-tax charge of $2.0 million related to a reserve established in connection with pending litigation;
  • a pre-tax charge of $324 thousand on the loss on sale of a substantial portion of our remaining mortgage servicing asset;
  • a pre-tax charge of $118 thousand related to our real estate consolidation strategy; and
  • the pre-tax amortization of non-compete agreements and acquired customer list intangible assets of $148 thousand.

Excluding the impact of these items, adjusted net income available to common stockholders for the third quarter of 2021 was $99.6 million, or $0.52 per diluted share. For the three months ended September 30, 2021, our effective income tax rate was 21.2%. Based on our results year to date, we increased our estimated effective tax rate for 2021 by 50 basis points to 20.0%. This resulted in a 21.2% effective income tax rate for the third quarter. Our effective tax rate for purposes of reporting adjusted earnings was 19.5% and 12.5% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively.

Non-GAAP financial measures include the terms “adjusted” or “excluding”. See the reconciliation of the Company’s non-GAAP financial measures beginning on page 19.

Net Interest Income and Margin

($ in thousands)For the three months ended Change % / bps
 September 30,
2020		 June 30,
2021		 September 30,
2021		 Y-o-Y Linked Qtr
Interest and dividend income$244,658  $230,310  $225,089  (8.0)% (2.3)%
Interest expense26,834  11,783  11,252  (58.1)  (4.5) 
Net interest income$217,824  $218,527  $213,837  (1.8)  (2.1) 
          
Accretion income on acquired loans$9,172  $7,812  $6,197  (32.4)% (20.7)%
Yield on loans3.82% 3.88% 3.79% (3)  (9) 
Tax equivalent yield on investment securities43.09  2.84  2.77  (32)  (7) 
Tax equivalent yield on interest earning assets43.63  3.61  3.52  (11)  (9) 
Cost of total deposits0.31  0.11  0.11  (20)    
Cost of interest bearing deposits0.40  0.15  0.14  (26)  (1) 
Cost of borrowings1.95  3.87  3.87  192     
Cost of interest bearing liabilities0.53  0.26  0.25  (28)  (1) 
Total cost of funding liabilities50.42  0.20  0.19  (23)  (1) 
Tax equivalent net interest margin63.24  3.42  3.35  11   (7) 
          
Average loans, including loans held for sale$22,159,535  $20,843,661  $20,629,138  (6.9)% (1.0)%
Average commercial loans20,090,445  19,245,641  19,093,778  (5.0)  (0.8) 
Average investment securities4,392,864  4,322,126  4,320,243  (1.7)    
Average cash balances424,249  651,271  604,396  42.5   (7.2) 
Average total interest earning assets27,163,337  25,968,935  25,705,007  (5.4)  (1.0) 
Average deposits and mortgage escrow23,665,916  23,516,675  23,151,444  (2.2)  (1.6) 

4. Tax equivalent basis represents interest income earned on tax exempt securities divided by the applicable federal tax rate of 21%.
5. Includes interest bearing liabilities and non-interest bearing deposits.
6. Tax equivalent net interest margin is equal to net interest income plus the tax equivalent adjustment for tax exempt securities divided by average interest earning assets. The tax equivalent adjustment is assumed at a 21% federal tax rate in all periods presented.

Third quarter 2021 compared with third quarter 2020
Net interest income was $213.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, a decrease of $4.0 million compared to the third quarter of 2020. This was mainly due to a decline in accretion income and a decline in average interest earning assets between the periods. The impact of these two factors was substantially offset by a decline in interest expense. Other key

components of changes in net interest income were the following:

  • The average balance of commercial loans declined $996.7 million, was mainly due to a $445.4 million decline in mortgage warehouse, a decline in multi-family loans of $352.1 million and run off totaling $277.2 million from our equipment finance portfolio.
  • The tax equivalent yield on interest earning assets decreased 11 basis points to 3.52%, as legacy assets repriced and securities and other short-term assets comprised a greater portion of our earning assets.
  • Loan yields declined from 3.82% in the third quarter of 2020 to 3.79% in the third quarter of 2021 as a result of continued downward pressure on yields, resulting from the competitive lending environment created by fiscal stimulus and other measures taken in response to the economic slowdown.
  • Accretion income on acquired loans was $6.2 million in the third quarter of 2021, compared to $9.2 million in the third quarter of 2020, a decline of $3.0 million.
  • Average investment securities were $4.3 billion, or 16.8%, of average total interest earning assets for the third quarter of 2021 compared to $4.4 billion, or 16.2%, of average total interest earning assets for the third quarter of 2020. The tax equivalent yield on investment securities was 2.77% for the third quarter of 2021 compared to 3.09% for the same period last year. The decline in yield on investments was mainly a result of an increase in US Treasury securities held in our portfolio.
  • Recent growth in deposits drove increases in average cash balances to $604.4 million compared to $424.2 million in the third quarter of 2020.
  • Total interest expense was $11.3 million, a decline of $15.6 million compared to the third quarter of 2020. This was mainly due to lower interest expense paid on deposits and short-term borrowings and the impact of repayment of higher cost borrowings.
  • The cost of total deposits was 11 basis points for the third quarter of 2021 compared to 31 basis points for the same period a year ago, as we aggressively repriced deposits in response to the low interest rate environment.
  • The cost of borrowings was 3.87% for the third quarter of 2021 compared to 1.95% for the same period a year ago. The increase was mainly due to the change in composition of our borrowings, with average borrowings of $522.3 million in the current quarter being comprised of $30.1 million in short-term borrowings and $492.3 million in higher coupon longer term borrowings, while for the prior year quarter average borrowings of $1.7 billion were comprised of predominately shorter term borrowings.
  • The total cost of interest bearing liabilities was 25 basis points for the third quarter of 2021 compared to 53 basis points for the same period a year ago. The decline was due to both changes in market rates of interest and changes in funding mix.
  • Average deposits and mortgage escrow of $23.2 billion decreased $514.5 million during the third quarter of 2021 compared to the same period a year ago. This was mainly due to a $1.2 billion decrease in certificate accounts, which were allowed to mature without renewal.

Third quarter 2021 compared with second quarter 2021

Net interest income decreased $4.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 compared to the linked quarter, mainly due to the impact of lower prepayment fees on multi-family loans and lower accretion income. Other key components of the changes in net interest income were the following:

  • The average balance of commercial loans decreased $151.9 million, which included a $209.4 million decline in CRE loans, including multi-family and a $98.3 million decline in mortgage warehouse loans.
  • The tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.35% compared to 3.42% in the linked quarter. Excluding accretion income on acquired loans, tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.25% compared to 3.30%, which was mainly due to a $3.0 million decline in prepayment fees from multi-family loans.
  • The yield on loans was 3.79% compared to 3.88% for the linked quarter. The decrease was mainly due to lower prepayment fees from multi-family loans, as well as run off of fixed rate loans, and a decline in accretion income on acquired loans.
  • The tax equivalent yield on interest earning assets was 3.52% compared to 3.61% in the linked quarter, primarily as a result of the factors discussed above.
  • The tax equivalent yield on investment securities was 2.77% compared to 2.84% for the linked quarter. The decline in yield was mainly due to the deployment of excess cash into US Treasury securities.
  • The total cost of borrowings remained at 3.87%, reflecting nominal short-term borrowings and ongoing interest expense in respect of outstanding subordinated notes.
  • Average deposits and mortgage escrow decreased by $365.2 million and average borrowings decreased by $4.9 million relative to the linked quarter.

Non-interest Income

($ in thousands)For the three months ended Change %
 September 30,
2020		 June 30,
2021		 September 30,
2021		 Y-o-Y Linked Qtr
Deposit fees and service charges$5,960  $7,096   $7,007  17.6 % (1.3)%
Accounts receivable management / factoring commissions and other related fees5,393  5,491   5,937  10.1 % 8.1 %
Bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”)5,363  4,981   5,009  (6.6)% 0.6 %
Loan commissions and fees7,290  8,762   8,620  18.2 % (1.6)%
Investment management fees1,735  2,018   1,819  4.8 % (9.9)%
Net gain on sale of securities642     1,656  157.9 % NM
Net (loss) gain on security calls  (80)  85  NM NM
Other1,842  1,946   2,414  31.1 % 24.0 %
          
Total non-interest income28,225  30,214   32,547  15.3 % 7.7 %
Net gain on sale of securities642     1,656  157.9 % NM
Adjusted non-interest income$27,583  $30,214   $30,891  12.0 % 2.2 %

Third quarter 2021 compared with third quarter 2020
Adjusted non-interest income increased $3.3 million in the third quarter of 2021, compared to the same quarter last year. The increase was mainly due to increased transactional volumes in deposit accounts, in our payroll finance and factoring businesses, in loan syndications and fees from our investment management businesses. The increase in other revenue was mainly from our derivatives business. In the third quarter of 2020, we realized a gain of $642 thousand on the sale of $24.9 million available for sale securities compared to a gain of $1.7 million in the third quarter of 2021. The gain was from sale of two corporate securities and four US Treasury securities.

Third quarter 2021 compared with second quarter 2021

Adjusted non-interest income increased approximately $677 thousand relative to the linked quarter to $30.9 million primarily as a result of an increase in payroll finance and factoring fees, and an increase in other revenue, which includes fees from our syndications and derivatives business. Most other categories were broadly flat versus the linked quarter.

In the third quarter of 2021, we realized a gain of $1.7 million on sale of available for securities.

Non-interest Expense

($ in thousands)For the three months ended Change % / bps
 September 30,
2020		 June 30,
2021		 September 30,
2021		 Y-o-Y Linked Qtr
Compensation and benefits$55,960  $56,953   $57,178  2.2 % 0.4 %
Stock-based compensation plans5,869  6,781   6,648  13.3   (2.0) 
Occupancy and office operations14,722  13,875   13,967  (5.1)  0.7  
Information technology8,422  9,741   10,214  21.3   4.9  
Professional fees6,343  7,561   7,251  14.3   (4.1) 
Amortization of intangible assets4,200  3,776   3,776  (10.1)    
FDIC insurance and regulatory assessments3,332  2,344   2,844  (14.6)  21.3  
Other real estate owned (“OREO”), net151  (72)  1  NM NM
Merger-related expenses  2,481   4,581  NM 84.6  
Impairment related to financial centers and real estate consolidation strategy  475   118  NM (75.2) 
Loss on extinguishment of borrowings6,241  1,243     (100.0)  (100.0) 
Other expenses14,122  15,471   18,390  30.2   18.9  
Total non-interest expense$119,362  $120,629   $124,968  4.7   3.6  
Full time equivalent employees (“FTEs”) at period end1,466  1,491   1,460  (0.4)  (2.1) 
Financial centers at period end78  72   72  (7.7)    
Operating efficiency ratio, as reported748.5% 48.5 % 50.7% 220   220  
Operating efficiency ratio, as adjusted743.1  44.1   45.4  230   130  
7. See a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures beginning on page 19.

Third quarter 2021 compared with third quarter 2020
Total non-interest expense increased $5.6 million relative to the third quarter of 2020. Key components of the change in non-interest expense between the periods include the following:

  • Compensation and benefits increased $1.2 million mainly due to an increase in medical costs incurred and an increase in the bonus accrual compared to the prior year period.
  • Occupancy and office operations expense decreased $755 thousand, mainly due to continued consolidation of financial centers and other back-office locations.
  • Information technology expense increased $1.8 million mainly due to the amortization of investments related to various back-office automation and digital banking initiatives.
  • Professional fees increased $908 thousand mainly due to consulting fees incurred in connection with our digital bank offering and launch of our Banking as a Service products.
  • Merger-related expenses of $4.6 million were incurred in connection with our pending merger with Webster, and included transaction advisory fees, and fees incurred related to diligence and integration efforts to date.
  • Other expenses in 2021 increased $4.3 million mainly due to an accrual for legal settlements of $2.0 million, loss on the sale of the majority of our mortgage servicing assets of $324 thousand, an increase in loan processing expense of $510 thousand, an increase in franchise taxes of $368 thousand and an increase in recruiting fees of $300 thousand.

Third quarter 2021 compared with second quarter 2021
Total non-interest expense increased $4.3 million to $125.0 million versus the linked quarter. The significant factors contributing to the increase were mentioned above and included merger-related expenses and an accrual for legal settlements. Other key components of the change in non-interest expense include the following:

  • Compensation and benefits increased $225 thousand to $57.2 million in the third quarter of 2021. The increase was mainly due to an increase in our incentive compensation accrual.
  • FDIC insurance and regulatory assessments increased in line with increases in assets and other factors that impact the FDIC assessment.
  • Loss on extinguishment of borrowings in the second quarter of 2021 was related to the repayment of the 5.25% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes issued by the Bank on March 29, 2016.

  • Other expenses increased by $2.9 million versus the linked quarter, mainly due to the reasons discussed above.

Taxes

We recorded income tax expense of $25.7 million in the third quarter of 2021, compared to income tax expense of $24.5 million in the linked quarter and $12.3 million in the prior year quarter. For the three months ended September 30, 2021, we recorded income tax expense at an estimated effective income tax rate of 21.2% compared to 20.0% for the three months ended June 30, 2021. Based on performance year to date, we increased our estimated effective income tax rate prior to discrete items to 20.0% from 19.5%.

Key Balance Sheet Highlights as of September 30, 2021

($ in thousands)As of  Change % / bps
 September 30,
2020		 June 30,
2021		 September 30,
2021		 Y-o-Y Linked Qtr
Total assets$30,617,722  $29,143,918  $30,028,425  (1.9)% 3.0 %
Total portfolio loans, gross22,281,940  20,724,097  21,276,549  (4.5)  2.7  
Commercial & industrial (“C&I”) loans9,331,717  8,335,044  8,794,329  (5.8)  5.5  
Commercial real estate loans (including multi-family)10,377,282  10,143,157  10,238,337  (1.3)  0.9  
Acquisition, development and construction (“ADC”) loans633,166  690,224  694,443  9.7   0.6  
Total commercial loans20,342,165  19,168,425  19,727,109  (3.0)  2.9  
Residential mortgage loans1,739,563  1,389,294  1,395,248  (19.8)  0.4  
Loan portfolio composition:         
Commercial & industrial (“C&I”) loans41.8% 40.2% 41.3% (50)  110  
Commercial real estate loans (including multi-family)46.6  49.0  48.1  150   (90) 
Acquisition, development and construction (“ADC”) loans2.9  3.3  3.3  40     
Residential and consumer8.7  7.5  7.3  (140)  (20) 
BOLI$625,236  $635,411  $640,294  2.4   0.8  
Core deposits922,563,276  22,603,302  23,392,701  3.7   3.5  
Total deposits24,255,333  23,146,711  23,936,023  (1.3)  3.4  
Municipal deposits (included in core deposits)2,397,072  1,844,719  2,443,905  2.0   32.5  
Investment securities, net4,201,350  4,366,470  4,283,969  2.0   (1.9) 
Investment securities, net to earning assets15.6% 17.2% 16.5% 90   (70) 
Total borrowings$993,535  $518,021  $523,406  (47.3)  1.0  
Loans to deposits91.9% 89.5% 88.9% (300)  (60) 
Core deposits9 to total deposits93.0  97.7  97.7  470     

9 Core deposits include retail, commercial and municipal transaction, money market, savings accounts and certificates of deposit accounts, and reciprocal Certificate of Deposit Account Registry balances and exclude brokered and wholesale deposits.

Highlights related to balance sheet items as of September 30, 2021 included the following:

  • C&I loans and commercial real estate loans represented 89.4% of our loan portfolio as of September 30, 2021 compared to 88.4% a year ago. C&I loans include traditional C&I, asset-based lending, payroll finance, warehouse lending, factored receivables, equipment financing and public sector finance loans.
  • In the third quarter of 2021, we sold $23.7 million of commercial real estate loans that were rated substandard. Related to this sale, we recorded charge-offs of $1.2 million against the allowance for credit losses - loans to reduce the carrying value of those loans to fair value.
  • Commercial loans increased $558.7 million in the third quarter versus the linked quarter, which was mainly due to growth of $424.5 million in traditional C&I loans and $102.7 million in public sector finance loans.
  • Residential mortgage loans were $1.4 billion as of September 30, 2021, an increase of $6.0 million from the linked quarter, which was due to purchases in the secondary market. Residential mortgage loans declined $344.3 million from the same period a year ago. The decline was mainly due to repayments.

  • Core deposits as of September 30, 2021 were $23.4 billion, an increase of $789.4 million compared to June 30, 2021, and an increase of $829.4 million compared to September 30, 2020. A significant driver of the increase versus the linked quarter was related to seasonal inflows of municipal deposits. The growth in core deposits on an annual basis was a result both of our successful deposit gathering strategies, as well as the increase in liquidity in the banking system overall, from government stimulus and other measures implemented in response to the economic downturn.
  • Certificate of deposit accounts declined $92.1 million as higher costing balances matured and were not renewed. Compared to September 30, 2020, certificate of deposit accounts declined $700.0 million.
  • Municipal deposits as of September 30, 2021 were $2.4 billion, an increase of $599.2 million relative to June 30, 2021. Municipal deposits generally reach their peak at the end of the third quarter due to seasonal tax collections by local municipalities.
  • Investment securities, net, decreased by $82.5 million from June 30, 2021 and increased $82.6 million from September 30, 2020, representing 16.5% of earning assets as of September 30, 2021. In the third quarter of 2021, the decrease in investment securities was mainly due to the sale of selected US Treasury and corporate securities in response to the changes in interest rates and other factors.
  • Total borrowings as of September 30, 2021 were $523.4 million, a decrease of $5.4 million relative to June 30, 2021, and a decrease of $470.1 million relative to September 30, 2020. As compared to 2020, the decline was mainly a result of the repayment of FHLB borrowings and the subordinated notes - Bank earlier this year.

Credit Quality

($ in thousands)For the three months ended Change % / bps
 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 September 30, 2021 Y-o-Y Linked Qtr
Provision for credit losses - loans$31,000  $6,000  $  (100.0)% (100.0)%
Net charge-offs70,546  14,313  4,958  (93.0)  (65.4) 
ACL - loans325,943  314,873  309,915  (4.9)  (1.6) 
Loans 30 to 89 days past due, accruing68,979  39,476  68,719  (0.4)  74.1  
Non-performing loans180,851  173,319  205,453  13.6   18.5  
Annualized net charge-offs to average loans1.27% 0.28% 0.10% (117)  (18) 
Special mention loans$204,267  $388,535  $351,692  72.2   (9.5) 
Substandard loans375,427  611,805  621,901  65.7   1.7  
Total criticized and classified loans579,694  1,004,940  977,946  68.7   (2.7) 
ACL - loans to total loans1.46% 1.52% 1.46%    (6) 
ACL - loans to non-performing loans180.2  181.7  150.8  (2,940)  (3,090) 

For the three months ended September 30, 2021, we recorded no provision for credit losses on portfolio loans. The provision for credit losses is based on our reasonable and supportable forecasts of expected future losses inherent in our portfolio.

Net charge-offs were $5.0 million in the third quarter of 2021, which included $1.2 million of charge-offs related to the sale of $23.7 million of CRE loans that were rated substandard.

Non-performing loans increased by $32.1 million to $205.5 million at September 30, 2021 compared to the linked quarter. The increase was mainly due to a single, secured credit that is in the process of workout. Loans 30 to 89 days past due were $68.7 million, an increase of $29.2 million from the linked quarter. The increase was mainly due to one equipment finance loan to a US Government agency, which we anticipate will be current by the fourth quarter.

Total criticized and classified loans were $977.9 million representing a decrease of $27.0 million relative to the linked quarter.

Special mention loans decreased by $36.8 million from the linked quarter. This was mainly due to loans that were upgraded to pass grade or repayments on the loans.

Substandard loans increased $10.1 million versus the linked quarter. In the third quarter we sold substandard loans loans with an unpaid principal balance of $23.7 million. We incurred charge-offs of $1.2 million in connection with this sale.

As of September 30, 2021, loan payment deferrals were $76.9 million, or 0.4% of the total portfolio loans.

For additional information on our credit quality metrics including delinquency, criticized and classified, see page 17, “Asset Quality Information by Portfolio”.

Capital

($ in thousands, except share and per share data)As of Change % / bps
 September 30,
2020		 June 30,
2021		 September 30,
2021		 Y-o-Y Linked Qtr
Total stockholders’ equity$4,557,785  $4,722,856  $4,797,629  5.3 % 1.6 %
Preferred stock136,917  136,224  135,986  (0.7)  (0.2) 
Goodwill and other intangible assets1,781,246  1,769,494  1,765,718  (0.9)  (0.2) 
Tangible common stockholders’ equity 10$2,639,622  $2,817,138  $2,895,925  9.7   2.8  
Common shares outstanding194,458,841  192,715,433  192,681,503  (0.9)    
Book value per common share$22.73  $23.80  $24.19  6.4   1.6  
Tangible book value per common share 1013.57  14.62  15.03  10.8   2.8  
Tangible common equity as a % of tangible assets 109.15% 10.29% 10.25% 110   (4) 
Est. Tier 1 leverage ratio - Company9.93  10.91  11.35  142   44  
Est. Tier 1 leverage ratio - Company fully implemented9.59  10.55  10.99  140   44  
Est. Tier 1 leverage ratio - Bank10.48  12.10  12.60  212   50  
Est. Tier 1 leverage ratio - Bank fully implemented10.13  11.74  12.25  212   51  
          
10 See a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures beginning on page 19.

Total stockholders’ equity increased $74.8 million to $4.8 billion versus the linked quarter as a result of net income of $95.7 million, stock-based compensation of $6.6 million, partially offset by common dividends of $13.4 million, other comprehensive loss of $11.8 million, preferred dividends of $2.2 million and other stock activity net of stock option exercises of $192 thousand.

We elected to rely on the five-year transition for our adoption of Current Expected Credit Loss(“CECL”), which allows us to delay for two years the full impact on regulatory capital of our adoption of this accounting standard, followed by a three-year transition period. The September 30, 2021 fully implemented data reflects the full impact of CECL and excludes the benefits of phase-ins.

Tangible book value per common share was $15.03 at September 30, 2021, which represented an increase of 10.8% compared to a year ago.

Conference Call Information
Sterling Bancorp will host a teleconference and webcast on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s results. Analysts, investors and interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast and view accompanying slides on the Company’s website at www.sterlingbancorp.com or by dialing (866) 548-4713 Conference ID 3170260. A replay of the teleconference can be accessed through the Company’s website.

About Sterling Bancorp
Sterling Bancorp, whose principal subsidiary is Sterling National Bank, specializes in the delivery of services and solutions to business owners, their families and consumers within the communities it serves through teams of dedicated and experienced relationship managers. Sterling National Bank offers a complete line of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services. For more information, visit the Sterling Bancorp website at www.sterlingbancorp.com.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This release may contain certain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, certain plans, expectations, goals, projections, and statements about the Company and the benefits of the proposed transaction, between Webster and the Company, the plans, objectives, expectations and intentions of Webster and the Company the expected timing of completion of the transaction, and other statements that are not historical fact. Such statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, and uncertainties. Statements that do not describe historical or current facts, including statements about beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as expect, anticipate, believe, intend, estimate, plan, target, goal, or similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as will, may, might, should, would, could, or similar variations. The forward-looking statements are intended to be subject to the safe harbor provided by Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

While there is no assurance that any list of risks and uncertainties or risk factors is complete, below are certain factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained or implied in the forward-looking statements: changes in general economic, political, or industry conditions; the magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the global economy and financial market conditions and our business, results of operations, and financial condition; uncertainty in U.S. fiscal and monetary policy, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; volatility and disruptions in global capital and credit markets; movements in interest rates; reform of LIBOR; competitive pressures on product pricing and services; success, impact, and timing of our business strategies, including market acceptance of any new products or services; the nature, extent, timing, and results of governmental actions, examinations, reviews, reforms, regulations, and interpretations, including those related to the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act and the Basel III regulatory capital reforms, as well as those involving the OCC, Federal Reserve, FDIC, and CFPB; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the right of one or both of the parties to terminate the merger agreement between Webster and the Company; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Webster or the Company; delays in completing the transaction; the failure to obtain necessary regulatory approvals (and the risk that such approvals may result in the imposition of conditions that could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of the transaction); the failure to obtain stockholder approvals or to satisfy any of the other conditions to the transaction on a timely basis or at all; the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the transaction are not realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of the two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors in the areas where Webster and the Company do business; the possibility that the transaction may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events; diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the announcement or completion of the transaction; the ability to complete the transaction and integration of Webster and the Company successfully; the dilution caused by Webster’s issuance of additional shares of its capital stock in connection with the transaction; and other factors that may affect the future results of Webster and the Company. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described above can be found in Webster’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and available on Webster’s investor relations website, https://webster.gcs-web.com/, under the heading “Financials” and in other documents Webster files with the SEC, and in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, which is on file with the SEC and available on the Company's investor relations website, https://sterlingbank.gcs-web.com/investor-relations, under the heading "Financials" and in other documents the Company files with the SEC.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and are based on information available at that time. Neither Webster nor the Company assumes any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements were made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by federal securities laws. As forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, caution should be exercised against placing undue reliance on such statements.

Financial information contained in this release should be considered to be an estimate pending the filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission of the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. While the Company is not aware of any need to revise the results disclosed in this release, accounting literature may require information received by management between the date of this release and the filing of the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q to be reflected in the results of the fiscal period, even though the new information was received by management subsequent to the date of this release.

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

 September 30,
2020		 December 31,
2020		 September 30,
2021
Assets:     
Cash and cash equivalents$437,558   $305,002   $929,320  
Investment securities, net4,201,350   4,039,456   4,283,969  
Loans held for sale36,826   11,749     
Portfolio loans:     
Commercial and industrial (“C&I”)9,331,717   9,160,268   8,794,329  
Commercial real estate (including multi-family)10,377,282   10,238,650   10,238,337  
Acquisition, development and construction (“ADC”) loans633,166   642,943   694,443  
Residential mortgage1,739,563   1,616,641   1,395,248  
Consumer200,212   189,907   154,192  
Total portfolio loans, gross22,281,940   21,848,409   21,276,549  
ACL - loans(325,943)  (326,100)  (309,915) 
Total portfolio loans, net21,955,997   21,522,309   20,966,634  
FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank Stock, at cost167,293   166,190   151,004  
Accrued interest receivable102,379   97,505   99,450  
Premises and equipment, net217,481   202,555   202,519  
Goodwill1,683,482   1,683,482   1,683,482  
Other intangibles97,764   93,564   82,236  
BOLI625,236   629,576   640,294  
Other real estate owned6,919   5,347   816  
Other assets1,085,437   1,063,403   988,701  
Total assets$30,617,722   $29,820,138   $30,028,425  
Liabilities:     
Deposits$24,255,333   $23,119,522   $23,936,023  
FHLB borrowings397,000   382,000     
Federal Funds Purchased   277,000     
Paycheck Protection Program Lending Facility117,497        
Other borrowings35,223   27,101   31,023  
Subordinated notes - Company270,445   491,910   492,383  
Subordinated notes - Bank173,370   143,703     
Mortgage escrow funds84,031   59,686   79,221  
Other liabilities727,038   728,702   692,146  
Total liabilities26,059,937   25,229,624   25,230,796  
Stockholders’ equity:     
Preferred stock136,917   136,689   135,986  
Common stock2,299   2,299   2,299  
Additional paid-in capital3,761,216   3,761,993   3,760,279  
Treasury stock(660,312)  (686,911)  (697,433) 
Retained earnings1,229,799   1,291,628   1,539,354  
Accumulated other comprehensive income87,866   84,816   57,144  
Total stockholders’ equity4,557,785   4,590,514   4,797,629  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$30,617,722   $29,820,138   $30,028,425  
      
Shares of common stock outstanding at period end194,458,841   192,923,371   192,681,503  
Book value per common share$22.73   $23.09   $24.19  
Tangible book value per common share113.57   13.87   15.03  
1 See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures beginning on page 19.
 

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS
(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

  For the Quarter Ended For the Nine Months Ended
 September 30,
2020		 June 30,
2021		 September 30,
2021		 September 30,
2020		 September 30,
2021
Interest and dividend income:         
Loans and loan fees$213,009   $201,685   $197,157   $668,352   $604,697  
Securities taxable18,623   15,749   15,433   58,107   46,534  
Securities non-taxable12,257   11,718   11,607   38,085   35,063  
Other earning assets769   1,158   892   6,867   2,952  
Total interest and dividend income244,658   230,310   225,089   771,411   689,246  
Interest expense:         
Deposits18,251   6,698   6,161   92,142   21,727  
Borrowings8,583   5,085   5,091   36,374   17,241  
Total interest expense26,834   11,783   11,252   128,516   38,968  
Net interest income217,824   218,527   213,837   642,895   650,278  
Provision for credit losses - loans31,000   6,000      224,183   16,000  
Provision for credit losses - held to maturity securities(1,000)  (750)     703   (750) 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses187,824   213,277   213,837   418,009   635,028  
Non-interest income:         
Deposit fees and service charges5,960   7,096   7,007   17,928   20,666  
Accounts receivable management / factoring commissions and other related fees5,393   5,491   5,937   15,349   16,854  
BOLI5,363   4,981   5,009   15,331   14,945  
Loan commissions and fees7,290   8,762   8,620   26,317   27,859  
Investment management fees1,735   2,018   1,819   4,960   5,689  
Net gain on sale of securities642      1,656   9,539   2,361  
Net (loss) gain on security calls   (80)  85   4,880   19  
Other1,842   1,946   2,414   7,337   6,724  
Total non-interest income28,225   30,214   32,547   101,641   95,117  
Non-interest expense:         
Compensation and benefits55,960   56,953   57,178   165,504   172,218  
Stock-based compensation plans5,869   6,781   6,648   17,788   20,046  
Occupancy and office operations14,722   13,875   13,967   44,616   42,357  
Information technology8,422   9,741   10,214   23,752   29,201  
Professional fees6,343   7,561   7,251   17,550   21,889  
Amortization of intangible assets4,200   3,776   3,776   12,600   11,328  
FDIC insurance and regulatory assessments3,332   2,344   2,844   10,176   8,418  
Other real estate owned, net151   (72)  1   1,436   (139) 
Merger-related expenses   2,481   4,581      7,062  
Impairment related to financial centers and real estate consolidation strategy   475   118      1,226  
Loss on extinguishment of borrowings6,241   1,243      16,713   1,243  
Other14,122   15,471   18,390   48,821   48,913  
Total non-interest expense119,362   120,629   124,968   358,956   363,762  
Income before income tax expense96,687   122,862   121,416   160,694   366,383  
Income tax expense12,280   24,523   25,745   11,348   73,223  
Net income84,407   98,339   95,671   149,346   293,160  
Preferred stock dividend1,969   1,959   1,956   5,917   5,878  
Net income available to common stockholders$82,438   $96,380   $93,715   $143,429   $287,282  
Weighted average common shares:         
Basic193,494,929   191,436,885   191,508,071   194,436,137   191,606,643  
Diluted193,715,943   192,292,989   192,340,487   194,677,020   192,417,008  
Earnings per common share:         
Basic earnings per share$0.43   $0.50   $0.49   $0.74   $1.50  
Diluted earnings per share0.43   0.50   0.49   0.74   1.49  
Dividends declared per share0.07   0.07   0.07   0.21   0.21  

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

 As of and for the Quarter Ended
End of PeriodSeptember 30,
2020		 December 31,
2020		 March 31,
2021		 June 30,
2021		 September 30,
2021
Total assets$30,617,722  $29,820,138  $29,914,282  $29,143,918  $30,028,425 
Tangible assets 128,836,476  28,043,092  28,141,012  27,374,424  28,262,707 
Securities available for sale2,419,458  2,298,618  2,524,671  2,671,000  2,614,822 
Securities held to maturity, net1,781,892  1,740,838  1,716,786  1,695,470  1,669,147 
Loans held for sale236,826  11,749  36,237  19,088   
Portfolio loans22,281,940  21,848,409  21,151,973  20,724,097  21,276,549 
Goodwill1,683,482  1,683,482  1,683,482  1,683,482  1,683,482 
Other intangibles97,764  93,564  89,788  86,012  82,236 
Deposits24,255,333  23,119,522  23,841,718  23,146,711  23,936,023 
Municipal deposits (included above)2,397,072  1,648,945  2,047,349  1,844,719  2,443,905 
Borrowings993,535  1,321,714  667,499  518,021  523,406 
Stockholders’ equity4,557,785  4,590,514  4,620,164  4,722,856  4,797,629 
Tangible common equity 12,639,622  2,676,779  2,710,436  2,817,138  2,895,925 
Quarterly Average Balances         
Total assets30,652,856  30,024,165  29,582,605  29,390,977  29,147,332 
Tangible assets 128,868,840  28,244,364  27,806,859  27,619,006  27,379,123 
Loans, gross:         
Commercial real estate (includes multi-family)10,320,930  10,191,707  10,283,292  10,331,355  10,121,953 
ADC636,061  685,368  624,259  645,094  711,020 
C&I:         
Traditional C&I (includes PPP loans)3,339,872  3,155,851  2,917,721  2,918,285  3,041,352 
Asset-based lending3864,075  876,377  751,861  713,428  686,904 
Payroll finance3143,579  162,762  146,839  151,333  158,335 
Warehouse lending31,550,425  1,637,507  1,546,947  1,203,374  1,105,046 
Factored receivables3163,388  214,021  224,845  215,590  216,964 
Equipment financing31,590,855  1,535,582  1,474,993  1,412,812  1,313,667 
Public sector finance31,481,260  1,532,899  1,583,066  1,654,370  1,738,537 
Total C&I9,133,454  9,114,999  8,646,272  8,269,192  8,260,805 
Residential mortgage1,862,390  1,691,567  1,558,266  1,427,055  1,374,398 
Consumer206,700  195,870  182,461  170,965  160,962 
Loans, total422,159,535  21,879,511  21,294,550  20,843,661  20,629,138 
Securities (taxable)2,363,059  2,191,333  2,103,768  2,378,213  2,393,325 
Securities (non-taxable)2,029,805  1,964,451  1,951,210  1,943,913  1,926,918 
Other interest earning assets610,938  487,696  800,204  803,148  755,626 
Total interest earning assets27,163,337  26,522,991  26,149,732  25,968,935  25,705,007 
Deposits:         
Non-interest bearing demand5,385,939  5,530,334  5,521,538  5,747,679  6,001,982 
Interest bearing demand4,688,343  4,870,544  4,981,415  4,964,386  4,686,129 
Savings (including mortgage escrow funds)2,727,475  2,712,041  2,717,622  2,777,651  2,721,327 
Money market8,304,834  8,577,920  8,382,533  8,508,735  8,369,994 
Certificates of deposit2,559,325  2,158,348  1,943,820  1,518,224  1,372,012 
Total deposits and mortgage escrow23,665,916  23,849,187  23,546,928  23,516,675  23,151,444 
Borrowings1,747,941  852,057  721,642  527,272  522,332 
Stockholders’ equity4,530,334  4,591,770  4,616,660  4,670,718  4,768,712 
Tangible common stockholders’ equity 12,609,179  2,675,055  2,704,227  2,762,292  2,864,282 
          
1 See a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures beginning on page 19.
2 Loans held for sale mainly includes commercial syndication loans.
3 Asset-based lending, payroll finance, warehouse lending, factored receivables, equipment financing and public sector finance comprise our commercial finance loan portfolio.
4 Includes loans held for sale, but excludes allowance for credit losses.

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA AND PERFORMANCE RATIOS
(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

 As of and for the Quarter Ended
Per Common Share DataSeptember 30,
2020		 December 31,
2020		 March 31,
2021		 June 30,
2021		 September 30,
2021
Basic earnings per share$0.43  $0.39  $0.51  $0.50  $0.49 
Diluted earnings per share0.43  0.38  0.50  0.50  0.49 
Adjusted diluted earnings per share, non-GAAP 10.45  0.49  0.51  0.52  0.52 
Dividends declared per common share0.07  0.07  0.07  0.07  0.07 
Book value per common share22.73  23.09  23.28  23.80  24.19 
Tangible book value per common share113.57  13.87  14.08  14.62  15.03 
Shares of common stock o/s194,458,841  192,923,371  192,567,901  192,715,433  192,681,503 
Basic weighted average common shares o/s193,494,929  193,036,678  191,890,512  191,436,885  191,508,071 
Diluted weighted average common shares o/s193,715,943  193,530,930  192,621,907  192,292,989  192,340,487 
Performance Ratios (annualized)         
Return on average assets1.07% 0.99% 1.33% 1.32% 1.28%
Return on average equity7.24  6.45  8.54  8.28  7.80 
Return on average tangible assets1.14  1.05  1.42  1.40  1.36 
Return on average tangible common equity12.57  11.07  14.58  13.99  12.98 
Return on average tangible assets, adjusted 11.21  1.33  1.42  1.46  1.44 
Return on avg. tangible common equity, adjusted 113.37  14.03  14.64  14.58  13.79 
Operating efficiency ratio, as adjusted 143.1  43.0  44.3  44.1  45.4 
Analysis of Net Interest Income         
Accretion income on acquired loans$9,172  $8,560  $8,272  $7,812  $6,197 
Yield on loans3.82% 3.90% 3.92% 3.88% 3.79%
Yield on investment securities - tax equivalent 23.09  2.94  3.02  2.84  2.77 
Yield on interest earning assets - tax equivalent 23.63  3.69  3.68  3.61  3.52 
Cost of interest bearing deposits0.40  0.29  0.20  0.15  0.14 
Cost of total deposits0.31  0.22  0.15  0.11  0.11 
Cost of borrowings1.95  3.35  3.97  3.87  3.87 
Cost of interest bearing liabilities0.53  0.43  0.34  0.26  0.25 
Net interest rate spread - tax equivalent basis 23.10  3.26  3.34  3.35  3.27 
Net interest margin - GAAP basis3.19  3.33  3.38  3.38  3.30 
Net interest margin - tax equivalent basis 23.24  3.38  3.43  3.42  3.35 
Capital         
Tier 1 leverage ratio - Company 39.93% 10.14% 10.50% 10.91% 11.35%
Tier 1 leverage ratio - Bank only 310.48  11.33  11.76  12.10  12.60 
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio - Bank only 312.39  13.38  14.04  14.44  14.52 
Total risk-based capital ratio - Bank only 313.86  14.73  15.42  15.22  15.26 
Tangible common equity - Company 19.15  9.55  9.63  10.29  10.25 
Condensed Five Quarter Income Statement         
Interest and dividend income$244,658  $242,610  $233,847  $230,310  $225,089 
Interest expense26,834  20,584  15,933  11,783  11,252 
Net interest income217,824  222,026  217,914  218,527  213,837 
Provision for credit losses30,000  27,500  10,000  5,250   
Net interest income after provision for credit losses187,824  194,526  207,914  213,277  213,837 
Non-interest income28,225  33,921  32,356  30,214  32,547 
Non-interest expense119,362  133,473  118,165  120,629  124,968 
Income before income tax expense96,687  94,974  122,105  122,862  121,416 
Income tax expense12,280  18,551  22,955  24,523  25,745 
Net income$84,407  $76,423  $99,150  $98,339  $95,671 
          
1 See a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures beginning on page 19.
2 Tax equivalent basis represents interest income earned on tax exempt securities divided by the applicable federal tax rate of 21%.
3 Regulatory capital amounts and ratios are preliminary estimates pending filing of the Company’s and Bank’s regulatory reports.

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries
ASSET QUALITY INFORMATION BY PORTFOLIO
(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

 As of and for the Quarter Ended
Allowance for Credit Losses Roll ForwardSeptember 30,
2020		 December 31,
2020		 March 31,
2021		 June 30,
2021		 September 30,
2021
Balance, beginning of period$365,489   $325,943   $326,100   $323,186   $314,873  
Provision for credit losses - loans31,000   27,500   10,000   6,000     
Loan charge-offs1:         
Traditional C&I(1,089)  (17,757)  (1,027)  (1,148)  (1,044) 
Asset-based lending(1,297)           (7) 
Payroll finance   (730)     (86)  (8) 
Factored receivables(6,893)  (2,099)  (4)  (761)    
Equipment financing(42,128)  (3,445)  (2,408)  (3,004)  (968) 
Commercial real estate(3,650)  (3,266)  (2,933)  (7,375)  (1,036) 
Multi-family   (430)  (3,230)  (4,982)  (418) 
ADC   (307)  (5,000)     (2,500) 
Residential mortgage(17,353)  (23)  (267)  (237)  (13) 
Consumer(97)  (62)  (391)  (231)  (110) 
Total charge-offs(72,507)  (28,119)  (15,260)  (17,824)  (6,104) 
Recoveries of loans previously charged-off1:         
Traditional C&I677   194   468   588   169  
Asset-based lending         1,998     
Payroll finance262   38   2   4   3  
Factored receivables185   122   406   52   108  
Equipment financing816   217   854   719   525  
Commercial real estate   174   487   97   265  
Multi-family         15     
Acquisition development & construction              
Residential mortgage   1   37      1  
Consumer21   30   92   38   75  
Total recoveries1,961   776   2,346   3,511   1,146  
Net loan charge-offs(70,546)  (27,343)  (12,914)  (14,313)  (4,958) 
Balance, end of period$325,943   $326,100   $323,186   $314,873   $309,915  
Asset Quality Data and Ratios         
Non-performing loans (“NPLs”) non-accrual$180,795   $166,889   $168,555   $173,319   $202,082  
NPLs still accruing56   170   2      3,371  
Total NPLs180,851   167,059   168,557   173,319   205,453  
Other real estate owned6,919   5,346   5,227   816   816  
Non-performing assets (“NPAs”)$187,770   $172,405   $173,784   $174,135   $206,269  
Loans 30 to 89 days past due$68,979   $72,912   $42,165   $39,476   $68,719  
Net charge-offs as a % of average loans (annualized)1.27 % 0.50 % 0.25 % 0.28 % 0.10 %
NPLs as a % of total loans0.81   0.76   0.80   0.84   0.97  
NPAs as a % of total assets0.61   0.58   0.58   0.60   0.69  
ACL as a % of NPLs180.2   195.2   191.7   181.7   150.8  
ACL as a % of total loans1.46   1.49   1.53   1.52   1.46  
Special mention loans$204,267   $461,458   $494,452   $388,535   $351,692  
Substandard loans375,427   528,760   590,109   611,805   621,901  
Doubtful loans   304   295   4,600   4,353  
          
1 There were no charge-offs or recoveries on warehouse lending or public sector finance loans during the periods presented. There were no asset-based lending recoveries during the periods presented.

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries
ASSET QUALITY INFORMATION BY PORTFOLIO
(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

 At or for the three months ended September 30, 2021 CECL ACL
 Total loans Crit/Class 30-89 Days
Delinquent		 NPLs NCOs ACL $ % of
Portfolio
Traditional C&I$3,342,356  $146,650  $1,127  $44,818  $(875)  $61,483  1.84%
Asset Based Lending673,679  37,543    3,790  (7)  10,051  1.49 
Payroll Finance166,999        (5)  1,691  1.01 
Mortgage Warehouse1,301,639           1,150  0.09 
Factored Receivables228,834        108   3,145  1.37 
Equipment Finance1,254,846  55,164  41,046  21,478  (443)  25,474  2.03 
Public Sector Finance1,825,976           5,534  0.30 
Commercial Real Estate5,941,508  479,002  11,016  87,014  (771)  147,604  2.48 
Multi-family4,296,829  171,820  10,072  327  (418)  29,379  0.68 
ADC694,443  61,768    22,500  (2,500)  10,380  1.49 
Total commercial loans19,727,109  951,947  63,261  179,927  (4,911)  295,891  1.50 
Residential1,395,248  17,358  4,015  16,976  (12)  10,874  0.78 
Consumer154,192  8,641  1,443  8,550  (35)  3,150  2.04 
Total portfolio loans$21,276,549  $977,946  $68,719  $205,453  $(4,958)  $309,915  1.46 


 At or for the three months ended June 30, 2021 CECL ACL
 Total loans Crit/Class 30-89 Days
Delinquent		 NPLs NCOs ACL $ % of
Portfolio
Traditional C&I$2,917,848  $164,745  $6,095  $41,593  $(560)  $47,494  1.63%
Asset Based Lending707,207  72,682    7,535  1,998   10,474  1.48 
Payroll Finance158,424  652    652  (82)  1,567  0.99 
Mortgage Warehouse1,229,588           1,087  0.09 
Factored Receivables217,399        (709)  3,025  1.39 
Equipment Finance1,381,308  66,790  890  23,452  (2,285)  27,987  2.03 
Public Sector Finance1,723,270           6,168  0.36 
Commercial Real Estate5,861,542  492,802  12,344  48,074  (7,278)  155,589  2.65 
Multi-family4,281,615  153,181  12,853  327  (4,967)  32,054  0.75 
ADC690,224  27,023    25,000     11,371  1.65 
Total commercial loans19,168,425  977,875  32,182  146,633  (13,883)  296,816  1.55 
Residential1,389,294  17,416  6,138  17,132  (237)  14,032  1.01 
Consumer166,378  9,649  1,156  9,554  (193)  4,025  2.42 
Total portfolio loans$20,724,097  $1,004,940  $39,476  $173,319  $(14,313)  $314,873  1.52 

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

 For the Quarter Ended
 June 30, 2021 September 30, 2021
 Average
balance		 Interest Yield/Rate Average
balance		 Interest Yield/Rate
 (Dollars in thousands)
Interest earning assets:           
Traditional C&I and commercial finance loans$8,269,192   $76,983    3.73 % $8,260,805   $76,340    3.67 %
Commercial real estate (includes multi-family)10,331,355   103,225    4.01   10,121,953   100,038    3.92  
ADC645,094   6,650    4.13   711,020   7,798    4.35  
Commercial loans19,245,641   186,858    3.89   19,093,778   184,176    3.83  
Consumer loans170,965   1,712    4.02   160,962   1,752    4.32  
Residential mortgage loans1,427,055   13,115    3.68   1,374,398   11,229    3.27  
Total gross loans 120,843,661   201,685    3.88   20,629,138   197,157    3.79  
Securities taxable2,378,213   15,749    2.66   2,393,325   15,433    2.56  
Securities non-taxable1,943,913   14,833    3.05   1,926,918   14,692    3.05  
Interest earning deposits651,271   164    0.10   604,396   216    0.14  
FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank Stock151,877   994    2.63   151,230   676    1.77  
Total securities and other earning assets5,125,274   31,740    2.48   5,075,869   31,017    2.42  
Total interest earning assets25,968,935   233,425    3.61   25,705,007   228,174    3.52  
Non-interest earning assets3,422,042       3,442,325      
Total assets$29,390,977       $29,147,332      
Interest bearing liabilities:           
Demand and savings 2 deposits$7,742,037   $2,145    0.11 % $7,407,456   $1,794    0.10 %
Money market deposits8,508,735   3,140    0.15   8,369,994   3,222    0.15  
Certificates of deposit1,518,224   1,413    0.37   1,372,012   1,145    0.33  
Total interest bearing deposits17,768,996   6,698    0.15   17,149,462   6,161    0.14  
Other borrowings35,156      0.10   30,057      0.09  
Subordinated notes - Company492,116   5,076    4.13   492,275   5,084    4.13  
Total borrowings527,272   5,085    3.87   522,332   5,091    3.87  
Total interest bearing liabilities18,296,268   11,783    0.26   17,671,794   11,252    0.25  
Non-interest bearing deposits5,747,679       6,001,982      
Other non-interest bearing liabilities676,312       704,844      
Total liabilities24,720,259       24,378,620      
Stockholders’ equity4,670,718       4,768,712      
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$29,390,977       $29,147,332      
Net interest rate spread 3    3.35 %     3.27 %
Net interest earning assets 4$7,672,667       $8,033,213      
Net interest margin - tax equivalent  221,642    3.42 %   216,922    3.35 %
Less tax equivalent adjustment  (3,115)      (3,085)   
Net interest income  218,527        213,837     
Accretion income on acquired loans  7,812        6,197     
Tax equivalent net interest margin excluding accretion income on acquired loans  $213,830    3.30 %   $210,725    3.25 %
Ratio of interest earning assets to interest bearing liabilities141.9 %     145.5 %    
            

1 Average balances include loans held for sale and non-accrual loans. Interest includes prepayment fees and late charges.
2 Includes club accounts and interest bearing mortgage escrow balances.
3 Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average interest earning assets and the cost of average interest bearing liabilities.
4 Net interest earning assets represents total interest earning assets less total interest bearing liabilities.

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)﻿

 For the Quarter Ended
 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2021
 Average
balance		 Interest Yield/Rate Average
balance		 Interest Yield/Rate
 (Dollars in thousands)
Interest earning assets:           
Traditional C&I and commercial finance loans$9,133,454  $83,415   3.63% $8,260,805  $76,340   3.67%
Commercial real estate (includes multi-family)10,320,930  104,463   4.03  10,121,953  100,038   3.92 
ADC636,061  6,117   3.83  711,020  7,798   4.35 
Commercial loans20,090,445  193,995   3.84  19,093,778  184,176   3.83 
Consumer loans206,700  2,025   3.90  160,962  1,752   4.32 
Residential mortgage loans1,862,390  16,989   3.65  1,374,398  11,229   3.27 
Total gross loans 122,159,535  213,009   3.82  20,629,138  197,157   3.79 
Securities taxable2,363,059  18,623   3.14  2,393,325  15,433   2.56 
Securities non-taxable2,029,805  15,515   3.06  1,926,918  14,692   3.05 
Interest earning deposits424,249  154   0.14  604,396  216   0.14 
FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank stock186,689  615   1.31  151,230  676   1.77 
Total securities and other earning assets5,003,802  34,907   2.78  5,075,869  31,017   2.42 
Total interest earning assets27,163,337  247,916   3.63  25,705,007  228,174   3.52 
Non-interest earning assets3,489,519      3,442,325     
Total assets$30,652,856      $29,147,332     
Interest bearing liabilities:           
Demand and savings 2 deposits$7,415,818  $4,116   0.22% $7,407,456  $1,794   0.10%
Money market deposits8,304,834  8,078   0.39  8,369,994  3,222   0.15 
Certificates of deposit2,559,325  6,057   0.94  1,372,012  1,145   0.33 
Total interest bearing deposits18,279,977  18,251   0.40  17,149,462  6,161   0.14 
Other borrowings1,303,849  3,378   1.03  30,057  7   0.09 
Subordinated notes - Bank173,328  2,360   5.45        
Subordinated notes - Company270,764  2,845   4.20  492,275  5,084   4.13 
Total borrowings1,747,941  8,583   1.95  522,332  5,091   3.87 
Total interest bearing liabilities20,027,918  26,834   0.53  17,671,794  11,252   0.25 
Non-interest bearing deposits5,385,939      6,001,982     
Other non-interest bearing liabilities708,665      704,844     
Total liabilities26,122,522      24,378,620     
Stockholders’ equity4,530,334      4,768,712     
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$30,652,856      $29,147,332     
Net interest rate spread 3    3.10%     3.27%
Net interest earning assets 4$7,135,419      $8,033,213     
Net interest margin - tax equivalent  221,082   3.24%   216,922   3.35%
Less tax equivalent adjustment  (3,258)      (3,085)   
Net interest income  217,824       213,837    
Accretion income on acquired loans  9,172       6,197    
Tax equivalent net interest margin excluding accretion income on acquired loans  $211,910   3.10%   $210,725   3.25%
Ratio of interest earning assets to interest bearing liabilities135.6%     145.5%    
            

1 Average balances include loans held for sale and non-accrual loans. Interest includes prepayment fees and late charges.
2 Includes club accounts and interest bearing mortgage escrow balances.
3 Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average interest earning assets and the cost of average interest bearing liabilities.
4 Net interest earning assets represents total interest earning assets less total interest bearing liabilities.

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

The Company provides supplemental reporting of non-GAAP/adjusted financial measures as management believes this information is useful to investors. See legend beginning on page 24.
 As of and for the Quarter Ended
 September 30,
2020		 December 31,
2020		 March 31,
2021		 June 30,
2021		 September 30,
2021
 
The following table shows the reconciliation of pretax pre-provision net revenue to adjusted pretax pre-provision net revenue1:
          
Net interest income$217,824   $222,026   $217,914   $218,527   $213,837  
Non-interest income28,225   33,921   32,356   30,214   32,547  
Total net revenue246,049   255,947   250,270   248,741   246,384  
Non-interest expense119,362   133,473   118,165   120,629   124,968  
PPNR126,687   122,474   132,105   128,112   121,416  
          
Adjustments:         
Accretion income(9,172)  (8,560)  (8,272)  (7,812)  (6,197) 
Net (gain) loss on sale of securities(642)  111   (719)     (1,656) 
Litigation accrual            2,000  
Loss on sale of mortgage servicing rights            324  
Loss on extinguishment of debt6,241   2,749      1,243     
Impairment related to financial centers and real estate consolidation strategy   13,311   633   475   118  
Merger related expense         2,481   4,581  
Amortization of non-compete agreements and acquired customer list intangible assets172   172   148   148   148  
Adjusted PPNR$123,286   $130,257   $123,895   $124,647   $120,734  

19

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

The Company provides supplemental reporting of non-GAAP/adjusted financial measures as management believes this information is useful to investors. See legend beginning on page 24.
 As of and for the Quarter Ended
 September 30,
2020		 December 31,
2020		 March 31,
2021		 June 30,
2021		 September 30,
2021
 
The following table shows the reconciliation of stockholders’ equity to tangible common equity and the tangible common equity ratio2:
          
Total assets$30,617,722   $29,820,138   $29,914,282   $29,143,918   $30,028,425  
Goodwill and other intangibles(1,781,246)  (1,777,046)  (1,773,270)  (1,769,494)  (1,765,718) 
Tangible assets28,836,476   28,043,092   28,141,012   27,374,424   28,262,707  
Stockholders’ equity4,557,785   4,590,514   4,620,164   4,722,856   4,797,629  
Preferred stock(136,917)  (136,689)  (136,458)  (136,224)  (135,986) 
Goodwill and other intangibles(1,781,246)  (1,777,046)  (1,773,270)  (1,769,494)  (1,765,718) 
Tangible common stockholders’ equity2,639,622   2,676,779   2,710,436   2,817,138   2,895,925  
Common stock outstanding at period end194,458,841   192,923,371   192,567,901   192,715,433   192,681,503  
Common stockholders’ equity as a % of total assets14.44 % 14.94 % 14.99 % 15.74 % 15.52 %
Book value per common share$22.73   $23.09   $23.28   $23.80   $24.19  
Tangible common equity as a % of tangible assets9.15 % 9.55 % 9.63 % 10.29 % 10.25 %
Tangible book value per common share$13.57   $13.87   $14.08   $14.62   $15.03  
 
The following table shows the reconciliation of reported return on average tangible common equity and adjusted return on average tangible common equity3:
          
Average stockholders’ equity$4,530,334   $4,591,770   $4,616,660   $4,670,718   $4,768,712  
Average preferred stock(137,139)  (136,914)  (136,687)  (136,455)  (136,221) 
Average goodwill and other intangibles(1,784,016)  (1,779,801)  (1,775,746)  (1,771,971)  (1,768,209) 
Average tangible common stockholders’ equity2,609,179   2,675,055   2,704,227   2,762,292   2,864,282  
Net income available to common82,438   74,457   97,187   96,380   93,715  
Net income, if annualized327,960   296,209   394,147   386,579   371,804  
Reported return on avg tangible common equity12.57 % 11.07 % 14.58 % 13.99 % 12.98 %
Adjusted net income (see reconciliation on page 21)$87,682   $94,323   $97,603   $100,444   $99,589  
Annualized adjusted net income348,822   375,242   395,834   402,880   395,109  
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity13.37 % 14.03 % 14.64 % 14.58 % 13.79 %
          
The following table shows the reconciliation of reported return on average tangible assets and adjusted return on average tangible assets4:
          
Average assets$30,652,856   $30,024,165   $29,582,605   $29,390,977   $29,147,332  
Average goodwill and other intangibles(1,784,016)  (1,779,801)  (1,775,746)  (1,771,971)  (1,768,209) 
Average tangible assets28,868,840   28,244,364   27,806,859   27,619,006   27,379,123  
Net income available to common82,438   74,457   97,187   96,380   93,715  
Net income, if annualized327,960   296,209   394,147   386,579   371,804  
Reported return on average tangible assets1.14 % 1.05 % 1.42 % 1.40 % 1.36 %
Adjusted net income (see reconciliation on page 21)$87,682   $94,323   $97,603   $100,444   $99,589  
Annualized adjusted net income348,822   375,242   395,834   402,880   395,109  
Adjusted return on average tangible assets1.21 % 1.33 % 1.42 % 1.46 % 1.44 %
          

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

The Company provides supplemental reporting of non-GAAP/adjusted financial measures as management believes this information is useful to investors. See legend beginning on page 24.
 As of and for the Quarter Ended
 September 30,
2020		 December 31,
2020		 March 31,
2021		 June 30,
2021		 September 30,
2021
          
The following table shows the reconciliation of the reported operating efficiency ratio and adjusted operating efficiency ratio5:
          
Net interest income$217,824   $222,026   $217,914   $218,527   $213,837  
Non-interest income28,225   33,921   32,356   30,214   32,547  
Total revenue246,049   255,947   250,270   248,741   246,384  
Tax equivalent adjustment on securities3,258   3,146   3,120   3,115   3,085  
Net (gain) loss on sale of securities(642)  111   (719)     (1,656) 
Depreciation of operating leases(3,130)  (3,130)  (3,124)  (2,917)  (2,846) 
Adjusted total revenue245,535   256,074   249,547   248,939   244,967  
Non-interest expense119,362   133,473   118,165   120,629   124,968  
Merger related expense         (2,481)  (4,581) 
Loss on sale of mortgage servicing rights            (324) 
Accrual for legal settlements            (2,000) 
Impairment related to financial centers and real estate consolidation strategy   (13,311)  (633)  (475)  (118) 
Loss on extinguishment of borrowings(6,241)  (2,749)     (1,243)    
Depreciation of operating leases(3,130)  (3,130)  (3,124)  (2,917)  (2,846) 
Amortization of intangible assets(4,200)  (4,200)  (3,776)  (3,776)  (3,776) 
Adjusted non-interest expense105,791   110,083   110,632   109,737   111,323  
Reported operating efficiency ratio48.5 % 52.1 % 47.2 % 48.5 % 50.7 %
Adjusted operating efficiency ratio43.1   43.0   44.3   44.1   45.4  
          
The following table shows the reconciliation of reported net income (GAAP) and earnings per share to adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP) and adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)6:
          
Income before income tax expense$96,687   $94,974   $122,105   $122,862   $121,416  
Income tax expense12,280   18,551   22,955   24,523   25,745  
Net income (GAAP)84,407   76,423   99,150   98,339   95,671  
Adjustments:         
Net (gain) loss on sale of securities(642)  111   (719)     (1,656) 
Loss on extinguishment of debt6,241   2,749      1,243     
Accrual for legal settlements            2,000  
Loss on sale of mortgage servicing rights            324  
Impairment related to financial centers and real estate consolidation strategy.   13,311   633   475   118  
Merger related expenses         2,481   4,581  
Amortization of non-compete agreements and acquired customer list intangible assets172   172   148   148   148  
Total pre-tax adjustments5,771   16,343   62   4,347   5,515  
Adjusted pre-tax income102,458   111,317   122,167   127,209   126,931  
Adjusted income tax expense12,807   15,028   22,601   24,806   25,386  
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)89,651   96,289   99,566   102,403   101,545  
Preferred stock dividend1,969   1,966   1,963   1,959   1,956  
Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP)$87,682   $94,323   $97,603   $100,444   $99,589  
          
Weighted average diluted shares193,715,943   193,530,930   192,621,907   192,292,989   192,340,487  
Reported diluted EPS (GAAP)$0.43   $0.38   $0.50   $0.50   $0.49  
Adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP)0.45   0.49   0.51   0.52   0.52  

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

The Company provides supplemental reporting of non-GAAP/adjusted financial measures as management believes this information is useful to investors. See legend beginning on page 24.
 For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
 2020 2021
    
The following table shows the reconciliation of reported net income (GAAP) and earnings per share to adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP) and adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)6:
Income before income tax expense$160,694   $366,383  
Income tax expense11,348   73,223  
Net income (GAAP)149,346   293,160  
    
Adjustments:   
Net (gain) on sale of securities(9,539)  (2,361) 
Loss on extinguishment of borrowings16,713   1,243  
Accrual for legal settlements   2,000  
Loss on sale of mortgage servicing rights   324  
Impairment related to financial centers and real estate consolidation strategy   1,226  
Merger-related expense   7,062  
Amortization of non-compete agreements and acquired customer list intangible assets515   443  
Total pre-tax adjustments7,689   9,937  
Adjusted pre-tax income168,383   376,320  
Adjusted income tax expense21,048   75,264  
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)$147,335   $301,056  
Preferred stock dividend5,917   5,878  
Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP)$141,418   $295,178  
    
Weighted average diluted shares194,677,020   192,417,008  
Diluted EPS as reported (GAAP)$0.74   $1.49  
Adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP)0.73   1.53  

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

The Company provides supplemental reporting of non-GAAP/adjusted financial measures as management believes this information is useful to investors. See legend beginning on page 24.
 For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
 2020 2021
    
The following table shows the reconciliation of reported return on average tangible common equity and adjusted return on average tangible common equity3:
Average stockholders’ equity$4,500,534   $4,685,920  
Average preferred stock(137,359)  (136,453) 
Average goodwill and other intangibles(1,788,190)  (1,771,948) 
Average tangible common stockholders’ equity2,574,985   2,777,519  
Net income available to common stockholders$143,429   $287,282  
Net income available to common stockholders, if annualized191,588   384,095  
Reported return on average tangible common equity7.44 % 13.83 %
Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (see reconciliation on page 22)$141,418   $295,178  
Adjusted net income available to common stockholders, if annualized188,902   394,652  
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity7.34 % 14.21 %
The following table shows the reconciliation of reported return on avg tangible assets and adjusted return on avg tangible assets4:
Average assets$30,623,508   $29,372,043  
Average goodwill and other intangibles(1,788,190)  (1,771,948) 
Average tangible assets28,835,318   27,600,095  
Net income available to common stockholders143,429   287,282  
Net income available to common stockholders, if annualized191,588   384,095  
Reported return on average tangible assets0.66 % 1.39 %
Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (see reconciliation on page 22)$141,418   $295,178  
Adjusted net income available to common stockholders, if annualized188,902   394,652  
Adjusted return on average tangible assets0.66 % 1.43 %
The following table shows the reconciliation of the reported operating efficiency ratio and adjusted operating efficiency ratio5:
Net interest income$642,895   $650,278  
Non-interest income101,641   95,117  
Total revenues744,536   745,395  
Tax equivalent adjustment on securities10,124   9,321  
Net (gain) on sale of securities(9,539)  (2,361) 
Depreciation of operating leases(9,758)  (8,888) 
Adjusted total net revenue735,363   743,467  
Non-interest expense358,956   363,762  
Merger-related expense   (7,062) 
Accrual for legal settlements   (2,000) 
Loss on sale of mortgage servicing rights   (324) 
Impairment related to financial centers and real estate consolidation strategy   (1,226) 
Loss on extinguishment of borrowings(16,713)  (1,243) 
Depreciation of operating leases(9,758)  (8,888) 
Amortization of intangible assets(12,600)  (11,328) 
Adjusted non-interest expense$319,885   $331,691  
Reported operating efficiency ratio48.2 % 48.8 %
Adjusted operating efficiency ratio43.5 % 44.6 %

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

The non-GAAP/as adjusted measures presented above are used by our management and the Company’s Board of Directors on a regular basis in addition to our GAAP results to facilitate the assessment of our financial performance and to assess our performance compared to our annual budget and strategic plans. These non-GAAP/adjusted financial measures complement our GAAP reporting and are presented above to provide investors, analysts, regulators and others information that we use to manage and evaluate our performance each period. This information supplements our GAAP reported results, and should not be viewed in isolation from, or as a substitute for, our GAAP results. When non-GAAP/adjusted measures are impacted by income tax expense, we present the pre-tax amount for the income and expense items that result in the non-GAAP adjustments and present the income tax expense impact at the effective tax rate in effect for the period presented.

1 PPNR is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by summing our GAAP net interest income plus GAAP non-interest income minus our GAAP non-interest expense and eliminating provision for credit losses and income taxes. We believe the use of PPNR provides useful information to readers of our financial statements because it enables an assessment of our ability to generate earnings to cover credit losses through a credit cycle. Adjusted PPNR includes the adjustments we make for adjusted earnings and excludes accretion income. We believe adjusted PPNR supplements our PPNR calculation. We use this calculation to assess our performance in the current operating environment.

2 Stockholders’ equity as a percentage of total assets, book value per common share, tangible common equity as a percentage of tangible assets and tangible book common value per share provides information to help assess our capital position and financial strength. We believe tangible book measures improve comparability to other banking organizations that have not engaged in acquisitions that have resulted in the accumulation of goodwill and other intangible assets.

3 Reported return on average tangible common equity and adjusted return on average tangible common equity measures provide information to evaluate the use of our tangible common equity.

4 Reported return on average tangible assets and adjusted return on average tangible assets measures provide information to help assess our profitability.

5 The reported operating efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing our GAAP non-interest expense by the sum of our GAAP net interest income plus GAAP non-interest income. The adjusted operating efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing non-interest expense adjusted for intangible asset amortization and certain expenses generally associated with discrete merger transactions and non-recurring strategic plans by the sum of net interest income plus non-interest income plus the tax equivalent adjustment on securities income and elimination of the impact of gain or loss on sale of securities. The adjusted operating efficiency ratio is a measure we use to assess our operating performance.

6 Adjusted net income available to common stockholders and adjusted diluted earnings per share present a summary of our earnings, which includes adjustments to exclude certain revenues and expenses (generally associated with discrete merger transactions and non-recurring strategic plans) to help in assessing our profitability.

24

