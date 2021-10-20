SL Green Realty Corp. Reports Third Quarter 2021 EPS of $5.75 per Share; and FFO of $1.78 per Share

Financial and Operating Highlights



Net income attributable to common stockholders of $5.75 per share for the third quarter of 2021 as compared to $0.19 per share for the same period in 2020. Net income attributable to common stockholders for the third quarter of 2021 includes $395.3 million, or $5.53 per share, of net gains recognized from the sale of real estate interests and non-cash fair value adjustments.

Funds from operations, or FFO, of $1.78 per share for the third quarter of 2021, including $11.4 million, or $0.16 per share, of lease termination income related to the termination of the WeWork lease at 609 Fifth Avenue, as compared to $1.75 per share for the same period in 2020, which included $20.2 million, or $0.26 per share, of net proceeds derived from a legal settlement.

The Company is revising its 2021 earnings guidance ranges, resulting in an increase to the midpoint of those ranges, for the year ending December 31, 2021 to net income per share of $7.21 to $7.41 and FFO per share of $6.45 to $6.65.

Signed 44 Manhattan office leases covering 445,453 square feet in the third quarter and 107 Manhattan office leases covering 1,355,908 square feet for the first nine months of 2021. The mark-to-market on signed Manhattan office leases was 1.8% lower for the third quarter and 1.7% lower for the first nine months of 2021 than the previous fully escalated rents on the same spaces.

Same-store cash net operating income, or NOI, including our share of same-store cash NOI from unconsolidated joint ventures, increased by 3.6% for the third quarter of 2021 and increased by 0.2% for the first nine months of 2021 as compared to the same period in 2020, excluding lease termination income.

To date in 2021, the Company has repurchased or redeemed a combined 4.4 million shares of its common stock and units of its Operating Partnership, or OP units, under the previously announced $3.5 billion share repurchase plan, bringing total repurchases and redemptions to 36.9 million shares/units.

Manhattan same-store office occupancy was 93.1% as of September 30, 2021, inclusive of leases signed but not yet commenced.



Investing Highlights

Closed on the acquisition of the fee interest in 1591-1597 Broadway for a purchase price of $121.0 million. The 7,684 square foot parcel, located on the northwest corner of 48th Street and Broadway, is subject to a ground lease, and sits beneath a portion of the Crowne Plaza Hotel.

Closed on the previously announced sale of its interests in 400 East 57th Street for a gross asset valuation of $133.5 million. The transaction generated net cash proceeds to the Company of $19.8 million.

Closed on the previously announced sale of a 49% interest in 220 East 42nd Street for gross consideration of $790.1 million. The transaction generated net cash proceeds to the Company of $136.1 million.



Summary

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SL Green Realty Corp. (the "Company") (NYSE: SLG) today reported net income attributable to common stockholders for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 of $388.2 million, or $5.75 per share, as compared to net income of $13.9 million, or $0.19 per share, for the same quarter in 2020. Net income attributable to common stockholders for the third quarter of 2021 includes $186.5 million, or $2.61 per share, of net gains recognized from the sale of real estate interests and $208.8 million, or $2.92 per share, of non-cash fair value adjustments.

The Company also reported net income attributable to common stockholders for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 of $486.1 million, or $7.04 per share, as compared to net income of $185.1 million, or $2.50 per share, for the same period in 2020. Net income attributable to common stockholders for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 includes $279.9 million, or $3.83 per share, of net gains recognized from the sale of real estate interests and $209.5 million, or $2.87 per share, of non-cash fair value adjustments. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 included $163.6 million, or $2.04 per share, of net gains recognized from the sale of real estate interests.

The Company reported FFO for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 of $127.0 million, or $1.78 per share, as compared to FFO for the same period in 2020 of $135.5 million, or $1.75 per share. FFO for the third quarter of 2021 included $11.4 million, or $0.16 per share, of lease termination income related to the termination of the WeWork lease at 609 Fifth Avenue. FFO for the third quarter of 2020 included $20.2 million, or $0.26 per share, of net proceeds derived from a legal settlement.

The Company also reported FFO for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 of $373.0 million, or $5.10 per share, as compared to FFO of $443.6 million, or $5.54 per share, for the same period in 2020.

All per share amounts are presented on a diluted basis.

Operating and Leasing Activity

Same-store cash NOI, including our share of same-store cash NOI from unconsolidated joint ventures, increased by 5.7% for the third quarter of 2021, and increased 3.6% excluding lease termination income, as compared to the same period in 2020.

Same-store cash NOI, including our share of same-store cash NOI from unconsolidated joint ventures, decreased by 1.3% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, and increased 0.2% excluding lease termination income, as compared to the same period in 2020.

During the third quarter of 2021, the Company signed 44 office leases in its Manhattan office portfolio totaling 445,453 square feet. The average lease term on the Manhattan office leases signed in the third quarter of 2021 was 10.7 years and average tenant concessions were 8.8 months of free rent with a tenant improvement allowance of $77.63 per rentable square foot, excluding leases signed at One Vanderbilt Avenue. Thirty-two leases comprising 317,709 square feet, representing office leases on space that had been occupied within the prior twelve months, are considered replacement leases on which mark-to-market is calculated. Those replacement leases had average starting rents of $71.39 per rentable square foot, representing a 1.8% decrease over the previous fully escalated rents on the same office spaces.

During the first nine months of 2021, the Company signed 107 office leases in its Manhattan office portfolio totaling 1,355,908 square feet. The average lease term on the Manhattan office leases signed in the first nine months of 2021 was 7.2 years and average tenant concessions were 6.2 months of free rent with a tenant improvement allowance of $53.40 per rentable square foot, excluding leases signed at One Vanderbilt Avenue. Seventy leases comprising 770,833 square feet, representing office leases on space that had been occupied within the prior twelve months, are considered replacement leases on which mark-to-market is calculated. Those replacement leases had average starting rents of $72.32 per rentable square foot, representing a 1.7% decrease over the previous fully escalated rents on the same office spaces.

Occupancy in the Company's Manhattan same-store office portfolio was 93.1% as of September 30, 2021, inclusive of 99,764 square feet of leases signed but not yet commenced, as compared to 93.6% at the end of the previous quarter.

Significant leases that were signed in the third quarter included:

Expansion lease with Carlyle Investment Management, Inc. for 33,924 square feet at One Vanderbilt Avenue, for 15.2 years;

New lease with UiPath for 26,363 square feet at One Vanderbilt Avenue, for 15.0 years;

New lease with Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky, and Popeo, PC for 101,394 square feet at 919 Third Avenue, for 21.5 years;

Early renewal with Grant & Eisenhofer P.A. for 14,078 square feet at 485 Lexington Avenue, for 7.7 years;

New lease with TigerRisk Partners LLC for 13,284 square feet at 1350 Avenue of the Americas, for 4.8 years;

New lease with Pennant Park Investment Advisors for 10,705 square feet at 1350 Avenue of the Americas, for 7.8 years; and

New retail lease with Piano Software, Inc. for 13,092 square feet at 85 Fifth Avenue, for 12.0 years.



Investment Activity

To date in 2021, the Company has repurchased 3.8 million shares of its common stock and redeemed 0.6 million units of its Operating Partnership, or OP units, bringing total repurchases and redemptions to 35.3 million shares of common stock and 1.6 million OP units for a combined total of $3.2 billion under the previously announced $3.5 billion share repurchase program.

In September, the Company acquired the fee position in 1591-1597 Broadway for a purchase price of $121.0 million. The 7,684 square foot parcel, located on the northwest corner of 48th Street and Broadway, is subject to a ground lease, and sits beneath a portion of the Crowne Plaza Hotel. A third party has asserted ownership rights to the fee, which the Company is contesting.

In September, the Company acquired 690 Madison Avenue. The 7,848 SF five-story building, currently leased to Hermes, is located on the northwest corner of 62nd street along Madison Avenue’s Gold Coast, neighboring luxury retail and a collection of high-end residential, hotels and restaurants including 760 Madison, SL Green’s condo development project in partnership with Giorgio Armani. The property previously served as collateral for a debt and preferred equity investment.

In September, together with its joint venture partners, the Company closed on the sale of the 5.0% interest in 410 Tenth Avenue that was retained when the joint venture sold its controlling interest in the property in December 2020. This transaction generated net cash proceeds to the Company of $14.8 million.

In September, the Company closed on the previously announced sale of its interests in 400 East 57th Street for a gross asset valuation of $133.5 million. The property included 263 residential units and approximately 10,000 square feet of retail leased to essential service providers. The transaction generated net cash proceeds to the Company of $19.8 million.

In July, the Company closed on the previously announced sale of a 49% interest in 220 East 42nd Street for gross consideration of $790.1 million. SL Green retained a 51% interest in the property and will continue to oversee management and leasing of the building. The transaction generated net cash proceeds to the Company of $136.1 million.

Debt and Preferred Equity Investment Activity

The carrying value of the Company’s debt and preferred equity ("DPE") portfolio was $1.09 billion at September 30, 2021. The portfolio is comprised of $1.05 billion of investments, which are classified in the debt and preferred equity line item of the balance sheet, at a weighted average current yield of 7.4%, or 9.4% excluding the effect of $238.7 million of investments that are on non-accrual, and mortgage investments aggregating $0.04 billion at a weighted average current yield of 3.6% that are included in other balance sheet line items for accounting purposes.

Guidance

The Company is revising its earnings guidance ranges, resulting in an increase to the midpoint of those ranges for the year ending December 31, 2021 to net income per share of $7.21 to $7.41, and FFO per share of $6.45 to $6.65, as compared to the previous guidance range of net income per share of $0.20 to $0.60 and FFO per share of $6.30 to $6.70 per share.

Dividends

In the third quarter of 2021, the Company declared:

Three monthly dividends on its outstanding common stock of $0.3033 per share which were paid on August 16, September 15, and October 15, 2021, equating to an annualized dividend of $3.64 per share of common stock; and

Quarterly dividend on its outstanding 6.50% Series I Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock of $0.40625 per share for the period July 15, 2021 through and including October 14, 2021, which was paid on October 15, 2021 and is the equivalent of an annualized dividend of $1.625 per share.

SL GREEN REALTY CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited and in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, Revenues: 2021 2020 2021 2020 Rental revenue, net $ 142,703 $ 173,536 $ 469,429 $ 543,140 Escalation and reimbursement 12,660 21,979 58,634 70,892 Investment income 20,072 22,988 59,452 101,464 Other income 29,766 31,341 61,895 102,350 Total revenues 205,201 249,844 649,410 817,846 Expenses: Operating expenses, including related party expenses of $3,563 and $8,827 in 2021 and $2,801 and $9,289 in 2020 40,684 45,910 126,851 140,673 Real estate taxes 32,139 43,522 121,318 131,805 Operating lease rent 6,557 6,973 20,003 22,171 Interest expense, net of interest income 14,807 23,536 57,155 91,100 Amortization of deferred financing costs 2,345 3,151 9,505 8,312 Depreciation and amortization 49,277 92,516 169,534 256,736 Loan loss and other investment reserves, net of recoveries — 8,957 — 27,018 Transaction related costs 190 45 215 483 Marketing, general and administrative 23,477 23,602 68,426 66,682 Total expenses 169,476 248,212 573,007 744,980 Equity in net loss from unconsolidated joint ventures (15,487 ) (432 ) (31,321 ) (15,445 ) Equity in net loss on sale of interest in unconsolidated joint venture/real estate (1,280 ) — (5,438 ) — Purchase price and other fair value adjustment 208,810 — 209,527 — Gain on sale of real estate, net 187,766 26,104 285,338 163,624 Depreciable real estate reserves — (6,627 ) (5,696 ) (6,627 ) Net income 415,534 20,677 528,813 214,418 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests in the Operating Partnership (22,683 ) (802 ) (28,489 ) (10,073 ) Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests in other partnerships 915 (414 ) 2,454 (1,145 ) Preferred unit distributions (1,823 ) (1,864 ) (5,492 ) (6,883 ) Net income attributable to SL Green 391,943 17,597 497,286 196,317 Perpetual preferred stock dividends (3,738 ) (3,738 ) (11,213 ) (11,213 ) Net income attributable to SL Green common stockholders $ 388,205 $ 13,859 $ 486,073 $ 185,104 Earnings Per Share (EPS) Net income per share (Basic) (1) $ 5.77 $ 0.19 $ 7.08 $ 2.51 Net income per share (Diluted) (1) $ 5.75 $ 0.19 $ 7.04 $ 2.50 Funds From Operations (FFO) FFO per share (Basic) (1) $ 1.79 $ 1.80 $ 5.14 $ 5.71 FFO per share (Diluted) (1) $ 1.78 $ 1.80 $ 5.10 $ 5.69 FFO per share (Pro forma) (2) $ 1.78 $ 1.75 $ 5.10 $ 5.54 Basic ownership interest Weighted average REIT common shares for net income per share 66,840 70,943 68,275 73,373 Weighted average partnership units held by noncontrolling interests 3,834 4,029 4,024 4,123 Basic weighted average shares and units outstanding (1) 70,674 74,972 72,299 77,496 Diluted ownership interest Weighted average REIT common share and common share equivalents 67,653 71,385 69,063 73,814 Weighted average partnership units held by noncontrolling interests 3,834 4,029 4,024 4,123 Diluted weighted average shares and units outstanding (1) 71,487 75,414 73,087 77,937 Pro forma adjustment (2) — 2,077 — 2,148 Pro forma diluted weighted average shares and units outstanding (2) 71,487 77,491 73,087 80,085 (1) During the first quarter of 2021, the Company completed a reverse stock split to mitigate the dilutive impact of stock issued for a special dividend paid primarily in stock. The 2020 basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the reverse stock split. (2) During the first quarter of 2021, the Company completed a reverse stock split to mitigate the dilutive impact of stock issued for a special dividend paid primarily in stock. GAAP requires the weighted average common shares outstanding to be adjusted retroactively for all periods presented to reflect the reverse stock split. To facilitate comparison between the periods presented, the Company calculated Pro forma diluted weighted average shares and units outstanding for the 2020 periods presented, which adjusts the share counts back to the originally-reported numbers.



SL GREEN REALTY CORP.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except per share data)

September 30, December 31, 2021 2020 Assets (Unaudited) Commercial real estate properties, at cost: Land and land interests $ 1,489,101 $ 1,315,832 Building and improvements 3,828,052 4,168,193 Building leasehold and improvements 1,649,796 1,448,134 Right of use asset - financing leases 27,445 55,711 Right of use asset - operating leases 498,416 367,209 7,492,810 7,355,079 Less: accumulated depreciation (1,904,465 ) (1,956,077 ) 5,588,345 5,399,002 Cash and cash equivalents 257,941 266,059 Restricted cash 87,992 106,736 Investment in marketable securities 34,428 28,570 Tenant and other receivables 44,964 44,507 Related party receivables 35,674 34,657 Deferred rents receivable 254,277 302,791 Debt and preferred equity investments, net of discounts and deferred origination fees of $6,494 and $11,232 and allowances of $6,630 and $13,213 in 2021 and 2020, respectively 1,052,110 1,076,542 Investments in unconsolidated joint ventures 3,028,084 3,823,322 Deferred costs, net 124,637 177,168 Other assets 347,407 448,213 Total assets $ 10,855,859 $ 11,707,567 Liabilities Mortgages and other loans payable $ 1,428,734 $ 2,001,361 Revolving credit facility 220,000 110,000 Unsecured term loan 1,500,000 1,500,000 Unsecured notes 901,160 1,251,888 Deferred financing costs, net (15,004 ) (34,521 ) Total debt, net of deferred financing costs 4,034,890 4,828,728 Accrued interest payable 20,777 14,825 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 137,946 151,309 Deferred revenue 120,567 118,572 Lease liability - financing leases 125,168 152,521 Lease liability - operating leases 437,357 339,458 Dividend and distributions payable 23,958 149,294 Security deposits 54,366 53,836 Junior subordinate deferrable interest debentures held by trusts that issued trust preferred securities 100,000 100,000 Other liabilities 157,375 302,798 Total liabilities 5,212,404 6,211,341 Commitments and contingencies — — Noncontrolling interest in the Operating Partnership 362,737 358,262 Preferred units 198,503 202,169 Equity Stockholders’ equity: Series I Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value, $25.00 liquidation preference, 9,200 issued and outstanding at both September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 221,932 221,932 Common stock, $0.01 par value 160,000 shares authorized, 67,926 and 69,534 issued and outstanding (including 1,061 and 1,026 held in Treasury) at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 680 716 Additional paid-in capital 3,774,119 3,862,949 Treasury stock at cost (126,160 ) (124,049 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (60,597 ) (67,247 ) Retained earnings 1,258,232 1,015,462 Total SL Green Realty Corp. stockholders’ equity 5,068,206 4,909,763 Noncontrolling interests in other partnerships 14,009 26,032 Total equity 5,082,215 4,935,795 Total liabilities and equity $ 10,855,859 $ 11,707,567



SL GREEN REALTY CORP.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(unaudited and in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, Funds From Operations (FFO) Reconciliation: 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income attributable to SL Green common stockholders $ 388,205 $ 13,859 $ 486,073 $ 185,104 Add: Depreciation and amortization 49,277 92,516 169,534 256,736 Joint venture depreciation and noncontrolling interest adjustments 61,733 47,884 176,920 149,309 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 21,768 1,216 26,035 11,218 Less: Gain on sale of real estate, net 187,766 26,104 285,338 163,624 Equity in net loss on sale of interest in unconsolidated joint venture/real estate (1,280 ) — (5,438 ) — Purchase price and other fair value adjustments 206,779 — 209,443 — Depreciable real estate reserves — (6,627 ) (5,696 ) (6,627 ) Depreciation on non-rental real estate assets 754 538 1,953 1,797 FFO attributable to SL Green common stockholders and unit holders $ 126,964 $ 135,460 $ 372,962 $ 443,573





Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, Operating income and Same-store NOI Reconciliation: 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income $ 415,534 $ 20,677 $ 528,813 $ 214,418 Equity in net loss on sale of interest in unconsolidated joint venture/real estate 1,280 — 5,438 — Purchase price and other fair value adjustments (208,810 ) — (209,527 ) — Gain on sale of real estate, net (187,766 ) (26,104 ) (285,338 ) (163,624 ) Depreciable real estate reserves — 6,627 5,696 6,627 Depreciation and amortization 49,277 92,516 169,534 256,736 Interest expense, net of interest income 14,807 23,536 57,155 91,100 Amortization of deferred financing costs 2,345 3,151 9,505 8,312 Operating income 86,667 120,403 281,276 413,569 Equity in net loss from unconsolidated joint ventures 15,487 432 31,321 15,445 Marketing, general and administrative expense 23,477 23,602 68,426 66,682 Transaction related costs, net 190 45 215 483 Investment income (20,072 ) (22,988 ) (59,452 ) (101,464 ) Loan loss and other investment reserves, net of recoveries — 8,957 — 27,018 Non-building revenue (13,080 ) (26,668 ) (25,569 ) (30,650 ) Net operating income (NOI) 92,669 103,783 296,217 391,083 Equity in net loss from unconsolidated joint ventures (15,487 ) (432 ) (31,321 ) (15,445 ) SLG share of unconsolidated JV depreciation and amortization 60,111 49,534 173,923 141,625 SLG share of unconsolidated JV interest expense, net of interest income 41,865 34,128 109,566 102,619 SLG share of unconsolidated JV amortization of deferred financing costs 4,766 2,232 11,196 5,612 SLG share of unconsolidated JV loss on early extinguishment of debt 748 — 1,689 — SLG share of unconsolidated JV investment income (310 ) (314 ) (920 ) (931 ) SLG share of unconsolidated JV non-building revenue (814 ) (4,374 ) (3,000 ) (8,398 ) NOI including SLG share of unconsolidated JVs 183,548 184,557 557,350 616,165 NOI from other properties/affiliates (33,481 ) (37,889 ) (108,961 ) (162,539 ) Same-store NOI 150,067 146,668 448,389 453,626 Ground lease straight-line adjustment 245 245 734 777 Joint Venture ground lease straight-line adjustment 232 232 697 826 Straight-line and free rent (1,271 ) (4,407 ) (6,486 ) (3,682 ) Amortization of acquired above and below-market leases, net (100 ) (630 ) (295 ) (3,058 ) Joint Venture straight-line and free rent (1,772 ) (3,510 ) (11,157 ) (13,518 ) Joint Venture amortization of acquired above and below-market leases, net (4,876 ) (3,806 ) (14,010 ) (11,436 ) Same-store cash NOI $ 142,525 $ 134,792 $ 417,872 $ 423,535 Lease termination income (1,856 ) (195 ) (2,956 ) (10,785 ) Joint Venture lease termination income (1,217 ) (7 ) (1,471 ) (186 ) Same-store cash NOI excluding lease termination income $ 139,452 $ 134,590 $ 413,445 $ 412,564



SL GREEN REALTY CORP.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES - DISCLOSURES

Funds from Operations (FFO)

FFO is a widely recognized non-GAAP financial measure of REIT performance. The Company computes FFO in accordance with standards established by NAREIT, which may not be comparable to FFO reported by other REITs that do not compute FFO in accordance with the NAREIT definition, or that interpret the NAREIT definition differently than the Company does. The revised White Paper on FFO approved by the Board of Governors of NAREIT in April 2002, and subsequently amended, defines FFO as net income (loss) (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding gains (or losses) from sales of properties, and real estate related impairment charges, plus real estate related depreciation and amortization and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures.

The Company presents FFO because it considers it an important supplemental measure of the Company’s operating performance and believes that it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of REITs, particularly those that own and operate commercial office properties. The Company also uses FFO as one of several criteria to determine performance-based bonuses for members of its senior management. FFO is intended to exclude GAAP historical cost depreciation and amortization of real estate and related assets, which assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes ratably over time. Historically, however, real estate values have risen or fallen with market conditions. Because FFO excludes depreciation and amortization unique to real estate, gains and losses from property dispositions, and real estate related impairment charges, it provides a performance measure that, when compared year over year, reflects the impact to operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates, operating costs, and interest costs, providing perspective not immediately apparent from net income. FFO does not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP), as an indication of the Company’s financial performance or to cash flow from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP) as a measure of the Company’s liquidity, nor is it indicative of funds available to fund the Company’s cash needs, including the Company's ability to make cash distributions.

Funds Available for Distribution (FAD)

FAD is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated as FFO plus non-real estate depreciation, allowance for straight line credit loss, adjustment for straight line operating lease rent, non-cash deferred compensation, and pro-rata adjustments from the Company's unconsolidated JVs, less straight line rental income, free rent net of amortization, second cycle tenant improvement and leasing costs, and recurring capital expenditures.

FAD is not intended to represent cash flow for the period and is not indicative of cash flow provided by operating activities as determined in accordance with GAAP. FAD is presented solely as a supplemental disclosure with respect to liquidity because the Company believes it provides useful information regarding the Company’s ability to fund its dividends. Because all companies do not calculate FAD the same way, the presentation of FAD may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. FAD does not represent cash flow from operating, investing and finance activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP), as an indication of the Company’s financial performance, as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP), or as a measure of the Company’s liquidity.

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for Real Estate (EBITDAre)

EBITDAre is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company computes EBITDAre in accordance with standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, or NAREIT, which may not be comparable to EBITDAre reported by other REITs that do not compute EBITDAre in accordance with the NAREIT definition, or that interpret the NAREIT definition differently than the Company does. The White Paper on EBITDAre approved by the Board of Governors of NAREIT in September 2017 defines EBITDAre as net income (loss) (computed in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, or GAAP), plus interest expense, plus income tax expense, plus depreciation and amortization, plus (minus) losses and gains on the disposition of depreciated property, plus impairment write-downs of depreciated property and investments in unconsolidated joint ventures, plus adjustments to reflect the entity's share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated joint ventures.

The Company presents EBITDAre because the Company believes that EBITDAre, along with cash flow from operating activities, investing activities and financing activities, provides investors with an additional indicator of the Company’s ability to incur and service debt. EBITDAre should not be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP), as an indication of the Company’s financial performance, as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP), or as a measure of the Company’s liquidity.

Net Operating Income (NOI) and Cash NOI

NOI is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated as operating income before transaction related costs, gains/losses on early extinguishment of debt, marketing general and administrative expenses and non-real estate revenue. Cash NOI is also a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated by subtracting free rent (net of amortization), straight-line rent, and the amortization of acquired above and below-market leases from NOI, while adding operating lease straight-line adjustment and the allowance for straight-line tenant credit loss.

The Company presents NOI and Cash NOI because the Company believes that these measures, when taken together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures and reconciliations, provide investors with meaningful information regarding the operating performance of properties. When operating performance is compared across multiple periods, the investor is provided with information not immediately apparent from net income that is determined in accordance with GAAP. NOI and Cash NOI provide information on trends in the revenue generated and expenses incurred in operating the Company's properties, unaffected by the cost of leverage, straight-line adjustments, depreciation, amortization, and other net income components. The Company uses these metrics internally as performance measures. None of these measures is an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP) and same-store performance should not be considered an alternative to GAAP net income performance.

Coverage Ratios

The Company presents fixed charge and debt service coverage ratios to provide a measure of the Company’s financial flexibility to service current debt amortization, interest expense and operating lease rent from current cash net operating income. These coverage ratios represent a common measure of the Company’s ability to service fixed cash payments; however, these ratios are not used as an alternative to cash flow from operating, financing and investing activities (determined in accordance with GAAP).

SLG-EARN

