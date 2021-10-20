Landstar System Reports All-Time Quarterly Record Diluted Earnings Per Share Of $2.58 in the 2021 Third Quarter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) reported record quarterly revenue of $1.734 billion in the 2021 third quarter, a 60 percent increase over revenue of $1.086 billion in the 2020 third quarter. Net income was a quarterly record of $98.7 million, or diluted earnings per share of $2.58, in the 2021 third quarter compared to net income of $61.9 million, or diluted earnings per share of $1.61, in the 2020 third quarter. Operating income grew to an all-time quarterly record of $131.4 million in the 2021 third quarter, 60 percent above operating income of $82.4 million in the 2020 third quarter. To put the strength of our 2021 third quarter performance in perspective, revenue, operating income, net income and diluted earnings per share increased 60 percent, 60 percent, 59 percent and 60 percent, respectively, over the 2020 third quarter, which at the time included the second highest amounts achieved of each of these financial metrics in any third quarter in the Company’s history.



Please note that commencing with the release of our financial results for the 2021 third quarter, the Company revised its definition of the term “gross profit”. Gross profit is now defined as revenue less costs of revenue. In conjunction with this change, the Company has initiated the use of the term “variable contribution”, a non-GAAP financial measure, to refer to the amount represented by revenue less the costs of purchased transportation and commissions to agents that we formerly referred to as gross profit. In addition, the Company now defines “gross profit margin” to refer to gross profit divided by revenue and “variable contribution margin”, a non-GAAP financial measure, to refer to variable contribution divided by revenue. Gross profit in the 2021 third quarter was $189.2 million, an all-time quarterly record, compared to $119.8 million in the 2020 third quarter. Variable contribution also reached an all-time quarterly record of $242.3 million in the 2021 third quarter compared to $160.9 million in the 2020 third quarter. A tabulation of the expenses identified as costs of revenue as well as a reconciliation of gross profit to variable contribution and gross profit margin to variable contribution margin for the 2021 and 2020 third quarters and year-to-date periods is provided in the Company’s accompanying financial disclosures.

Trailing twelve-month return on average shareholders’ equity was 43 percent and return on invested capital, representing net income divided by the sum of average equity plus average debt, was 38 percent. During the 2021 third quarter, Landstar purchased 167,000 shares of its common stock bringing the year-to-date number of shares purchased to 317,000 at an aggregate cost of $50 million. The Company is currently authorized to purchase up to approximately 1,504,000 additional shares of the Company’s common stock under its previously announced share purchase program. Landstar announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share payable on December 3, 2021, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 9, 2021. It is currently the intention of the Board to pay dividends on a quarterly basis going forward.

Truck transportation revenue hauled by independent business capacity owners (“BCOs”) and truck brokerage carriers in the 2021 third quarter was $1.581 billion, or 91 percent of revenue, compared to $1.006 billion, or 93 percent of revenue, in the 2020 third quarter. Revenue hauled by rail, air and ocean cargo carriers was $128.6 million, or 7 percent of revenue, in the 2021 third quarter compared to approximately $62 million, or 6 percent of revenue, in the 2020 third quarter.

The supplemental information schedule included as a table to this press release includes changes to the historical classification of truck services and equipment type. Power-only, expedited, straight truck, cargo van and miscellaneous other truck transportation services that were formerly included in revenue from van or unsided/platform services have been classified in a single line item named “other truck transportation” as demand for these types of truck services increased significantly during the pandemic. Other truck transportation revenue was 13.2 percent and 10.8 percent of total truck transportation revenue in the 2021 and 2020 third quarters, respectively.

Truckload transportation revenue hauled via van equipment in the 2021 third quarter was $918.1 million, an increase of 59 percent compared to $578.2 million in the 2020 third quarter. Truckload transportation revenue hauled via unsided/platform equipment in the 2021 third quarter was $423.0 million, an increase of 44 percent compared to $294.3 million in the 2020 third quarter. Other truck transportation revenue, which includes power only, expedited, straight truck, cargo van and miscellaneous other truck transportation revenue, in the 2021 third quarter was $208.8 million, an increase of 92 percent compared to $108.6 million in the 2020 third quarter.

“Following a record-breaking 2021 second quarter, the 2021 third quarter reset the standard as the best quarterly financial performance in Landstar history. 2021 third quarter revenue, gross profit, variable contribution, net income and diluted earnings per share each set all-time quarterly records,” said Landstar President and CEO Jim Gattoni. “Our load volume hauled by truck in the third quarter grew 22 percent compared to the 2020 third quarter, which at the time was the second highest third quarter load volume hauled by truck in Landstar history. Additionally, third quarter truck loadings increased from the 2021 second quarter by 3.5 percent, the second largest ever increase in truck loadings from the second to the third quarter in Landstar history behind only 2020 when the second quarter included the most significant volume declines caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Our 2021 third quarter performance was particularly impressive considering we were following an already record-setting second quarter, and, in most years, load volume hauled by truck experiences a slight decrease sequentially from the second quarter to the third quarter. We attribute this unseasonal increase in volume to ongoing, broad-based demand for freight transportation services, with particular strength in sectors benefiting from consumer spending that has continued to be a big driver of freight activity.”

Gattoni continued, “In our 2021 second quarter earnings release on July 21, 2021, we provided third quarter revenue guidance of $1.55 billion to $1.60 billion and third quarter diluted earnings per share guidance of $2.20 to $2.30. On August 17, 2021, we filed a Form 8-K with the SEC that revised our initial guidance based on trends in volume and rates through the first seven weeks of the third quarter. Our updated 2021 third quarter guidance reflected our expectation that on a sequential basis revenue per load on loads hauled via truck would exceed the 2021 second quarter in a mid-single-digit percentage range and the number of loads hauled via truck in the 2021 third quarter would exceed the 2021 second quarter in a low single-digit percentage range. Actual sequential growth in truck revenue per load was 5.8 percent and actual sequential growth in load volume hauled via truck was 3.5 percent, each at the high end of our August 17th revised guidance. Based on our expectations as to volume and pricing on loads hauled by truck, our August 17th updated guidance anticipated that revenue would be in the range of $1.68 billion to $1.72 billion and diluted earnings per share would be in the range of $2.45 to $2.55. Actual 2021 third quarter revenue was $1.734 billion and diluted earnings per share was $2.58, each slightly exceeding the top end of our August 17th updated guidance ranges.”

Gattoni continued, “As we look to the 2021 fourth quarter, we anticipate continued solid performance on the expectation that broad-based economic strength will support a strong freight environment for the near future. In addition, we will likely continue to be in a capacity-constrained environment, which should continue to support elevated truck revenue per load in the fourth quarter.”

Gattoni further stated, “Overall, I expect the 2021 fourth quarter financial results to be similar to the 2021 third quarter. Through the first few weeks of October, revenue per load on loads hauled via truck and the number of loads hauled via truck are trending fairly consistent with historical third to fourth quarter sequential patterns. I expect normal seasonal trends in revenue per load and load volume on loads hauled via truck as we move through the final months of 2021. At those levels, both revenue per load and load volume on loads hauled via truck would establish new fourth quarter records in the 2021 fourth quarter. As such, I anticipate revenue for the 2021 fourth quarter to be in a range of $1.70 billion to $1.75 billion. Based on that range of revenue and assuming insurance and claims costs of 4.3 percent of BCO revenue, I anticipate diluted earnings per share to be in a range of $2.55 to $2.65 in the 2021 fourth quarter.”

Gattoni concluded, “Landstar’s performance so far this year has been outstanding. The Company’s agent family is executing on all cylinders and we continue to add qualified truck capacity. We ended the 2021 third quarter with a record number of trucks provided by BCOs and a record active third-party truck brokerage carrier count. Given the exceptional performance by Landstar year-to-date plus the revenue and earnings estimates we have provided for the 2021 fourth quarter, we anticipate establishing new all-time fiscal year records in 2021 with annual revenue expected to be in excess of $6 billion and diluted earnings per share expected to be in excess of $9.55. Both of these figures would be well above Landstar’s existing record performance in any year in our history and would represent remarkable achievements to cap an extraordinary year for the Company, its employees and the thousands of business owners who participate in the Landstar network.”

About Landstar:

Landstar System, Inc. is a worldwide, asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions delivering safe, specialized transportation services to a broad range of customers utilizing a network of agents, third-party capacity providers and employees. Landstar transportation services companies are certified to ISO 9001:2015 quality management system standards and RC14001:2015 environmental, health, safety and security management system standards. Landstar System, Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. Its common stock trades on The NASDAQ Stock Market® under the symbol LSTR.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

In this earnings release and accompanying financial disclosures, the Company provides the following information that may be deemed a non-GAAP financial measure: variable contribution and variable contribution margin. The Company believes variable contribution and variable contribution margin are useful measures of the variable costs that we incur at a shipment-by-shipment level attributable to our transportation network of third-party capacity providers and independent agents in order to provide services to our customers. The Company also believes that it is appropriate to present each of the financial measures that may be deemed a non-GAAP financial measure, as referred to above, for the following reasons: (1) disclosure of these matters will allow investors to better understand the underlying trends in the Company’s financial condition and results of operations; (2) this information will facilitate comparisons by investors of the Company’s results as compared to the results of peer companies; and (3) management considers this financial information in its decision making.

Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer:

The following is a “safe harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements contained in this press release that are not based on historical facts are “forward-looking statements”. This press release contains forward-looking statements, such as statements which relate to Landstar’s business objectives, plans, strategies and expectations. Terms such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “intention,” “expects,” “plans,” “predicts,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “will,” the negative thereof and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are by nature subject to uncertainties and risks, including but not limited to: the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; an increase in the frequency or severity of accidents or other claims; unfavorable development of existing accident claims; dependence on third party insurance companies; dependence on independent commission sales agents; dependence on third party capacity providers; decreased demand for transportation services; substantial industry competition; disruptions or failures in the Company’s computer systems; cyber and other information security incidents; dependence on key vendors; changes in fuel taxes; status of independent contractors; regulatory and legislative changes; regulations focused on diesel emissions and other air quality matters; catastrophic loss of a Company facility; intellectual property; unclaimed property; and other operational, financial or legal risks or uncertainties detailed in Landstar’s Form 10K for the 2020 fiscal year, described in Item 1A Risk Factors, and in other SEC filings from time to time. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results or events to differ materially from historical results or those anticipated. Investors should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Landstar System, Inc. and Subsidiary Consolidated Statements of Income (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Thirty Nine Weeks Ended Thirteen Weeks Ended September 25, September 26, September 25, September 26, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 4,592,551 $ 2,836,626 $ 1,734,299 $ 1,085,546 Investment income 2,138 2,716 706 714 Costs and expenses: Purchased transportation 3,583,197 2,183,143 1,356,671 838,753 Commissions to agents 356,997 236,490 135,295 85,848 Other operating costs, net of gains on asset sales/dispositions 27,117 23,035 10,572 7,361 Insurance and claims 75,198 66,563 29,569 21,855 Selling, general and administrative 158,720 124,779 59,198 38,851 Depreciation and amortization 36,532 34,212 12,288 11,240 Impairment of intangible and other assets - 2,582 - - Total costs and expenses 4,237,761 2,670,804 1,603,593 1,003,908 Operating income 356,928 168,538 131,412 82,352 Interest and debt expense 2,974 2,936 965 1,008 Income before income taxes 353,954 165,602 130,447 81,344 Income taxes 85,745 38,567 31,772 19,458 Net income $ 268,209 $ 127,035 $ 98,675 $ 61,886 Diluted earnings per share $ 7.00 $ 3.28 $ 2.58 $ 1.61 Average diluted shares outstanding 38,342,000 38,673,000 38,218,000 38,386,000 Dividends per common share $ 0.67 $ 0.58 $ 0.25 $ 0.21





Landstar System, Inc. and Subsidiary Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) September 25, December 26, 2021 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 230,564 $ 249,354 Short-term investments 36,644 41,375 Trade accounts receivable, less allowance of $6,543 and $8,670 1,010,538 764,169 Other receivables, including advances to independent contractors, less allowance of $7,696 and $7,239 109,007 134,757 Other current assets 25,375 18,520 Total current assets 1,412,128 1,208,175 Operating property, less accumulated depreciation and amortization of $332,785 and $299,407 301,373 296,996 Goodwill 40,980 40,949 Other assets 159,561 107,679 Total assets $ 1,914,042 $ 1,653,799 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Cash overdraft $ 88,958 $ 74,748 Accounts payable 548,385 380,505 Current maturities of long-term debt 34,617 35,415 Insurance claims 64,958 149,774 Dividends payable - 76,770 Other current liabilities 110,394 88,925 Total current liabilities 847,312 806,137 Long-term debt, excluding current maturities 62,724 65,359 Insurance claims 46,914 38,867 Deferred income taxes and other non-current liabilities 57,402 51,601 Shareholders' equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 160,000,000 shares, issued 68,231,013 and 68,183,702 682 682 Additional paid-in capital 246,302 228,875 Retained earnings 2,288,754 2,046,238 Cost of 30,122,427 and 29,797,639 shares of common stock in treasury (1,633,109 ) (1,581,961 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,939 ) (1,999 ) Total shareholders' equity 899,690 691,835 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,914,042 $ 1,653,799





Landstar System, Inc. and Subsidiary Supplemental Information (Unaudited) Thirty Nine Weeks Ended Thirteen Weeks Ended September 25, September 26, September 25, September 26, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue generated through (in thousands): Truck transportation Truckload: Van equipment $ 2,502,025 $ 1,485,553 $ 918,115 $ 578,166 Unsided/platform equipment 1,112,358 807,966 422,979 294,273 Less-than-truckload 85,551 70,984 30,819 25,125 Other truck transportation (1) 518,472 249,584 208,817 108,614 Total truck transportation 4,218,406 2,614,087 1,580,730 1,006,178 Rail intermodal 120,540 81,747 44,472 30,432 Ocean and air cargo carriers 191,951 89,002 84,111 31,752 Other (2) 61,654 51,790 24,986 17,184 $ 4,592,551 $ 2,836,626 $ 1,734,299 $ 1,085,546 Revenue on loads hauled via BCO Independent Contractors (3) included in total truck transportation $ 1,899,313 $ 1,312,003 $ 690,257 $ 502,224 Number of loads: Truck transportation Truckload: Van equipment 1,037,516 822,422 359,263 296,427 Unsided/platform equipment 381,594 338,696 133,332 118,026 Less-than-truckload 135,038 119,533 49,943 41,454 Other truck transportation (1) 208,402 141,669 81,242 56,693 Total truck transportation 1,762,550 1,422,320 623,780 512,600 Rail intermodal 40,420 33,410 13,620 11,900 Ocean and air cargo carriers 29,650 22,720 10,190 8,290 1,832,620 1,478,450 647,590 532,790 Loads hauled via BCO Independent Contractors (3) included in total truck transportation 773,270 693,860 263,120 250,030 Revenue per load: Truck transportation Truckload: Van equipment $ 2,412 $ 1,806 $ 2,556 $ 1,950 Unsided/platform equipment 2,915 2,386 3,172 2,493 Less-than-truckload 634 594 617 606 Other truck transportation (1) 2,488 1,762 2,570 1,916 Total truck transportation 2,393 1,838 2,534 1,963 Rail intermodal 2,982 2,447 3,265 2,557 Ocean and air cargo carriers 6,474 3,917 8,254 3,830 Revenue per load on loads hauled via BCO Independent Contractors (3) $ 2,456 $ 1,891 $ 2,623 $ 2,009 Revenue by capacity type (as a % of total revenue): Truck capacity providers: BCO Independent Contractors (3) 41 % 46 % 40 % 46 % Truck Brokerage Carriers 50 % 46 % 51 % 46 % Rail intermodal 3 % 3 % 3 % 3 % Ocean and air cargo carriers 4 % 3 % 5 % 3 % Other 1 % 2 % 1 % 2 % September 25, September 26, 2021 2020 Truck Capacity Providers BCO Independent Contractors (3) 10,955 9,866 Truck Brokerage Carriers: Approved and active (4) 58,676 41,246 Other approved 24,602 22,181 83,278 63,427 Total available truck capacity providers 94,233 73,293 Trucks provided by BCO Independent Contractors (3) 11,746 10,571 (1) Includes power-only, expedited, straight truck, cargo van, and miscellaneous other truck transportation revenue generated by the transportation logistics segment. Power-only refers to shipments where the Company furnishes a power unit and an operator but not trailing equipment, which is typically provided by the shipper or consignee. (2) Includes primarily reinsurance premium revenue generated by the insurance segment and intra-Mexico transportation services revenue generated by Landstar Metro. (3) BCO Independent Contractors are independent contractors who provide truck capacity to the Company under exclusive lease arrangements. (4) Active refers to Truck Brokerage Carriers who moved at least one load in the 180 days immediately preceding the fiscal quarter end.

Landstar System, Inc. and Subsidiary Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Variable Contribution (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Thirty Nine Weeks Ended Thirteen Weeks Ended September 25, September 26, September 25, September 26, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 4,592,551 $ 2,836,626 $ 1,734,299 $ 1,085,546 Costs of revenue: Purchased transportation 3,583,197 2,183,143 1,356,671 838,753 Commissions to agents 356,997 236,490 135,295 85,848 Variable costs of revenue 3,940,194 2,419,633 1,491,966 924,601 Trailing equipment depreciation 26,362 26,342 8,615 8,397 Information technology costs (1) 9,534 7,021 3,450 2,722 Insurance-related costs (2) 78,175 68,839 30,502 22,657 Other operating costs 27,117 23,035 10,572 7,361 Other costs of revenue 141,188 125,237 53,139 41,137 Total costs of revenue 4,081,382 2,544,870 1,545,105 965,738 Gross profit $ 511,169 $ 291,756 $ 189,194 $ 119,808 Gross profit margin 11.1 % 10.3 % 10.9 % 11.0 % Plus: other costs of revenue 141,188 125,237 53,139 41,137 Variable contribution $ 652,357 $ 416,993 $ 242,333 $ 160,945 Variable contribution margin 14.2 % 14.7 % 14.0 % 14.8 % (1) Includes costs of revenue incurred related to internally developed software including ASC 350-40 amortization, implementation costs, hosting costs and other support costs utilized to support the Company's independent commission sales agents, third party capacity providers, and customers, included as a portion of depreciation and amortization and of selling, general and administrative in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Income. (2) Primarily includes (i) insurance premiums paid for commercial auto liability, general liability, cargo and other lines of coverage related to the transportation of freight; (ii) the related cost of claims incurred under those programs; and (iii) brokerage commissions and other fees incurred relating to the administration of insurance programs available to BCO Independent Contractors that are reinsured by the Company, which are included in selling, general and administrative in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Income.



