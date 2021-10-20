PDS Announces Improvements to its Vista HCM Platform

BLUE BELL, Pa., Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDS ®, a leading provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions, announces a variety of improvements have been introduced to Vista®.



“We continue expanding Vista to include features that are essential to our HCM users,” said Pat Palmer, president and CEO at PDS. “Our latest features continue to build on the core HCM infrastructure and deliver more return on investment for our customers by adding value to the product.”

Vista Recruiting now offers additional controls to manage the applicant’s registration process and improve the recruiter’s analysis of recruitment activity. Enhancements to Vista Onboarding offer simplified personalization and better monitoring of the onboarding process. New hires can easily complete the onboarding steps from their desktop or mobile device, and progress with learning more about their new job. Vista Benefits is significantly enhanced including a new streamlined Benefits Enrollment experience. We continue to polish the Vista Payroll solution with added improvements to the auditing and payroll processes.

PDS expanded our e-signature integration capabilities, now offering DocuSign® integration in addition to Adobe® Sign. Using your corporate Adobe Sign or DocuSign license, clients can configure, capture, deliver and store signatures in Vista’s Recruiting, Onboarding, HR, Benefits, and Payroll components.

Learn more about Vista product capabilities in our Vista Highlights info sheet and in this brief product overview video.

About PDS

PDS is a leading provider of HCM systems offering a core suite of recruiting, onboarding, human resource, benefits, payroll, and time and attendance software throughout the U.S., Canada and the Caribbean. PDS’ Vista suite enables organizations to minimize the time invested in administrative HCM and payroll activities by streamlining and automating those processes and facilitating strategic decision-making capabilities. Its innovative, personalized technology is backed by a team of experts who know your name, so you get a truly personalized experience your way, on your terms.

Founded in 1974, PDS is a privately held company headquartered in Blue Bell, Pa. For more information on PDS or PDS’ Vista solution and services visit www.pdssoftware.com .

PDS and the PDS logo are registered trademarks and Vista is a trademark of Personnel Data Systems, Inc. All other trademarks or registered trademarks are properties of their respective owners.