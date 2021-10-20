Smilin' Bob's Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Egg in Smilin' Bob's Smoked Fish Dip Products

DELPHOS, Ohio, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smilin' Bob's is initiating a voluntary recall because a limited amount of Smilin' Bob's Original Smoked Fish Dip was mistakenly packed in Smilin' Bob's Natural Smoked Fish Dip cups with an Original Smoked Fish Dip lid. We discovered the issue when one of our retail customers brought to our attention that cups had a UPC code that did not match that for the "original" fish dip. As a result, the packaging does not list the presence of a possible egg allergen. Some people who have an extreme allergy or severe sensitivity to egg could run the risk of a serious or life threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

Smilin' Bob's is working with distributors and retailers to quarantine and recover any impacted product remaining on store shelves. A total of 461 cases were distributed to retailers in the states of FL, GA, AL, SC, TN, NC, and VA.

HOW TO IDENTIFY THE RECALLED PRODUCT:

The containers have the "Best If Use By" dates stated below printed on the side of each container and the lot number stated for each product on the side or the lid (see attached pictures). This recall applies only to the products with the "Best If Use By" dates stated below.

Product safety and consumer confidence is of utmost importance to Smilin' Bob's and its customers. Consumers who have purchased any of the recalled products listed above are urged to immediately return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may call 305-395-8382 during normal business hours.

This recall is being done with the knowledge of the Food and Drug Administration.

Media Inquiries:

Public Relations Consultant

Mark Irion

202-365-2002 (m)

mark.irion@hoganlovells.com

PRODUCT LABELS (below)

Related Images











Image 1: Smilin Bob's Container Lid





Smoked Fish Dip Lid Label

















Image 2: Smilin Bob's Container Side





Smoked Fish Dip Side Label









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment