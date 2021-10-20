OPEN TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS ANNCOUNCES NEW CEO, STEVE GIDDENS

Centennial, Colo. , Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Open Technology Solutions (OTS), a provider of technology services for a consortium of credit unions, announced that Steve Giddens will assume the role of CEO effective April 1, 2022. Giddens will replace Mike Atkins, who has served as CEO for 18 years.

Giddens joined OTS in 2019 as chief operating officer and has been responsible for overseeing the full breadth of operations for the organization. He has led key technology enhancements that support the consortium’s vision, including a market-leading CRM platform, state-of-the-art data management capabilities, and a technical architecture to support the rapid integration of FinTech innovations.

“With the rapid changes in technology for financial institutions, we are confident in Steve’s ability to lead this organization and continue to deliver on the needs of the credit unions we serve,” said Atkins. “His historical knowledge working with innovative technology and proven success as our COO make him the ideal leader for this organization’s next chapter.”

Giddens has more than 20 years of experience in various roles in technology focused organizations, including XDimensional Technologies, Bunker and Marsh. He earned a Master of Business Leadership from Georgetown University McDonough School of Business.

“We are extremely grateful for Mike’s service to OTS for many years,” said Doug Ferraro, OTS board chair. “While he leaves a great legacy, we know that we have appointed the right person in Steve to drive OTS into the future.”

Atkins was instrumental in the development of Open Technology Solutions, working with two credit unions to create the organization in 2003 after serving as chief information officer of Bellco Credit Union for two years. Over the next six months, Atkins will work with Giddens in a transition support capacity and will then assume an advisory role with the company.

