Gaia Platform Sponsors ROS WORLD 2021

BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaia Platform is a Silver sponsor of ROS WORLD 2021, to be held online October 20 and 21. ROS WORLD is the premier event for the use and development of ROS (Robot Operating System). This event provides ROS developers of all levels to learn, network, and share ideas with fellow developers.

On the first day of the conference, Gaia co-founder David Vaskevitch and Josh Whitley will present "Superfast Subsystem Cooperation, A ROS Centric Database System". They will discuss how to use the Gaia Platform to coordinate components and subsystems within ROS. Gaia's in-memory shared database and copy-free access to data provides a shared view of the world around an autonomous machine allowing subsystems to interoperate in real-time.

To learn more about Gaia and ROS, visit our ROS WORLD information page . While you're there, try out some Gaia code in our browser-hosted Sandbox.

ROS WORLD e vent Information and Registration .

GAIA Platform is based in Bellevue, WA, and provides a programming environment for industrial teams who will deliver the next generation of apps at the edge. Automation, autonomy, and Industrial IoT solutions are complex, but Gaia makes them easier to build with its data-centric, declarative approach. For more information, see www.gaiaplatform.io.

Media Contact

Don Glover

don@gaiaiplatform.io

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.