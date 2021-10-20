Trueline makes list of Maine’s Best Places to Work—again

Portland, Maine, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the sixth year in a row, Portland-based marketing agency, Trueline, has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Maine.

The company was one of 100 businesses on this year’s list—No. 32 in the “Medium Employer” category (denoting businesses with 50-249 employees). Specific rankings, which are based on employee reviews, were revealed earlier this month and will be featured in a special publication of Mainebiz, which endorses the contest. Last year, Trueline was ranked No. 18 in the small business category.

Conducted annually by a third-party group of Maine businesses and state agencies, the survey-based contest uses anonymous responses from employees to quantify a company’s work culture, management, office accommodations, policies and more.

According to CEO Haj Carr, Trueline’s inclusion on this year’s list highlights the company’s creativity in finding new cultural connections during a difficult time.

“Maintaining our spot as one of Maine’s best places to work after deciding to permanently shift to a 100% remote model is a big achievement that we are all proud of,” Carr said.

Endorsed by Mainebiz, the Maine State Chamber of Commerce and the Maine HR Convention, the Best Places to Work in Maine list is comprised of 100 companies in three size categories: small (15-49 U.S. employees), medium (50-249) and large (250-plus). This year was the 16th year of the competition.

Founded in 2007, Trueline offers strategy, content and design services to companies from across the industry spectrum—both in Maine and around the world.

In July, Trueline announced it was closing its downtown Portland office and moving to a 100% remote work environment. With 40% of the workforce living outside of the Portland metro area, company leaders are continuing to design unique programming and cultural initiatives to keep employees connected. Since the beginning of 2021, the company has held virtual happy hours, trivia games, a diversity and inclusion speaker event and monthly company-wide meetings and social gatherings.

For more information about Trueline, visit wearetrueline.com.

For more information on the Best Places to Work in Maine program, visit BestPlacestoWorkME.com.

