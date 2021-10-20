Designed to Move, Moving Company in Fraser Expands Services

Detroit, MI, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Designed to Move, a leading moving company in Fraser is pleased to announce that they have expanded their service areas. The family-owned and operated Fraser movers serve Greater Detroit and surrounding areas and offer a comprehensive range of moving services. They specialize in all kinds of residential, commercial, and corporate moving requests. The company is now offering a free no-obligation estimate with customized services. Whether it is a single piece of furniture or just a room, an entire home, or a 2 bedroom apartment, these movers are trained and equipped to handle any kind of move with utmost ease and professionalism.



Designed to Move

These movers in Fraser are known for their flexible scheduling and packing services. They do not operate as per their convenience but according to their customers’ convenience. Some clients want the move to be conducted during the weekends and then there are businesses and offices who want the services during non-business hours. Designed to Move accommodates these requests like a true professional. Customer satisfaction is the topmost priority for this moving company in Fraser. As their name truly suggests, they are designed to move and work very hard to create a trusted name for themselves and the #1 choice for customers.

Here is what Blake Cole, a happy customer has to say about the team “Designed to Move is absolutely amazing! Great service, completely professional, and very accommodating. Leo and Don handled my move with the utmost professionalism, fast and effective, and handled everything with great care. I highly recommend this company but especially request Leo and Don – they’re the best”. Started in 2005 with humble beginnings and just a single truck, these Fraser movers never compromised on quality in their several years of service. As a local small business, their aim is to be the best at what they do and gather many more satisfied and valued customers all through their journey. Their moving crew consists of full-time employees including the drivers. The relocation is handled by some of the finest drivers in the industry. Long-distance or local moving, these drivers ensure that the belongings remain safe throughout the haul.



Designed to Move - Greater Detroit Region

They also specialize in commercial moving services. Over the past few years, innumerable businesses laid their trust in these Fraser movers and still trust them to provide safe, effective, and timely moves. The moving crew at Designed to Move also specialize in specialty equipment moving such as hot tub moving and piano moving that too within a budget. Most movers charge a fortune when it comes to moving heavy equipment. These movers, on the contrary, make it as affordable as possible. Moving these items needs special training and equipment, and these moving experts have both of these backed by courteous and professional staff.

To learn more visit https://d2moving.com/services/

About Designed to Move

Designed to Move is a leading moving company in Fraser, MI specializing in local & long-distance moving, residential and commercial moving, hot tub and piano moving and other customized moving services. They are currently serving customers in Fraser, Metro Detroit, Birmingham, Grosse Pointe, Macomb, Rochester, Shelby Township, Sterling Heights, and Troy.

###

Contact

Designed to Move

Address: 34400 Utica Rd, Fraser, MI 48026

Email: 586-804-9600

Website: https://d2moving.com/



