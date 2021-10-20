SolarWinds Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises SolarWinds Corp (“SolarWinds” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SWI) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

On October 20, 2021, SolarWinds fell sharply after company reported in a premarket filing that it made errors in reporting its total annual recurring revenue and core IT management total annual recurring revenue for the quarter ended June 30.

Corrected total annual recurring revenue was $973.9 million, whereas the Company had reported $992.5 million in its 10-Q.

Corrected Core IT Management Total ARR was $621.1 million, whereas the Company had reported $639.7 million in the August filing.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising