Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of IKNX, INOV, VICI, and VEI

IKONICS Corporation (NasdaqGS: IKNX)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of IKNX to TeraWulf, Inc. for $5.00 in cash per share of IKNX owned.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NasdaqGS: INOV)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of INOV to an equity consortium led by Nordic Capital for $41.00 in cash per share of INOV owned.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of VICI with MGM Growth Properties LLC. Under the terms of the merger agreement, MGM shareholders will receive 1.366 shares of VICI stock for each share of MGM they own.

Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE: VEI)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the acquisition of VEI by Chesapeake Energy Corporation. Under the terms of the merger agreement, VEI shareholders will receive 0.2486 shares of Chesapeake common stock and $1.20 in cash for each share of VEI they own.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2021 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

