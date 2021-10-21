Borregaard ASA: EBITDA1 NOK 391 million in the 3rd quarter

Borregaard’s operating revenues reached NOK 1,429 million (NOK 1,260 million)2 in the 3rd quarter of 2021. EBITDA increased to NOK 391 million (NOK 266 million). BioSolutions’ result improved significantly. Fine Chemicals also improved, whereas BioMaterials had a result in line with last year. The net currency impact on EBITDA was slightly positive compared with the 3rd quarter of 2020.



The continued impact from increased sales prices and a favourable product mix were the main reasons for the EBITDA improvement in BioSolutions. For BioMaterials, high deliveries and reduced wood costs compensated for reduced sales prices and increased energy costs. High sales volume and increased sales price for bioethanol contributed to the improvement in Fine Chemicals. High spot prices for liquefied natural gas and electricity led to increased energy costs in all business areas.

Profit before tax was NOK 269 million (NOK 133 million). Earnings per share was NOK 2.12 (NOK 1.12).

- We are pleased both with the result improvement and the strong performance in BioSolutions. Generally, the markets were strong for all business segments, says President and CEO Per A. Sørlie.

1. Operating profit before depreciation, amortisation and other income and expenses

2. Figures in parentheses are for the corresponding period in the preceding year

