LHV Group renewed 2022 Financial Calendar

AS LHV Group renewed the company’s Financial Calendar for the 2022 financial year by updating the date for the General Meeting of Shareholders and accordingly the ex-dividend date (ex-date).
In 2022, AS LHV Group will disclose financial results and organise the General Meeting of Shareholders according to the following schedule:
|08.02.2022
|Q4 2021 and unaudited full year results
|15.02.2022
|Disclosure of Financial Plan
|15.02.2022
|January results
|01.03.2022
|Audited results for 2021
|15.03.2022
|February results
|30.03.2022
|General meeting of shareholders
|13.04.2022
|Ex-dividend date (ex-date)
|19.04.2022
|Q1 interim results
|10.05.2022
|April results
|14.06.2022
|May results
|19.07.2022
|Q2 interim results
|09.08.2022
|July results
|13.09.2022
|August results
|18.10.2022
|Q3 interim results
|15.11.2022
|October results
|13.12.2022
|November results
Priit Rum
LHV Communication Manager
Phone: +372 502 0786
Email: priit.rum@lhv.ee