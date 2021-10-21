LHV Group renewed 2022 Financial Calendar

English Estonian

AS LHV Group renewed the company’s Financial Calendar for the 2022 financial year by updating the date for the General Meeting of Shareholders and accordingly the ex-dividend date (ex-date).

In 2022, AS LHV Group will disclose financial results and organise the General Meeting of Shareholders according to the following schedule:

08.02.2022 Q4 2021 and unaudited full year results 15.02.2022 Disclosure of Financial Plan 15.02.2022 January results 01.03.2022 Audited results for 2021 15.03.2022 February results 30.03.2022 General meeting of shareholders 13.04.2022 Ex-dividend date (ex-date) 19.04.2022 Q1 interim results 10.05.2022 April results 14.06.2022 May results 19.07.2022 Q2 interim results 09.08.2022 July results 13.09.2022 August results 18.10.2022 Q3 interim results 15.11.2022 October results 13.12.2022 November results

Priit Rum

LHV Communication Manager

Phone: +372 502 0786

Email: priit.rum@lhv.ee