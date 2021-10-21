Affordable Comprehensive Yoga Teacher Insurance Versus Cheap Options Reported

Jacksonville Beach, United States, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Now more than ever, it is critical to choose comprehensive yoga teachers liability insurance. Cheap options do not provide sufficient coverage for all the potential liabilities yoga professionals could encounter.

This report concludes that beYogi offers the most comprehensive, affordable insurance coverage in the industry. For more information visit: https://beyogi.com/

Those who have chosen Yoga teaching as a full or part time career, will need to decide how to cost effectively protect themselves financially against the risks inherent in the yoga teaching profession.

With so many other tasks to accomplish while setting up a professional practice, finding exactly the right level of insurance could be viewed as complicated, time consuming and a bit of a nuisance. Some yoga teachers may feel that just having anything in place, even cheap and incomplete insurance checks that box and they can move on to more fun projects.

Cheap yoga insurance plans advertise “introductory offers”, or “basic plans”, which might seem attractive based on price alone. This risks ending up with a policy that has absolutely no substance to it, leaving the teacher exposed.

Teachers frequently don’t take the time to thoroughly understand what is and what is not included in the policy and what the full scope of risks are. They end up with a false sense of security, complacent with the thought that they at least have some insurance in place.

Whether teachers are full or part time, offering online classes or in person, they must take the time to find exactly the right insurance.

A modern, comprehensive yoga insurance policy should provide all the following coverage:

1. General Liability Coverage: Often called “slip and fall” insurance because these types of incidents are unfortunately common where customers visit a physical location. Water on the floor or a loose rug, there are many ways that a slip and fall injury could occur.

It’s called “general liability” because it applies to many types of injuries or property damage that occurs in or around a place of business, where the injured party asserts that negligence caused their injury.

Even frivolous lawsuits are expensive to defend. Coverage of at least $2 Million per occurrence and $3 Million annually in aggregate expenses is highly recommended.

2. Professional Liability Coverage: Professional liability is related to the actual yoga instruction provided. Yoga professional liability insurance, also called “malpractice” or “errors and omissions” insurance, covers injuries to students and property occurring during a class.

The teacher may look away for an instant from one student who injures themselves in a pose and claims they were not given proper attention. A student may claim they were instructed to accomplish a progression that aggravated a past injury they had previously disclosed. Or a student may simply say that they were pushed too hard and suffered an injury as a result.

Claims are often entirely frivolous, and the courts may decide the case doesn’t have merit, but legal defense fees will still have been incurred.

A minimum coverage of $2 Million per occurrence and $3 Million in annual aggregate for claims related to professional liability is highly recommended.

3. Product Liability Coverage: Yoga instructors use all kinds of mats, blocks, bands, and even cleaning products to provide great sessions for students. When a student is injured as a result of the instructor’s decision to use a specific product, they may seek compensation.

A student experiencing a bad reaction to the type of sanitizing cleaner used can hold the teacher responsible for their medical bills, lost wages, and other costs under the premise of product liability.

Product liability could also arise with the use of a defective block or slippery mat, causing someone to fall and injure themselves.

It is recommended that yoga teacher insurance provides at least $2 million coverage for accidents related to product liability.

4. Rental Damages Coverage: Most yoga instructors choose to rent space from a studio or gym to provide sessions for students. The landlord has the right to seek compensation to cover the costs of repairs for damages that occur while they are occupying the space.

It is recommended that yoga insurance policy includes up to a minimum of $100,000 to help cover the costs of repairs to a rented yoga space.

5. Stolen/Damaged Equipment Coverage: Having equipment stolen in a robbery or in an isolated case of theft can be both traumatic and costly, and also significantly impact a thriving yoga business.

It is recommended that yoga insurance includes up to $1,000 in coverage with a low deductible to help replace what was stolen.

6. Identity Protection Plan: Many yoga teachers rely on web services to conduct business. This exposes them to a compromised identity that can be costly and time consuming to repair.

A minimum coverage level of $25,000 in identity restoration services is highly recommended.

It is essential that all new yoga teachers or yoga instructors practice with confidence, and this means having the right insurance in place to provide peace of mind.

The following comparison of yoga insurance programs clearly concludes that beYogi All-Inclusive Yoga Insurance is the only provider offering complete coverage at the most affordable price. beYogi also does not apply any of the membership fees charged by a many of the other providers.

beYogi is also the only provider including Occurrence Form coverage. If an incident occurs whilst the beYogi policy is in effect, but the claim is filed after it has expired, beYogi still covers it. Most yoga insurance companies don’t offer this, meaning claims can only be filed while the insurance policy is in effect.

beYogi is also the only yoga insurance providing Identity Protection Coverage and also includes a free Professional Website for yoga teachers to promote their businesses.

beYogi is also the only insurance provider offering coverage for more than 350 different yoga styles – it covers as many as 490 different styles or modalities.

More information on why beYogi was selected as the best yoga insurance provider can be found at beYogi All-Inclusive Yoga Insurance.



