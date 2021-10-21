Capgemini Press release// Capgemini supports the United Nations Verified initiative, a global solidarity movement to promote vaccine equity

French English

Capgemini supports the United Nations Verified initiative,

a global solidarity movement to promote vaccine equity

Paris, October 21, 2021 - Capgemini has joined the United Nations initiative to help fight misinformation as part of its larger effort to ensure equitable access to COVID-19 vaccination especially in low-income countries.

The Verified initiative was launched by the United Nations in May 2020 in response to the pandemic, with the objective to promote and share clear and fact-based information and help to foster global solidarity. In 2020, the initiative reached one billion people in 130 countries, in 50 languages, working with UN agencies, influencers, civil society, businesses, and social media platforms.

Capgemini is making a €1m donation to the United Nations Foundation and the Impact Foundation (India) to support the Verified information campaigns globally and locally. These campaigns are implemented by the UN Department of Global Communications and initially focus on countries heavily impacted by the pandemic.

“Vaccine inequity is one of the world’s biggest obstacles to ending this pandemic and recovering from COVID-19,” said Aiman Ezzat, CEO of the Capgemini Group. “Today, misinformation and the lack of access to science-based public health information in some regions is hindering equitable access to vaccination. As a global leader with a strong sense of responsibility to the communities in which we live and work, Capgemini is committed to supporting the Verified initiative.”

“We welcome Capgemini’s timely and generous contribution, and trust in our work,” said Melissa Fleming, the UN Under-Secretary-General for Global Communications. “Ensuring people everywhere can access trusted, science-based information on COVID-19 health measures and vaccines will be the true test of our ability to overcome this pandemic together.”

This contribution illustrates Capgemini’s broader commitment to ensure equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines, tests and treatments around the world, deployed through the Group’s Social Response Unit. In May, Capgemini announced a €2m contribution to UNICEF for the global Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator (ACT-A), a global collaboration that aims to accelerate the development, production and equitable access to COVID-19 tests, treatments and vaccines, with a focus on India and Brazil in particular. On behalf of the Global COVAX Facility (the vaccine strand of ACT-A), UNICEF is leading the largest vaccine procurement and supply operation ever undertaken, aiming to make 2 billion doses of the COVID-19 vaccine available for delivery in the first quarter of 2022.

