Thirteen Ovation Research Abstracts Accepted for Presentation at ASRM 2021

Nashville, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ovation® Fertility teams are presenting three oral presentations and 10 poster presentations at the 2021 ASRM Scientific Congress & Expo, which takes place both virtually and in-person in Baltimore October 17-20, 2021. Additionally, Ovation scientists are leading interactive sessions and roundtable discussions at the annual event, where top experts in reproductive medicine discuss the latest in reproductive care.

“With a heavy everyday IVF lab workload, our team members have once again found time to pursue their research interests, gather and analyze data from across the Ovation nationwide network, and produce a tremendous number of excellent studies over the past year,” says Matthew “Tex” VerMilyea, PhD, HCLD/CC, Ovation’s vice president of scientific advancement. “Ovation’s mission has always been to advance the state of the art in IVF, and we are proud to support our outstanding lab teams as they strive to push the boundaries of excellence in the IVF lab.”

The list of Ovation abstracts and presentations accepted for ASRM 2021 covers a wide range of groundbreaking findings in the fields of IVF, genetic testing, and the use of artificial intelligence in embryo selection.

Oral presentations:

O-7: Clinical Benefits of Culturing Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection-Derived Nonpronucleated (0pn) and Monopronucleated (1pn) Zygotes, and the Importance of Verifying Biparental Chromosome Inheritance in 1pn-Derived Blastocysts, Kathryn Wozniak, Amy Jones, Minjae Kwon, Ping Zou, Mitchel C Schiewe

O-201: Factors Affecting Embryo Developmental Pace , Leah Kaye, Melody Rasouli, Ankita Raman, Forest Garner, Carrie Bedient, Bruce Shapiro

, O-203: The Pre-Implantation Human Embryo “Remembers” the Size of the Ovarian Follicle That It Came From, Carrie Bedient, Kajal Verma, Ankita Raman, Leah Kaye, Martha Aguirre, Forest Garner, Bruce Shapiro

Poster presentations:

P-67: Pre-Vitrification Blastocyst Morphometry Is a Weak Predictor of Post-Thaw Morphometry and Implantation Potential , Carrie Bedient, Kajal Verma, Ankita Raman, Leah Kaye, Martha Aguirre, Mark Adamowicz, Forest Garner, Bruce Shapiro

, P-94: A Generalizable Model for Ranking Blastocyst Stage Embryos Using Deep Learning, Kevin Loewke, Justina Hyunjii Cho, Paxton Maeder-York, Oleksii Barash, Marcos Meseguer, Nikica Zaninovic, Kathleen A. Miller, Denny Sakkas, Michael Levy, Matthew (Tex) VerMilyea

P-110: Identifying Potential Sources of Bias in Deep Learning Models For Embryo Assessment, Kevin Loewke, Justina Hyunjii Cho, Paxton Maeder-York, Oleksii Barash, Marcos Meseguer, Nikica Zaninovic, Kathleen A. Miller, Denny Sakkas, Michael Levy, Matthew (Tex) VerMilyea

P-206: Novel Approach to Developing Technician Benchmarks in the Contemporary Embryology Laboratory, Tricia Adams, Chelsey Leisinger, Matthew (Tex) VerMilyea

P-280: Serum HCG Level Measured 5 Days After Vitrified-Warmed Blastocyst Transfer Is Predictive of Outcome Regardless of the Use of Pre-Implantation Genetic Testing , Bruce Shapiro, Kajal Verma, Ankita Raman, Leah Kaye, Forest Garner, Carrie Bedient

, P-668: The Effect of Insemination Methods on Embryo Mosaicism in Preimplantation Genetic Testing For Aneuploidy (PGT-A) Cycles, Jennifer Matucha, Robert Colver, Bradford Bopp, Matthew Will, Erica Anspach Will, Glen Adaniya

P-676: The Impact of Culture Conditions and Genetics Testing Methodologies on Non-Invasive Preimplantation Genetic Testing (NI-PGT) Results, Amy Jones, Minjae Kwon, Glen Adaniya, Melanie Freeman, Ping Zou, Melissa Wilmarth, Matthew (Tex) VerMilyea

P-700: Factors Affecting Embryo Aneuploidy , Bruce Shapiro, Melody Rasouli, Ankita Raman, Leah Kaye, Forest Garner, Carrie Bedient

, P-703: Retrospective Analysis of Re-Biopsied Mosaic Blastocysts, as It Pertains to Genetic Counseling Practices, Aaron Harutunian, Ping Zou, Melissa Wilmarth, Minjae Kwon, Cecilia Rios, Amy Jones

P-714: Initial Development of a Library Preparation and Analysis Protocol for Preimplantation Genetic Testing of Chromosomal Structural Rearrangements Using Oxford Nanopore Technologies (Ont), Melissa Wilmarth, Ping Zou, Minjae Kwon, Amy Jones

Ovation research presented at ASRM 2021 will be available at www.OvationFertility.com/Research.

