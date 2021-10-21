New York, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Virology Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type ; Application ; End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06176812/?utm_source=GNW

As the virus mutate and evolve continuously, drug resistance becomes a major challenge in viral infection management among the humans and animals.



A virus transmits through various media based on its type.For instance, some viruses cause respiratory viral diseases, such as flu, common cold, and respiratory syncytial virus infection, and they are transmitted via droplets generated through coughing or sneezing, whereas some gastrointestinal viral diseases are transmitted through direct contact with the feces of infected people or through contaminated food or water.



As per the UNAIDS Global HIV & AIDS statistics, more than 37.7 million people across the world were infected by HIV in 2020.



The International Committee on Taxonomy of Viruses (ICTV) declared the novel coronavirus that caused COVID-19 as Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in February 2020.The virus has undergone mutation a couple of times since its outbreak, which has added to the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic.



For instance, as per the COVID-19 tracker data by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as of August 2021, the seven-day case rate per 100,000 is 299.4, and over 164,952 new cases are reported in the US . Moreover, as per the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, as of August 2021, the total count of COVID-19 cases reached ~36,307,572 patients in the European Economic Area (EEA). Thus, such rising prevalence of viral infections is driving the growth of the virology market.



The World Health Organization (WHO), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and National Health and Wellness, and US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are among the primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the virology market.

