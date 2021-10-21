DeFi Connect Announces Listing on BitMart, Trading Starts on Friday

Lagos, Nigeria, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) The growing community around DeFi Connect has been eagerly waiting for this news since the project’s launch in early 2021. The platform’s native token, DFC, has the crucial role of bridging real-world financial applications with decentralized finance (DeFi).

The DeFi Connect Ecosystem

DeFi Connect is an emerging platform in decentralized finance looking to expand access to blockchain technology for real-world businesses. In this regard, it provides an extensive suite of financial instruments for entrepreneurs and companies from numerous industries.

DeFi Connect services include digital marketing, multi-level marketing (MLM), and token farming. Additionally, the platform will soon launch a payment gateway, DefiPay, and even provide transportation and logistics applications solutions.

Furthermore, DeFi Connect aims to support the healthcare sector with decentralized applications. Subsequently, it will release a health monitoring app and a marketplace for health insurance.

These features are just a few of the many applications DeFi Connect aims to offer in the future. The project seeks to ensure complete decentralization, efficiency, security, and real-life applications. This way, businesses looking to migrate to the blockchain can do so more quickly and hassle-free.

Lastly, DeFi Connect stands out from the massive crowd of DeFi platforms through its versatility. Instead of offering only financial applications, the project expands to provide social workers, public servants, and more services. As a result, anyone can access the benefits of blockchain technology, regardless of their social status, profession, or background.

DFC Listing on BitMart

Fueling DeFi Connect and all its services is the platform's native token, DFC. The digital coin has multiple uses in the DeFi Connect ecosystem. Moreover, it should connect real-world organizations with the blockchain.

Participants to the Defi Connect platform can use DFC for crypto swaps, token farming, and other applications.

The imminent DFC listing on BitMart shows the project’s ambition to accelerate its growth. Once the token is up for sale, users can purchase it with USDT. Here are the brief details on the event:

Deposit feature: 10/21/2021 4:00 AM (EDT)

Trade feature: 10/22/2021 4:00 AM (EDT)

Withdrawal feature: 10/23/2021 4:00 AM (EDT)

Exchange pair DFC/USDT

It's worth noting that DFC is a BEP-20 type token. This developer-friendly token standard enables anyone to deploy fungible digital currencies or tokens on Binance Smart Chain (BSC). Additionally, it helps bridge blockchain applications between BSC and the Ethereum token standard, ERC-20.

DeFi Connect has set a limit of 200 trillion units to the maximum supply of DFC that can ever exist. And, 20% of this amount will be part of presale events and initial exchange listings.

BitMart is a centralized crypto exchange based in the Cayman Islands. Its primary operations involve support for spot trading, OTC trading, and USD trading.

Upcoming DefiPay Launch

Listing DFC on BitMart isn't the only significant event on Defi Connect's agenda. The project is also kick-starting the countdown to the launching of its payment gateway, DefiPay.

According to the developers, DefiPay should “be a pathway for merchants to efficiently run their e-commerce businesses.”

This new feature should work similar to Paystack but for crypto payments. The platform users can leverage it to pay for various services. Among them should be hospital bills, transportation tickets, and even shopping.



