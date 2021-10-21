The Worldwide Wi-Fi Industry is Expected to Reach $38.2 Billion by 2026

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Wi-Fi Market (2021-2026) by Component, Density, Organization Size, Deployment Type, Vertical, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of COVID-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Wi-Fi Market is estimated to be USD 14.1 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 38.2 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 22%.
Key factors such as rising enterprise mobility requirements, rising BYOD trends among organizations, growing demand for data-intensive applications that need high bandwidth and speed have been driving the overall Wi-Fi market growth. Nowadays, organizations across all business verticals are coming up with improved standards to provide better connectivity and mobility to their users. This is likely to drive the market growth further.
Conversely, security threats, such as Wireless hacking, is the major restraint for the market growth. Also, the lack of skilled laborers to troubleshoot the wireless devices is another factor hindering the market growth. Deployment of 3G and 4G communication infrastructures may also act as a challenge to the Wi-Fi market. Connectivity and performance issues such as configuration, gateway limitation, path loss, co-channel interference, and inconsistent connectivity are further expected to create an obstacle for the Wi-Fi market growth.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growing Adoption of BYOD Trend Among Organizations
- Rapidly Increasing in the Demand for Wireless and Smart Devices
- Emergence of IoT
- Rising Enterprise Mobility Requirements
- Growing Demand for Data-Intensive Applications that Need High Bandwidth and Speed
Restraints
- Stringent Government Rules and Regulations
- Contention Loss and Co-Channel Interference
- Deployment of 3G and 4G Communication Infrastructures
Opportunities
- Governments' Initiatives for Smart City Projects
- Increasing Demand for Carrier Wi-Fi
Challenges
- Poor User Experience in High-Density Environments
- Security and Privacy Concerns
- Slow Adoption Among SMEs
Segments Covered
- By Component, Services are expected to hold the highest market share during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is due to the rising need of the market players for planning, designing, installing, and maintaining the services offered by them. The Network Planning and Design segment is anticipated to hold a high market share among the sub-segmentation of services. It is due to the need for operators to develop an accurate and tested system prior to the Wi-Fi deployment.
- By Density, the Enterprise Class Wi-Fi segment is estimated to hold the highest market share. The industrial application of WLAN, the growth of cloud-based applications, and the significance of IoT is driving segmental growth. Enterprise-Class Wi-Fi is characterized by better security and performance, centralized configuration & administration, and a a high capacity for user density. Hence, it has more contribution to the market growth.
- By Organization Size, the Small And Medium Enterprises holds the maximum market share. SMEs face budgeting constraints. Hence, maximum productivity and reduced operational costs are the concern issues. Deployment of Wi-Fi helps to optimize the business processes and offers scalability, affordability, and management control. Hence, SMEs have a huge demand for Wi-Fi.
- By Deployment Type, Indoor Deployments are expected to hold the maximum market share. Indoor positioning in Wi-Fi has been attracting consumers for its cost-effectiveness and reasonable positioning accuracy. Indoor deployments provide enough accuracy due to limited signal coverage. These advantages are likely to boost the market for Indoor Wi-Fi deployment.
- By Vertical, Sports and Leisure are expected to hold the largest CAGR of the Wi-Fi market. It is due to the widespread adoption of devices such as smartphones and tablets. The business verticals in sports and leisure often deal with large crowds. In the competitive scenario, where organizations follow the sophisticated strategy of maximizing revenue-generating opportunities, Wi-Fi services and solutions offer a huge advantage.
- By Geography, North America is projected to lead the market. The factors attributed to the market's growth are the increase in the use of devices such as smartphones & tablets and rising internet dependency among customers in this region. The rising adoption of the BYOD initiative has boosted the market for Wi-Fi in this region. Also, increasing adoption for Smart City Models in the economies of this region has created an opportunity for Wi-Fi enabled services.
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are Cisco, Aruba92, Juniper Networks, Netgear, Huawei, Ericsson, Extreme Networks, Aptilo Networks, Boingo Wireless, Panasonic, Ruckus Networks, iPass, Tp-link, etc.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i08eno