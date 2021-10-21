Worldwide Animal and Marine Fats and Oils Industry to 2026 - Featuring Darling Ingredients, Tallow Products & York Foods Among Others

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Animal and Marine Fats and Oils Market by Product Type, Source, Form and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global animal and marine fats and oils market size was valued at $2,22,335.0 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $5,16,759.3 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.6% from 2021 to 2030.



Animal fats and oils are both lipids derived from animal; oils are liquid at room temperature, while fats are solid. Although many animal organs and secretions may yield oil, oil is extracted primarily from rendered tissue fats from livestock animal such as pigs, chickens, and cows in commercial practice.



Although certain fats, such as goose fat, have a higher smoke point than other animal fats, they have a lower smoke point as compared to many vegetable oils, such as olive or avocado. Animal fats are commonly consumed in semisolid forms such as milk, butter, lard, schmaltz, and dripping or as filler in factory-produced meat, pet food, and fast food products.



Animal fats and oils as well as marine fats and oils have gained popularity as feed products due to the health benefits they provide to poultry and cattle. Fats and oils are high-energy supplements that help to maintain nutritional balance while lowering feed costs. As a result, these are added as feed products to reduce bloat and energy density in the feed. Furthermore, fats and oils are finding applications in a variety of industries; for instance, they are used as a sustainable method of production in industries such as paints, lubricants, and paper.

One of the major factors driving the growth of the global animal and marine fats and oils market is rise in consumption of processed foods. In addition, favorable government policies to encourage the use of biodiesel and reduce the environmental impact of fossil fuels are positively influencing animal and marine fats and oils market growth. Furthermore, increase in preference for oleo chemicals over petrochemicals in the production of soaps, paints, detergents, varnishes, and lubricants is fueling the growth of the animal and marine fats and oils market industry.

Owing to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, increase has been witnessed in the consumption of healthy edible oils and nutritional products to strengthen the immune system. Furthermore, the production and distribution of these products were impacted as a result of lockdown imposed by governments in various countries and temporary shutdown of various manufacturing units; however, the market is expected to recover and would reflect the previous animal and marine fats and oils market size value.



A significant number of policies have been implemented by the governments of several countries to encourage the production and consumption of marine oils, causing the market to expand. The Renewable Energy Directive (RED) has driven the European Union's consumption of marine oil for biofuel. This directive, enacted in 2009, calls for renewable energy to account for 10% of road and rail transportation energy consumption by 2020. This target must be implemented by EU member states (countries) along with national laws and incentives such as blending mandates.



Rise in consumption of animal products, which is boosting the demand for high-quality edible fats and oils products and processed food, as well as changes in consumer eating habits are the key factors driving the demand for animal and marine fats and oils.



However, rise in health concerns such as heart disease and obesity as a result of excessive consumption of fats and oils, implementation of stringent government regulations for food safety, and rise in environmental concerns impede the growth of the animal and marine fats and oils market. On the contrary, surge in demand for alternative biodiesel fuel in the transportation sector and exponential increase in global population are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the global market.



According to the animal and marine fats and oils market analysis, the global animal and marine fats and oils market is segmented into source, product type, form, application, and region. On the basis of source, the market is bifurcated into animal and marine. Depending on product type, it is categorized into tallow, grease, lard, poultry fat, and others. As per form, it is divided into liquid and solid. The applications covered in the study include biodiesel, animal feed, oleo chemical, food industry, and others.



The global animal and marine fats and oils market, based on source, the animal segment dominates the market, garnering around 98% of the global animal and marine fats and oils market share in 2020. Marine segment is expected to witness highest growth rate owing to its rising demand in the food industry and will contribute exponentially in the growth of the overall animal and marine fats and oils market industry.



According to the animal and marine fats and oils market trends, based on the application, the biodiesel segment is expected to witness a significant growth due to growing demand for biodiesel owing to the rising environmental concerns.



