Soft Tissue Repair Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product ; Application ; and Geography

However, the availability of alternatives for soft tissue repair and lack of awareness about soft tissue injuries hamper the growth of the soft tissue repair market.

There has been an increase in the number of soft tissue injuries among children, adults, and geriatric population.Healing of soft tissue injuries among the geriatric population requires time due to prevalence of diabetes.



Soft tissue injuries are also common among the sportsmen which may require immediate treatment.Sutures, suture anchors, and interference screw are various fixation devices used for soft tissue fixation.



Synthetic meshes, allograft, xenograft are also used to replace the lost soft tissue in various parts of the body.

Based on product, the soft tissue repair market is bifurcated into fixed instruments and tissue mesh/patch.The tissue mesh/patch segment would hold a larger market share in 2021, and it is further expected to register a higher CAGR in the market during 2021 to 2028.



The soft tissue repair market, by application, is segmented into orthopedic repair, hernia repair, breast reconstruction, pelvic and vaginal prolapse repair, skin repair, dental repair, dural repair, and others.The orthopedic repair segment is expected to hold the largest market share in 2021.



However, the breast reconstruction segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

