Scrubber Systems Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Technology and Industry Verticals

The growing urbanization is accelerating the need for materials from cement, steel, glass, and ceramic industries for construction activities.



The industries mentioned above are the major consumers of the scrubber system as it is required to control the emission of harmful gas and particulate during production.However, the COVID-19 pandemic severely affected the market due to the shutdown of the global economy and the subsequent closure of major manufacturing plants during the first two quarters of 2020.



Continuous growth in the number of COVID-19 confirmed patients compelled governments and other authorities to impose complete and partial restrictions on passenger and cargo ships, respectively, further disrupting the demand for scrubber systems. These conditions hindered the overall business of scrubber system market players.



The sudden outbreak of COVID-19 has witnessed significant negative impact of COVID-19 in their demand for the scrubber systems industry in the wake of the global pandemic.In August 2020, Yara Marine Technologies—one of the leading players for marine scrubbers—has diverted its focus from the market due to COVID-19 and low oil prices.



The company’s innovation manager stated that they had high hopes in 2020 for scrubber systems, but COVID-19 changed it all.However, from the third quarter, the market has witnessed a rise in demand as several governments have introduced stringent regulations to maintain clean air.



Air scrubber systems play a vital role in removing hazardous particles from exhaust, supporting the market to regain its momentum.





The scrubber system market is segmented based on technology, industry vertical, and geography.Based on technology, the market is bifurcated into wet technology and dry technology.



Based on industry vertical, the market is categorized into marine, oil and gas, petrochemicals and chemicals, food and agriculture, wastewater treatment, healthcare, and others.Geographically, the global scrubber system market is broadly segmented into North America (the US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (France, Germany, Italy, the UK, Russia, and the Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, and the Rest of APAC), the Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and the Rest of MEA), and South America (Argentina, Brazil, the Rest of SAM).



In 2021, Europe accounted for a significant share in the global market.



A few key players operating in the global scrubber system market and profiled in the market study are Baker Hughes Company; Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc; Alfa Laval; DuPont de Nemours, Inc.; FUJI ELECTRIC CO., LTD.; GEA Group AG, Wärtsilä Corporation, Hamon, Yara Marine Technologies, Verantis Environmental Solutions Group, and CECO Environmental, among others.



The overall global scrubber system market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the scrubber system market with respect to all the segments.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data and gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the scrubber system market.

