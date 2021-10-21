New York, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Remote Cardiac Monitoring Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type ; End User, and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06176800/?utm_source=GNW

Factors such as increase in the incidence of cardiovascular diseases and continuous developments in the telemedicine approach boost the market growth. However, concerns regarding data privacy hamper the growth of the market.



Remote cardiac monitoring devices enable a continuous monitoring of electrical activities of heart away from hospitals.They also allow the at-home electrocardiographic (ECG) monitoring of patients with suspected cardiac arrhythmias or at risk for developing arrhythmias.



Devices such as pacemakers and implantable cardioverter-defibrillator are implanted in the heart of the patients through minimally invasive procedures.The monitoring can also be performed when patients are engulfed in their day-to-day activities.



Thus, one of the most important benefits of remote cardiac device monitoring is it decreases the need for routine doctor visits.Without remote monitoring, patients visit their doctors every 3-6 months (depending on device type) for a data download.



On the other hand, with remote monitoring, the number of doctor visits have dropped to one or two per year. Remote cardiac monitoring devices have come up as a reliable way of medical follow-up for patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.



The global remote cardiac monitoring market is segmented on the basis of product type and end user.Based on product type, the market is further segmented into devices, software and services.



The devices segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2021.The same segment is also expected to register a higher CAGR during 2021-2028.



Based on end user, the remote cardiac monitoring market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, emergency settings, homecare settings, and others.The hospitals and clinics segment would hold the largest market share in 2021.



However, the market for the emergency settings segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 31.60% during the forecast period.



Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and manufacturers’ organizations are a few primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the remote cardiac monitoring market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06176800/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________