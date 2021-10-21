New York, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Raw Chicken Meat Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type and Distribution Channel and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06176798/?utm_source=GNW

Chicken meat is essential, as it is one of the primary protein sources for consumers in several countries.Furthermore, animal-derived food products have a protein digestibility corrected amino acid score (PDCAAS) of one or slightly below one.



Chicken is easily digestible and the most budget-friendly of lean protein options; moreover, chicken protein contains all nine essential amino acids. Thus, the surging consumer inclination toward protein-rich food is the key factor propelling the raw chicken meat market growth.



Based on type, the raw chicken meat market is segmented into whole chicken, chicken breast, thighs, drumstick, wings, and others.The chicken breast segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020 and is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



The chicken breast segment is anticipated to account for the largest revenue share in the market during the forecast period.Chicken breast is a type of white meat obtained from underneath the chicken’s pectoral muscle.



It has low fat content and high protein content.Chicken breast is typically sold without skin and bones as most of the chicken fat is concentrated in the skin.



The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) states that the average 4-ounce serving size of raw, boneless, and skinless chicken breast contains approximately 110 calories, 26 gram of protein, 1 gram of fat, 75 milligrams of cholesterol, and 85 milligrams of sodium. The nutritional value and calorie count of a single chicken breast varies based on its size. Additionally, it is also dependent upon whether the chicken is pasture raised, free range, cage free, or caged. Chicken breast is also a good source of vitamins such as vitamin B, vitamin D, calcium, iron, and zinc. Growing preference for white meat is primarily propelling the demand for chicken breast across the globe. Moreover, chicken breast is convenient to cook at home, which adds to its popularity across the world.

On the basis of geography, the raw chicken meat market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), South America (SAM), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share of the global raw chicken meat market in 2020.



The market in this region is projected to register remarkable growth during the forecast period, and the projected growth is mainly attributed to rapidly increasing population, significant economic development, surge in spending capacity of people, and growth of the food & beverages industry.Asia-Pacific is one of the most lucrative markets for the manufacturers of raw chicken meat due to high demand for these products.



As a result, manufacturers are offering products such as meat at affordable prices.



A few key players operating in the raw chicken meat market include Amick Farms; Foster Farms; JBS S.A.; Koch Foods; Mountaire Farms; Perdue Farms; PILGRIM’S; Sanderson Farms; Tyson Foods, Inc.; and Wayne Farms LLC.



The size of overall raw chicken meat market has been derived using both primary and secondary source.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers—along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders—specializing in the raw chicken meat market.

