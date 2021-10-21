New York, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Protective Cultures Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Target Microorganism and Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06176797/?utm_source=GNW





Based on target microorganism, the protective cultures market is bifurcated into bacteria, and yeast and molds.The yeast and molds segment accounted for a larger market share in 2020.



Yeasts are a subset of fungi, a large group of organisms that also includes molds and mushrooms.They are typically single-celled organisms that have evolved to live in specialized environment.



Yeast typically colonizes on high-salt or high-sugar foods, such as pickles, maple syrup, and others, which contribute to their deterioration.Fruits and liquids with a low pH are other targets, and there are some yeasts that develop on the surfaces of meat and cheese.



Molds are made up of millions of microscopic cells that are linked together to create chains and can be found on bread, fruit, damp paper, and other surfaces. They can spoil dry foods, salted fish, fruits, jellies, bread, pickles, jams, and other similar products.







Based on region, the protective cultures market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.During the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest growth rate in the global market.



China is the most important dairy product market and is mainly driven by the increasing consumption of dairy products.The growing demand for dairy products such as natural snacks, fermented dairy products such as sour milk, and yogurt coupled with product and packaging innovations is driving the growth of the dairy product market in Asia-Pacific.



Therefore, the protective cultures market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years owing to the increasing consumption of dairy products and the benefits of protective cultures, such as the ability to inhibit the growth of pathogenic and spoilage microorganisms. Moreover, increasing awareness about natural and clean label products amongst the Asian population is subsequently aiding the market expansion.



A few of the major key players operating in the global protective cultures market are Biochem Srl, Bioprox, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Meat Cracks Technologie GmbH, DSM, Lallemand Inc., International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Kerry Group, Sacco System, and Dalton Biotechnologies S.r.l.



The size of overall global protective cultures market has been derived using both primary and secondary source.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data, as well as to gain analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the protective cultures market.

