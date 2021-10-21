Global Electric Vehicle Market Size [2021-2028] | is Anticipated to Grow USD 1,318.22 Billion at a CAGR of 24.3%

Pune, India, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per research report by Fortune Business Insights™, the global electric vehicle market size was USD 246.70 billion in 2020. The market is anticipated to grow from USD 287.36 billion in 2021 to USD 1,318.22 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 24.3% in the 2021-2028 period. The sudden rise in CAGR is attributable to this market’s growth and demand, returning to pre-pandemic levels once the coronavirus crisis is over.

The entire world is fighting with the COVID-19 pandemic, which has severely disrupted trades across the globe. The authorities of several countries have initiated lockdown to prevent the spread of this deadly virus. Such plans have caused disturbances in the production and supply chain. But, with time and resolution, we will be able to combat this stern time and get back to normality. Our well-revised reports will help companies to receive in-depth information about the present scenario of every market so that you can adopt the necessary strategies accordingly.





Stringent Emission Regulations to Enhance Business Development

The constant efforts to curb greenhouse gas emissions have led to the implementation of strict emission laws by the governments, which, in, turn will bolster the healthy growth of the market. For instance, in Europe, a regulation was imposed to reduce the CO2 emissions of light and medium commercial vehicles by 15% by 2025. More countries have mandated the regular pollution-check of vehicles. The implementation of the Bharat Stage VI (BS-VI) norm in India with an aim to use efficient engines in reducing carbon emissions. Moreover, the increased promotion of electric cars will have a subsequent effect on the global market during the forecast period.

Regional Highlights:

Asia Pacific is expected to show significant growth in this market owing to the growing demand for passenger cars in developing nations. China accounts for the largest share in terms of passenger cars and other automobiles. Moreover, North America is expected to witness the highest growth in the market. The regional growth can be attributed to growing initiatives by the Department of Energy (DOE) to build charging infrastructure throughout the U.S. to support the growing number of EVs in the region.





Geely Auto announced the launch of the new research and development center in Raunheim, Germany. The company will use the R&D center to produce high-end electric vehicles, advanced electrification, and connectivity technologies.

BMW Group (Munich, Germany)

BYD Company Ltd. (Shenzhen, China)

Daimler AG (Stuttgart, Germany)

Ford Motor Company (Michigan, U.S.)

General Motors Company (Michigan, U.S.)

Nissan Motor Corporation (Kanagawa, Japan)

Tesla, Inc. (California, U.S.)

Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota City‎, Japan)

Volkswagen AG (Wolfsburg, Germany)

Groupe Renault (Boulogne-Billancourt, France)

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 24.3% 2028 Value Projection USD 1,318.22 billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2021 USD 287.36 billion Historical Data for 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 250 Segments covered Vehicle Type, Type, and Geography Growth Drivers Favorable Government Subsidies and Policies to Promote Sales Strict Government Regulations on Vehicle Emissions to Boost Growth





Global Electric Vehicle Market Segmentation:

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

By Type:



Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

By Geography

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





