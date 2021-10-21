New York, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Paper and Paperboard Trays Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Material, Application and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06176794/?utm_source=GNW

These trays are also being used for packaging consumer electronic products such as mobiles, laptops, earphones, printers, cosmetic and personal care products, healthcare tools and equipment, and consumer goods such as glassware and jewellery.



These trays are made of virgin or recycled fiber. They offer cushioning to the products inside the package to ensure their safety in transit.



Based on material, the global paper and paperboard trays market is divided into virgin fiber and recycled fiber.The virgin fiber segment held a larger share of the global paper and paperboard trays market in 2020.



Virgin fiber is obtained from the pulp of fresh wood.The paper made from virgin fiber is free from recycled materials.



Virgin fibers are widely used in the packaging industry to manufacture paper and paperboard products.Paperboard trays used for packaging food products such as fruits, eggs, and vegetables are made using virgin fibers because they ensure food safety by preventing taint, odor, and migration issues, as well as meet the food safety regulations.



Virgin fibers have high strength and are not easily susceptible to breakage.



Geographically, the paper and paperboard trays market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South and Central America, and the Middle East & Africa.In 2020, Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share of the global paper and paperboard trays market.



The market for paper and paperboard packaging across Asia Pacific has witnessed a notable growth owing to expanding packaging industry, food retail and foodservice sector growth, and rising consumer awareness about sustainable packaging solutions across the region.The foodservice sector in Asia Pacific is expanding owing to growth in the tourism sector and improving lifestyles of consumers, as well as rising disposable income levels.



Manufacturers of paper and paperboard trays are largely focusing on expanding their operations across Asia Pacific owing to presence of potential customer base, cheap infrastructure and labour facilities, abundance of resources, and free trade policies. This factor is expected to open lucrative opportunities for the manufacturers in coming years.



Huhtamaki; Mondi; Pactiv Evergreen Inc.; UFP Technologies, Inc.; Hartmann; Orcon Industries; International Paper; Athena Superpack Private Limited; PaperTech; and SOLUT! are among the key market players in the global paper and paperboard trays market.



The overall size of global paper and paperboard trays market has been derived using both primary and secondary source.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the paper and paperboard trays market.

