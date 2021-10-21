New York, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Organ Preservation Solutions Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Solution, Technique, and Organ Type" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06176793/?utm_source=GNW

The rising need for organ transplantation, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases leading to kidney failure, and growing geriatric population drive the proliferation of the organ preservation solutions market. However, the high cost of organ transplant surgeries and the availability of a limited number of donors for organ transplantation surgeries hamper the market growth.



The degeneration of various cells or tissues of the human body with age leads to a greater risk of chronic diseases.Elderly people are more prone to get affected by the failure of organs such as kidneys, liver, and pancreas.



This is mainly ascribed to the changes in the composition and metabolic activities of the aging human body. The incidence of organ failure increases among elderlies due to the high prevalence of diabetes, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), obesity, and other serious medical problems, which, in turn, is adding to the demand for organ transplantation procedures.

According to the statistics from the United Nations (UN) Global Population Prospects for 2019, the world population is projected to to reach 9.7 billion by 2050 from 7.7 billion in 2019 over the next 30 years, and the world’s elderly population is already on the rise. Along with developed countries—such as the US, Canada, the UK, France, Germany, and Japan—developing countries—such as China, India, and South Korea—are experiencing significant growth in the geriatric population. The growth of the geriatric population in these countries is driven by advancements in healthcare facilities and betterment of healthcare services, which has resulted in elevated life expectancy. Thus, the growing geriatric population across the world is one of the factors contributing to the growth of the organ preservation solutions market.

Based on solution, the organ preservation solutions market is segmented into University of Wisconsin Solution (UW), Custodiol HTK, Perfadex, and others.The University of Wisconsin solution (UW) segment accounted for the highest market share in 2021, owing to its major use for the flushing and storage of kidneys, liver, and pancreas.



The demand for Perfadex is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to its wide use in the preservation and perfusion of lungs, making it the gold standard for lung storage.

Based on technique, the organ preservation solutions market is segmented into static cold storage, hypothermic machine perfusion, normothermic machine perfusion, and others.The static cold storage segment is likely to hold the largest market share in 2021.



In addition, the normothermic machine perfusion segment is expected register the highest CAGR in the market during 2021-2028.

Based on organ type, the organ preservation solutions market is segmented into kidneys, liver, lungs, heart, and others.The kidneys segment is likely to hold the largest market share in 2021.



Also, the same segment is also expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

