Nicholas Carnrite Chosen as One of Oil and Gas Investor’s Forty Under 40

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nicholas (Nick) Carnrite, Partner and Managing Director of The Carnrite Group, was chosen as one of Hart Energy’s Oil and Gas Investor Forty Under 40. The first honorees were recognized in 2016, and since then, Oil and Gas Investor annually recognizes “role models in the industry that demonstrate entrepreneurial spirit, creative problem solving, leadership and community involvement.” Qualification for the prestigious designation is based on proven and/or potential leadership, overall contributions, and positive impact.



Nick was nominated by his peers and colleagues in addition to past and present clients. The most common accolades he received are related to his tireless pursuit of improvement for his clients, the Carnrite team, and himself. John Hageman, CLO and Partner at The Carnrite Group had this to say about Nick: “As a colleague, Nick is constantly encouraging the team to think outside the box and approach each task with humility and confidence. Nick places a tremendous amount of value on delivering implementable solutions because Carnrite only wins when our clients win.”

Since joining the company in 2011, Nick has led and supported consulting projects across all segments of the energy value chain. In recent years, Nick spearheaded The Carnrite Group’s international expansion and creation of new service offerings for clients. While the firm has worked globally for years, Nick relocated to London to establish a full-time international presence anchored by offices in the UK and UAE. Nick also led the internal strategy engagement that resulted in developing Energy Transition and Digital Transformation practices. To augment these offerings, Nick helped build Carnrite’s partnership ecosystem, harnessing his personal relationships and carefully vetting potential partners. This expanded ‘toolbox’ of solutions and trusted partners brings additional value to Carnrite’s clients around the world.

Al Carnrite, CEO, said, “I’m incredibly proud of Nick both as my son and my colleague. He deserves to be recognized for his efforts. He will continue to grow both personally and professionally, and I have complete confidence in his ability to take The Carnrite Group through its next 30 years and beyond.”

About The Carnrite Group

The Carnrite Group (“Carnrite”) is a management consultancy focused primarily in the energy, industrial and private equity sectors. From offices in Houston, London, and the UAE, Carnrite deploys its unique combination of consulting and industry expertise to projects globally. Seen as a dedicated, practical business partner with the ability to implement complex change, areas of expertise include strategy and transaction support, business transformation, human capital, the Energy Transition and Digital Transformation. To further augment its offerings Carnrite has assembled an innovative ecosystem of strategic partners that spans leading technologies and adjacent consulting services. Carnrite recognizes that its clients face difficult business decisions – its mission is to make it easier for them.