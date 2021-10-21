New York, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Mouthwash Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type, Flavor, Indication, Distribution Channel and End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06176790/?utm_source=GNW

However, the adverse effects associated with the extensive use of mouthwash restrains the growth of the market.



As per Oral Health Associates, the consumption of sugar in emerging countries has tripled over the past five decades and is subsequently leading to substantial growth of dental caries. According to the Global Burden of Disease Study, the oral disease affected around 3.9 billion people across the globe. Further, as per the data published by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, oral cancer accounts for about 3% of all cancers diagnosed annually in the US. Along with dental carries, aphthous ulcers are also expected to have positive impact on the adoption of mouthwash owing to its healing properties. The considerable prevalence of aphthous ulcers is likely to offer substantial growth opportunity for the market during the forecast period.



As mouthwash plays prominent role in the protection of mouth from germs and bacteria, the mouthwash market is expected to witness positive growth curve in years to come.Moreover, the mouthwash market is witnessing new product introductions with capabilities to inactivate coronaviruses.



Such developments are expected to have constructive impact on the market even during and post COVID-19 pandemic.



Based on product type, the mouthwash market is segmented into fluoride, cosmetics, antiseptics, and oral gels. The cosmetic segment held the largest share of the market in 2019 and is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The mouthwash market, by flavors, is segmented into active salt, mint fresh tea, natural lemon, herbs, and fruit and gums. The mint fresh tea segment held the largest share of the market in 2019 and is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



On the basis of indication, the mouthwash market is segmented into mouth ulcers, aphthous ulcers, post oral surgery, oral lesions, periodontis (cavity), gingivitis, receding gums, frequent dry mouth, chronic bad breath, and toothache. The chronic bad breath segment held the largest share of the market in 2019 and is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



On the basis of distribution channel, the mouthwash market is segmented into hypermarkets, supermarkets, online stores, hospital pharmacies, and independent grocery stores.The hypermarket segment held the largest share of the market in 2019 and is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on end user, the mouthwash market is segmented into adults and kids.The adults segment held the largest share of the market in 2019.



In addition, the same segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



The World Health Organization (WHO), Food and Drug Administration (FDA), National Health Service (NHS), and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are among the major primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing this report.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06176790/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________